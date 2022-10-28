Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in shooting in Joliet that left homes sprayed with gunfire
JOLIET, Illinois - A man was murdered in Joliet on Sunday, and the shooter left shell casings and homes sprayed with gunfire. Joliet police said that at 12:20, officers responded to Columbia and Henderson and found a crashed SUV. Inside was a man, 27, who was dead. He had been...
Chicago Police Officer Struck by Vehicle Fleeing South Side Traffic Stop
A Chicago police officer was hospitalized Monday after a stolen vehicle struck him during a traffic stop on the city’s South Side. According to police, officers stopped a car in the 1600 block of West 84th Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. When they asked the driver to step out...
fox32chicago.com
2 men wounded in Woodlawn drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded Sunday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The pair, 28 and 30, were walking outside around 11:18 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when someone in a sedan started shooting, according to Chicago police. The 28-year-old...
Chicago shootings: 5 juveniles among 32 shot, 5 killed in Halloween weekend violence, CPD says
Five juveniles are among at least 32 people shot, five fatally in weekend violence across Chicago, police said.
1 man dead after gunfire exchange, vehicle crash in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. — A man was pronounced dead after police were called to a report of shots fired in Joliet Sunday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Columbia St and Henderson Ave around 12:20 p.m. where they found a SUV crashed on its side with an unresponsive 27-year-old man inside. […]
fox32chicago.com
Shooting during attempted robbery leaves man seriously wounded in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old was shot multiple times while trying to fight off an attempted robber early Monday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The man was walking around 2:34 a.m. in the 1800 block of West 43rd Street when someone approached and tried to take his belongings, police said.
fox32chicago.com
4 in custody after vehicle wanted in carjacking crashes into Illinois State Police car
CHICAGO - Four people were arrested after crashing into an Illinois State Police car Sunday night, hospitalizing a state trooper and another person on Chicago's South Side. Illinois State Police were pursuing a vehicle wanted in connection with a Chicago carjacking around 7:37 p.m. near the intersection of 87th Street and Ashland Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood, according to police.
Chicago crime: Man carjacked at gunpoint in Loop, police say
A man was carjacked at gunpoint downtown, Chicago police said.
Boy, 17, found shot dead in car in Near South Side
CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the passenger seat of a car in Near South Side Saturday night. The boy was found in a car located in an alley at the1900 block of South State Street around 7:00 p.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene […]
Chicago shooting: 12-year-old boy shot near Little Italy sidewalk, police say
A 12-year-old boy was shot on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Second victim of September double-shooting in the Loop has died
A Chicago man who was shot in the Loop last month has succumbed to his injuries, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Rashawn Selmon, 37, died at Stroger Hospital at 9:11 p.m. Thursday, officials said. Another man, Ronald Thomas, died moments after the shooting, which occurred in...
20-year-old woman shot, killed on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot on Chicago's Northwest Side early Sunday morning. Police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 6800 block of West Grand Avenue in Montclare around 3:10 a.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots. The victim was pronounced dead on...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in eye in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was in critical condition after being shot in the eye in South Shore. The man, 62, was walking on South Saginaw near East 76th around 8:20 p.m. when he was shot in the face. He was hospitalized at the University of Chicago in...
cwbchicago.com
Man shot during domestic incident in Rogers Park, police say
A man was shot in the leg during a domestic dispute inside a Rogers Park apartment overnight, according to Chicago police. Investigators are sorting through conflicting accounts to figure out what happened. Around 2:50 a.m., neighbors called police to the 1700 block of West Farwell after hearing gunshots and a...
Car crashes into Burnside hair salon, causing building to partially collapse: CFD
The building sustained significant damage.
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old seriously hurt in West Pullman shooting: Chicago police
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Police say the victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of 116th Street in West Pullman around 11:55 p.m. when he was shot. The victim was taken to Roseland Community...
Four people in critical condition after overdosing at River North night club
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After four mysterious overdoses at a night club in Chicago's River North neighborhood, those people are all in critical condition. Three men and a woman were taken to local hospitals after an overdose at Y Bar. People who live in the area say this is alarming."Obviously it's very upsetting and it's turning into a such a problem," said Emma Heston.Paramedics and police were called to the club located at 224 W. Ontario Street just before 3 Sunday morning. When they went inside, they found two men unconscious on the ground. A woman was found unconscious on a couch. It's unclear...
cwbchicago.com
17-year-old found shot to death in car under South Loop train tracks
Chicago police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was found shot to death under the L tracks in the South Loop on Saturday evening. Officers responded to a call of a person shot in an alley behind the 1900 block of South State around 9 p.m. They found the victim dead in the front passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to his head, according to a CPD media statement.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with shooting another on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested for allegedly shooting another man multiples times on the West Side. The shooting occurred on October 23 in the 3400 block of West Walnut Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. According to police, the victim was a 45-year-old man. Michael Pitts, 24,...
Gulf War veteran charged in fatal shooting of West Rogers Park liquor store owner: CPD
Chicago police said they have arrested the man suspected of killing a liquor store owner in West Rogers Park.
