43 officers added to Memphis Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Team

Memphis Police Department says every month, there are about 500 people diverted from jail to their crisis assessment center.

In September, we showed you a video of a man swinging a machete, being surrounded by officers with guns drawn.

That man was eventually detained after crisis intervention officers were able to get him to drop the machete.

On Thursday, the Mid-South gained 43 new crisis intervention team, or CIT, members.

“It feels awesome that this originated in Memphis. We’re gonna continue to provide this training, continue to provide our officers the best tools possible to de-escalate any situation,” said Officer Nigel Payner, Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) coordinator.

Payne said he’s been with the Memphis Police Department for 12 years.

He said he had his own personal reason for getting the crisis intervention certification.

“A family member was diagnosed with a mental illness and to see the Shelby County Sheriff, their CIT officers, they were involved in helping my family member receive help,” he said.

Payne said they make sure to have at least one CIT member at every station and on every shift, but not every team member is just from the Memphis Police Department.

“Being formerly retired from Memphis, I know the professionalism from the program and the intense instruction that comes along with it,” said Chief Anthony Rudolph, one of the graduates from Thursday’s ceremony.

Chief Rudolph is at the helm of the Atoka Police Department in Tipton County.

He said he felt the need to go through the training to help prepare his officers better.

“The training was more than just a classroom setting. Certainly they threw theory at you, but you had hands-on practicum, we had the opportunity to visit with those suffering from mental health crisis from time to time who were willing to share their stories with us,” he said.

Officer Keith Payne, who is the longest active CIT member, said this intervention happens more than we think.

“Just this morning, I had a female who kept running away, but I talked to her and she said ‘I’m gonna go with him’. There were 6 of us there, but she said ‘I wanna go with him’,” he said.

Payne said it’s that service that makes him proud and keeps him on his toes.

“The lives that I save, the people that I help, there’s nothing like it in the world, helping people, that really can’t help themselves.”

©2022 Cox Media Group