Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Local police departments partner with DEA for National Drug Takeback Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is partnering with local law enforcement for the 22nd National Drug Takeback Day. It is a national event where people can take their old prescription medications and give them to the proper authorities to dispose of. The CDC estimates that over 100,000...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: does our soul survive bodily death?

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - What happens when we die? Does our soul survive bodily death? Scientists and experts point to evidence that death is not the end and that our soul lives on connecting with loved ones who have passed on. Peter Panagore knew that he was in trouble. In...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke opens city buildings for family-friendly trick-or-treating

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Halloween festivities have been underway all day Monday as kids got ready for trick-or-treating. In Holyoke, little ghosts, goblins, and cuddly characters were invited inside city buildings to get some early treats. Mayor Joshua Garcia and the Parks and Recreation Department hosted the event for families...
HOLYOKE, MA
WNAW 94.7

Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?

If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Police: illegal marijuana growing leading to rise in compromised houses

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local police chief says illegal marijuana grow houses are being busted, flipped, and sold to sometimes unsuspecting homebuyers. On Main Street in Monson sits an eyesore. While it’s empty now, just two years ago, it was filled with hundreds of marijuana plants. “They actually...
MONSON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Trick or treating event hosted in downtown Amherst

United Way of Pioneer Valley hosts annual Boo Bash.
AMHERST, MA
granbydrummer.com

Local woman makes history on Nantucket

When she was growing up on Nantucket, Granby resident Catherine Slattery learned that being a girl had some disadvantages. She couldn’t work at or go to the Caddy Camp at the island golf club. “Boys Only” was the rule. That was always in the back of her mind, and, many years later, when she became one of the owners of the island’s Madaket Marine, she was determined to start a Captain’s camp for young women. Not only would this even the long-ago score, it would increase the talent pool from which she could draw staffing for the marina.
NANTUCKET, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: paranormal investigation in Agawam - Part 1

A statewide ban will go into effect in a few days that will prohibit throwing away mattresses in the trash.
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

A.G. candidate Andrea Campbell holds door-to-door canvas in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, Democratic nominee for Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell joined elected officials and volunteers to launch door-to-door canvasses in Roxbury, Longmeadow and Malden. Campbell is a former member of the Boston City Council. She represented District 4, which includes parts of Boston’s Dorchester, Mattapan, Jamaica...
LONGMEADOW, MA
nrinow.news

Burrillville man, leader of biker gang, to serve ten years

BURRILLVILLE – The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced i to serve 10 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges in Providence County Superior Court. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
amherstindy.org

Amherst Police Call To Hampshire College Draws Rebuke From Dean Of Students

Amherst Police were called to the Hampshire College campus on October 19 by Hampshire’s Department of Campus Safety and Wellbeing (CSW) to respond to “concerning behavior” of an individual on the Hampshire campus. That student was subsequently identified as a person of interest in an off-campus assault. APD officers conducted a search of campus for the individual and later apprehended them in Hadley. During the course of their search the officers detained a student for questioning and placed them in forceable restraints prior to questioning. That student was not involved in any dangerous behavior and was entirely compliant with the police. In response to that treatment, Hampshire President Ed Wingenbach spoke with both the Amherst Town Manager and the Chief of Police to “express our concerns and objections about the decisions that were made in this situation.” And Dean of Students Zauyah Waite sent a letter to the Hampshire community criticizing APD’s actions on campus and suggesting that students addressing a campus safety issue call CSW first before turning to the APD. That letter follows. For a story on the recent reimagining and reorganization of campus safety at Hampshire College, look here.
AMHERST, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

