ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

High school football: League champions decided in final week of regular season

By Blake Arthur
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mbJSa_0ipZeUaV00

It's the final week of the regular season and league titles are on the line.

The schedule is headlined by the 63rd annual Bell Game between Indio and Coachella Valley, as well as the highly anticipated DEL game with championship implications between Palm Desert and Palm Springs.

Coachella Valley wins the Bell Game and DVL Title

Indio - 10 @ Coachella Valley - 13 F
Coachella Valley wins the DVL title and the Bell Game

THREE-WAY TIE FOR DEL TITLE

Palm Desert: 31
(4-1 in DEL) 		@ Palm Springs: 16
(4-1 in DEL) 		F
La Quinta: 29
(4-1 in DEL) 		@ Shadow Hills: 16 F
Xavier Prep: 55 @ Rancho Mirage: 41 F
Desert Hot Springs @ Cathedral City F
Desert Mirage: 0 @ Banning: 23 F
  • Yucca Valley vs 29 Palms game was canceled Friday afternoon . This comes following a brief lockdown at YVHS following a verbal altercation on the campus.

    The game will not be rescheduled. Officials told News Channel 3's Bailey Arredondo that CIF won't allow for a reschedule as all games have to be played and results posted by tonight to set up players.

    The game has been declared a no contest.

CIF-SS playoff brackets will be released on Sunday, Oct. 30th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HEyaX_0ipZeUaV00

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for coverage and our final BLSS next Friday, Nov. 4th.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post High school football: League champions decided in final week of regular season appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
z1077fm.com

Battle of the Bell 2022 Canceled

After a violent incident on Friday (October 28) at Yucca Valley High School, the legendary Battle of Bell high school football game was canceled. The Battle of the Bell sees Yucca Valley High School face off against Twentynine Palms High School, but Yucca Valley High School football coach Jeremy Johnson told the Desert Sun over the weekend that the game will not be rescheduled.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

The 58th Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade is back in the valley

The 58th Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade brought out locals from all over the valley after not having the parade since 2019. The Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce (PDACC) welcomed the parade back into the community after having a few years of covid cancellations. A spokesperson said, the City of Palm Desert, some sponsors, The post The 58th Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade is back in the valley appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Ron deHarte talks Greater Palm Springs Pride, which kicks off on Friday

Greater Palm Springs Pride kicks off this week with a variety of events leading up to Sunday's parade and this year's theme is political. It's "Say Gay," which is in response to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law affecting schools in that state. Check Out: Grand Marshals announced for Palm Springs Pride Parade Pride events include The post Ron deHarte talks Greater Palm Springs Pride, which kicks off on Friday appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
High School Football PRO

Palm Springs, October 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Palm Desert High School football team will have a game with Palm Springs High School on October 29, 2022, 18:50:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
PALM SPRINGS, CA
menifee247.com

Liberty, Paloma Valley qualify for CIF water polo playoffs

Liberty High School and Paloma Valley both made the CIF boys water polo playoffs, which begin next week. Liberty (6-2, 9-6) will open the Division 6 playoffs at home against Summit on Wednesday. Paloma Valley (5-3, 12-13) will play at Fontana on Tuesday. Both games start at 5 p.m.
MENIFEE, CA
Fontana Herald News

PREP FOOTBALL: Jurupa Hills wins Sunkist League title after forfeit victory over Summit

In a highly unusual situation, the Jurupa Hills football team won the undisputed Sunkist League championship thanks to a forfeit. The Spartans were declared the victors against Summit by a 2-0 score in the final regular season game on Oct. 28. The Spartans raised their record to 7-3 (3-0 in the league), while Summit dropped to 5-5 (1-2 in the league).
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A power outage reported in the Yucca Valley area Sunday night

There are reports of a power outage in the Yucca Valley area. Southern California Edison confirms the outage started around 6:30 Sunday night and it is affecting more than 3,500 customers. They expect power to be restored at 1:30 a.m. Monday. No word on the cause of the outage. Stay with News Channel 3 for The post A power outage reported in the Yucca Valley area Sunday night appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
High School Volleyball PRO

