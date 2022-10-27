ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

myfoxzone.com

Drivers and trick-or-treaters are urged to put safety first this Halloween

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Trick-or-treaters will soon take over the streets and sidewalks in neighborhoods all across the country. It’s a potentially dangerous night. According to Safe Kids Worldwide, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.
MICHIGAN STATE
myfoxzone.com

Treat yourself to a safe, happy Halloween with these safety tips

ALABAMA, USA — As the spooky season kicks into high gear this weekend, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) recommends the following tips to help ensure everyone has a safe and fun time this Halloween. Costumes. Be sure costumes, masks, wigs, beards, and other accessories are flame-resistant. Add...
ALABAMA STATE
myfoxzone.com

Gov. Abbott open to expanding gambling options in Texas, spokesperson says

SAN ANTONIO — Gov. Greg Abbott would consider legislation allowing gambling operations in Texas, a spokesperson told KENS 5 Friday. “We don’t want slot machines at every corner store, we don’t want Texans to be losing money that they need for everyday expenses, and we don’t want any type of crime that could be associated with gaming," said Renae Eze, Abbott's press secretary.
TEXAS STATE
myfoxzone.com

Texas This Week: Mike Collier (D), candidate for Texas lieutenant governor

AUSTIN, Texas — With just one week left of early voting, the race to be the State's second-in-command is heating up. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) released a new political ad making claims about Democrat Mike Collier, and Collier's team responded by sending out a cease and desist order, saying the ad is all lies. The lieutenant governor wasn't available for an interview, but Collier sat down with KVUE's Managing Editor of Political Content, Ashley Goudeau, to discuss the ad, his campaign and his vision for Texas.
TEXAS STATE

