3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
westernmassnews.com
Local police departments partner with DEA for National Drug Takeback Day
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is partnering with local law enforcement for the 22nd National Drug Takeback Day. It is a national event where people can take their old prescription medications and give them to the proper authorities to dispose of. The CDC estimates that over 100,000...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: does our soul survive bodily death?
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - What happens when we die? Does our soul survive bodily death? Scientists and experts point to evidence that death is not the end and that our soul lives on connecting with loved ones who have passed on. Peter Panagore knew that he was in trouble. In...
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day held at 22 locations
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, sponsored by the DEA at police departments across the country, and here in western Massachusetts.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke opens city buildings for family-friendly trick-or-treating
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Halloween festivities have been underway all day Monday as kids got ready for trick-or-treating. In Holyoke, little ghosts, goblins, and cuddly characters were invited inside city buildings to get some early treats. Mayor Joshua Garcia and the Parks and Recreation Department hosted the event for families...
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?
If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
westernmassnews.com
Police: illegal marijuana growing leading to rise in compromised houses
MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local police chief says illegal marijuana grow houses are being busted, flipped, and sold to sometimes unsuspecting homebuyers. On Main Street in Monson sits an eyesore. While it’s empty now, just two years ago, it was filled with hundreds of marijuana plants. “They actually...
New state law takes effect Tuesday that changes what you throw away
A new state law takes effect on Tuesday that changes what you are allowed to throw in your trash.
westernmassnews.com
Trick or treating event hosted in downtown Amherst
United Way of Pioneer Valley hosts annual Boo Bash. This week, we feature a debate between the candidates for the 7th Hampden District House seat: Republican James Harrington and Democrat Aaron Saunders. Frosty Start, Fantastic Finish To The Last Sunday Of October. Mild and Mainly Dry For Halloween?. Updated: 14...
84-year-old sues Diocese, says she was groped by Chicopee priest during Mass
SPRINGFIELD — A Chicopee woman is suing the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield and a Franciscan friars’ order over allegations her parish priest grabbed her buttocks during a Mass in 2019. According to a lawsuit filed in Hampden Superior Court by Irene Collins, 84, Friar Paul Miskiewicz first...
Springfield Police Department remembers Paul Mawaka
On Sunday, the city of Springfield remembers Springfield Officer Paul Mawaka.
granbydrummer.com
Local woman makes history on Nantucket
When she was growing up on Nantucket, Granby resident Catherine Slattery learned that being a girl had some disadvantages. She couldn’t work at or go to the Caddy Camp at the island golf club. “Boys Only” was the rule. That was always in the back of her mind, and, many years later, when she became one of the owners of the island’s Madaket Marine, she was determined to start a Captain’s camp for young women. Not only would this even the long-ago score, it would increase the talent pool from which she could draw staffing for the marina.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: paranormal investigation in Agawam - Part 1
A statewide ban will go into effect in a few days that will prohibit throwing away mattresses in the trash. Rising mortgage rates impacting local housing market. Mortgage interest rates now top seven percent for the first time since 2002 and we’ve learned that home sales are down in western Massachusetts an average of 11-percent.
westernmassnews.com
A.G. candidate Andrea Campbell holds door-to-door canvas in Longmeadow
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, Democratic nominee for Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell joined elected officials and volunteers to launch door-to-door canvasses in Roxbury, Longmeadow and Malden. Campbell is a former member of the Boston City Council. She represented District 4, which includes parts of Boston’s Dorchester, Mattapan, Jamaica...
Vehicle rollover with 5 occupants extracted in Springfield
Springfield Fire Department was sent to Page Blvd. for a vehicle rollover with 5 occupants on Sunday.
nrinow.news
Burrillville man, leader of biker gang, to serve ten years
BURRILLVILLE – The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced i to serve 10 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges in Providence County Superior Court. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver...
amherstindy.org
Amherst Police Call To Hampshire College Draws Rebuke From Dean Of Students
Amherst Police were called to the Hampshire College campus on October 19 by Hampshire’s Department of Campus Safety and Wellbeing (CSW) to respond to “concerning behavior” of an individual on the Hampshire campus. That student was subsequently identified as a person of interest in an off-campus assault. APD officers conducted a search of campus for the individual and later apprehended them in Hadley. During the course of their search the officers detained a student for questioning and placed them in forceable restraints prior to questioning. That student was not involved in any dangerous behavior and was entirely compliant with the police. In response to that treatment, Hampshire President Ed Wingenbach spoke with both the Amherst Town Manager and the Chief of Police to “express our concerns and objections about the decisions that were made in this situation.” And Dean of Students Zauyah Waite sent a letter to the Hampshire community criticizing APD’s actions on campus and suggesting that students addressing a campus safety issue call CSW first before turning to the APD. That letter follows. For a story on the recent reimagining and reorganization of campus safety at Hampshire College, look here.
Council considers law to allow protruding signs in downtown Westfield
WESTFIELD — Allowing business signs that stick out from their buildings could bring back some of the classic feel to Westfield’s downtown, City Councilor Bridget Matthews-Kane said in proposing a zoning amendment this month. “You see them in other downtowns that are real destination downtowns,” Matthews-Kane said at...
3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WCVB
Mass. correction officer Matthew Tidman, who was beaten by inmate in gym, released from Spaulding Rehab
BOSTON — Massachusetts correction officer Matthew Tidman, who was attacked and severely injured while on the job in a prison in August, was released from Spaulding Rehab on Friday. Tidman, 36, was working at MCI-Shirley on Aug. 31 when an inmate attacked him with a metal bar that was...
Watch: Massachusetts Firefighters Rescue Scared Kitty From Top of a Utility Pole
Cat stuck in a tree? Somebody call the fire department, right?. According to a Mental Floss article, the answer depends on the situation, the tree, and even the particular fire department. So yes, maybe, sort of. Well, in September, a Massachusetts cat didn't get stuck in a tree, but it...