Riverside, October 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Redlands Adventist Academy volleyball team will have a game with La Sierra Academy on October 29, 2022, 19:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
REDLANDS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Kaiser's 20-year streak of reaching CIF football playoffs comes to an end

Due to an unusual set of circumstances, Kaiser High School’s long tradition of advancing to the CIF playoffs every year has been halted. Despite having a 6-4 record, the Cats were left out of the post-season tournament when the pairings were announced on Oct. 30. The Cats had previously...
FONTANA, CA
kyma.com

POSTGAME REACTION: Central steals “Bell Game” from Brawley

BRAWLEY, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The 79th annual "Bell Game" between Central and Brawley featured everything a football fan for ask for in a classic showdown. Central used two late fourth quarter touchdowns to steal the show in Brawley on Friday night. Friday Night Light's Cole Johnson recaps a wild night with Central head coach Rookie Pena and star RB Charlie Sullivan.
BRAWLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Gorgeous Halloween weather with big changes for midweek

A First Alert Weather Alert is posted for Wednesday and Thursday, with gusty winds, showers and a big drop in temperatures expected. There is also the threat of snow above 6,000' in our local mountains. Today will be a fantastic day and evening for Halloween, with highs near 87 and Trick-or-Treat temps in the 70s! The post Gorgeous Halloween weather with big changes for midweek appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

14-year-old Desert Hot Springs girl missing since Saturday

A teenage girl from Desert Hot Springs has been missing since Saturday, Oct. 29. Sakura Blankenship, 14, was last seen on Saturday at around 1:14 p.m. when she left her house to for a walk, according to her family. Blankenship has dark brown eyes and black hair in braided cornrows. She also has braces and The post 14-year-old Desert Hot Springs girl missing since Saturday appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Big Bear Snow Play kicks off winter season with snow-tubing

With winter just around the corner, and ideal conditions for making snow, Big Bear Snow Play opened up its 2022-23 season on Saturday with two full-length “snow-tubing” runs. The recreation resort in Big Bear Lake shared videos of some tubers getting in an early run on the fresh powder of two large snow runs. Big […]
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Gallery: Bar Cecil Chef Gabriel Woo Serves Dinner Under The Date Palms

Chef Gabriel Woo left the comfy confines of his almost-impossible-to-get-a-reservation- at restaurant, Bar Cecil in Palm Springs, this week to serve an Outstanding in The Field dinner under the date palms at the Flying Disc Ranch in Thermal, California. Just as the temperatures are beginning to drop and the snowbird...
THERMAL, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Air Museum hosts Halloween chili tasting and car show

The 14th Halloween Themed Chili Tasting & Classic Car Show took place at the Palm Springs Air Museum on Saturday. There was Halloween fun for the whole family. There were a variety of cars showcased sponsored by the Desert Classic Car Association. Attendees got up close to the dozens of vintage WWII, Korean and Vietnam-era aircraft inside five The post Palm Springs Air Museum hosts Halloween chili tasting and car show appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

City of Coachella, Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians agree to Dillon Road corridor beautification project

The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians and the city of Coachella have agreed on a beautification project for the Dillon Road corridor, which is located between Interstate 10 and Highway 86. The tribe and city officials will sign the memo of agreement at a ceremony on Monday. Officials said the partnership aims to increase The post City of Coachella, Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians agree to Dillon Road corridor beautification project appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
AGU Blogosphere

Yucaipa: a remarkable debris flow video from the San Bernardino Mountains

Yucaipa: a remarkable debris flow video from the San Bernardino Mountains. On Tuesday a remarkable video was posted to Twitter showing a series of debris flows at Yucaipa in the San Bernadino Mountains of California:- . The video is also on Youtube. This series of debris flows, which occurred over...
YUCAIPA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto

A paraglider whose lightweight recreation inflatable aircraft fell to the ground in San Jacinto today was hospitalized, fire officials said. Firefighters responded at 11:02 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Soboba Road, according to Cal Fire Riverside. The paraglider was found 250 feet up a hillside and taken to a hospital. His condition was The post A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JACINTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy