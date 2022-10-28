ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in shooting in Joliet that left homes sprayed with gunfire

JOLIET, Illinois - A man was murdered in Joliet on Sunday, and the shooter left shell casings and homes sprayed with gunfire. Joliet police said that at 12:20, officers responded to Columbia and Henderson and found a crashed SUV. Inside was a man, 27, who was dead. He had been...
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men wounded in Woodlawn drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded Sunday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The pair, 28 and 30, were walking outside around 11:18 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when someone in a sedan started shooting, according to Chicago police. The 28-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

1 man dead after gunfire exchange, vehicle crash in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. — A man was pronounced dead after police were called to a report of shots fired in Joliet Sunday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Columbia St and Henderson Ave around 12:20 p.m. where they found a SUV crashed on its side with an unresponsive 27-year-old man inside. […]
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 in custody after vehicle wanted in carjacking crashes into Illinois State Police car

CHICAGO - Four people were arrested after crashing into an Illinois State Police car Sunday night, hospitalizing a state trooper and another person on Chicago's South Side. Illinois State Police were pursuing a vehicle wanted in connection with a Chicago carjacking around 7:37 p.m. near the intersection of 87th Street and Ashland Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Boy, 17, found shot dead in car in Near South Side

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the passenger seat of a car in Near South Side Saturday night. The boy was found in a car located in an alley at the1900 block of South State Street around 7:00 p.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Second victim of September double-shooting in the Loop has died

A Chicago man who was shot in the Loop last month has succumbed to his injuries, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Rashawn Selmon, 37, died at Stroger Hospital at 9:11 p.m. Thursday, officials said. Another man, Ronald Thomas, died moments after the shooting, which occurred in...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

20-year-old woman shot, killed on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot on Chicago's Northwest Side early Sunday morning. Police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 6800 block of West Grand Avenue in Montclare around 3:10 a.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots. The victim was pronounced dead on...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in eye in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was in critical condition after being shot in the eye in South Shore. The man, 62, was walking on South Saginaw near East 76th around 8:20 p.m. when he was shot in the face. He was hospitalized at the University of Chicago in...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man shot during domestic incident in Rogers Park, police say

A man was shot in the leg during a domestic dispute inside a Rogers Park apartment overnight, according to Chicago police. Investigators are sorting through conflicting accounts to figure out what happened. Around 2:50 a.m., neighbors called police to the 1700 block of West Farwell after hearing gunshots and a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

18-year-old seriously hurt in West Pullman shooting: Chicago police

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Police say the victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of 116th Street in West Pullman around 11:55 p.m. when he was shot. The victim was taken to Roseland Community...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Four people in critical condition after overdosing at River North night club

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After four mysterious overdoses at a night club in Chicago's River North neighborhood, those people are all in critical condition. Three men and a woman were taken to local hospitals after an overdose at Y Bar. People who live in the area say this is alarming."Obviously it's very upsetting and it's turning into a such a problem," said Emma Heston.Paramedics and police were called to the club located at 224 W. Ontario Street just before 3 Sunday morning. When they went inside, they found two men unconscious on the ground. A woman was found unconscious on a couch. It's unclear...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

17-year-old found shot to death in car under South Loop train tracks

Chicago police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was found shot to death under the L tracks in the South Loop on Saturday evening. Officers responded to a call of a person shot in an alley behind the 1900 block of South State around 9 p.m. They found the victim dead in the front passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to his head, according to a CPD media statement.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with shooting another on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested for allegedly shooting another man multiples times on the West Side. The shooting occurred on October 23 in the 3400 block of West Walnut Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. According to police, the victim was a 45-year-old man. Michael Pitts, 24,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

