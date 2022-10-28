It's the final week of the regular season and league titles are on the line.

The schedule is headlined by the 63rd annual Bell Game between Indio and Coachella Valley, as well as the highly anticipated DEL game with championship implications between Palm Desert and Palm Springs.

Coachella Valley wins the Bell Game and DVL Title

Indio - 10 @ Coachella Valley - 13 F Coachella Valley wins the DVL title and the Bell Game

THREE-WAY TIE FOR DEL TITLE

Palm Desert: 31

(4-1 in DEL) @ Palm Springs: 16

(4-1 in DEL) F La Quinta: 29

(4-1 in DEL) @ Shadow Hills: 16 F

Xavier Prep: 55 @ Rancho Mirage: 41 F Desert Hot Springs @ Cathedral City F Desert Mirage: 0 @ Banning: 23 F

Yucca Valley vs 29 Palms game was canceled Friday afternoon . This comes following a brief lockdown at YVHS following a verbal altercation on the campus.



The game will not be rescheduled. Officials told News Channel 3's Bailey Arredondo that CIF won't allow for a reschedule as all games have to be played and results posted by tonight to set up players.



The game has been declared a no contest.

CIF-SS playoff brackets will be released on Sunday, Oct. 30th.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for coverage and our final BLSS next Friday, Nov. 4th.

The post High school football: League champions decided in final week of regular season appeared first on KESQ .