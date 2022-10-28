Read full article on original website
Woman was taking out garbage when she was shot on South Side, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot late Thursday while she was throwing out garbage in the Fuller Park neighborhood.At 5:12 p.m., the 31-year-old woman was taking out in the 4400 block of South Shields Avenue when she realized she had been shot, police said.She got in her car and ended up in the parking lot of Petey's Gyros at 47th and Wells streets, right off the Dan Ryan Expressway.The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives are investigating.
Computer problem temporarily stops BART service between Fremont, Berryessa
FREMONT -- BART service was temporarily stopped Monday morning between the Fremont and Berryessa stations because of computer issues.As of 11:15 a.m., AC Transit was providing a bus bridge between the two stations on the 217 line, according to BART.VTA was also providing bus service between Berryessa and Milpitas on bus routes 70 and 77. By 11:50 a.m., service had been restored between Fremont and Berryessa stations, but major delays persisted.There were no details available about the computer issues that caused the service interruption.
NOPD: Officers making strides in busting gun crimes
On Monday, department officials announced its statistics for illegal gun crimes, seizures, and arrests. Those numbers show that the NOPD is making strides to combat violent crime amid a reorganization of department staff.
2 dead in collision between SUV and school bus: sheriff
Two people are confirmed dead in a crash involving an SUV and a school bus near in unincorporated Kane County Monday afternoon. An investigation continues.
