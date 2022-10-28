CHICAGO (CBS) -- After four mysterious overdoses at a night club in Chicago's River North neighborhood, those people are all in critical condition. Three men and a woman were taken to local hospitals after an overdose at Y Bar. People who live in the area say this is alarming."Obviously it's very upsetting and it's turning into a such a problem," said Emma Heston.Paramedics and police were called to the club located at 224 W. Ontario Street just before 3 Sunday morning. When they went inside, they found two men unconscious on the ground. A woman was found unconscious on a couch. It's unclear...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO