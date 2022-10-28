Read full article on original website
Live: Bolsonaro supporters block Brazil highways over electoral defeat
Truckers protested the defeat of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro Monday by blocking national highways. Bolsonaro had yet to concede defeat Monday morning following a tight race, raising fears the far-right nationalist might contest the victory of his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
Germany's Scholz set for high-stakes China visit
Scholz, accompanied by a delegation of business executives, will be the first European Union leader to visit the world's second-biggest economy since 2019. During the one-day trip on Friday, he will hold talks with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang. But the visit has sparked controversy, coming as Berlin...
India's Modi visits bridge collapse site, calls for 'extensive inquiry'
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said lessons must be learned as he visited the site of a bridge collapse that killed 135 people and met some of the injured in hospital on Tuesday. Army, navy and national disaster response force teams continued their search while locals gathered on the banks...
Lula's third term: From prison to power, can he unite a divided Brazil?
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, better known as Lula, has thanked the people of Brazil for his election victory. It marks a miraculous political comeback for the man who was elected president twice before being sent to prison over a corruption scandal, then released and allowed to stand again. Lula stands on the brink of his third term as Brazil's president. Can he unite a country bitterly divided by this presidential election?
Saudi Aramco posts 39 percent jump in profits
The announcement came as the OPEC+ cartel of oil producers was set to implement production cuts that have drawn the ire of the United States, which says the move -- approved at a meeting last month -- amounts to "aligning with Russia" in the conflict. The energy giant's net income...
'Law and order returned' Hong Kong's US-sanctioned leader says at banking summit
Hong Kong is hosting a week of high-profile events after years of political unrest and pandemic travel curbs tarnished the city's business-friendly reputation, sparked an exodus of talent and battered its economy. The marquee event at the Four Seasons hotel was heralded by city leader John Lee as proof that...
China's Yanjin, 'narrowest city in the world', courts tourists
Yanjin, a city built along the Yangtze river in southern China, is the narrowest in the world: just 30 metres wide in some places. But despite growth being constrained by the area's stunning geography, residents have managed to turn this former mountain trading hub into a bustling metropolis of some 400,000 people. The once-isolated city has been thrust into the spotlight by Chinese social media users, who made drone footage of Yanjin go viral. With just two streets running along each bank of the river, the city is hoping to capitalise on its newfound popularity and attract more and more tourists. Our France 2 colleagues report, with FRANCE 24's Camile Nedelec.
Warring parties in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict agree to truce
Warring sides in the brutal two-year conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray have agreed to a truce, the African Union's mediator said Wednesday following marathon talks in South Africa. "The two parties in the Ethiopian conflict have formally agreed to the cessation of hostilities as well as the systematic, orderly, smooth and...
European temperatures have risen more than twice global average, UN says
Temperatures in Europe have increased at more than twice the global average over the past three decades, showing the fastest rise of any continent on earth, the UN said Wednesday. The European region has on average seen temperatures rise 0.5 degrees Celsius each decade since 1991, the UN's World Meteorological...
French govt slams 'eco-terrorism' as water protesters dig in
Sainte-Soline (France) (AFP) – French protesters on Monday defied a massive police presence to try to stop an agriculture water storage project, as the government vowed to prevent any encampment and denounced "eco-terrorism". Violent clashes with security forces marked the launch of the protest Saturday near Sainte-Soline in the...
Live: US says it is 'increasingly concerned' by Russian nuclear threats
The White House said Wednesday it was increasingly concerned over Moscow's talk of using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, after a media report said top Russian military officials had discussed how and when to use such a weapon. Follow our live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris local time (GMT+1).
Live: 80% of Kyiv without water supply after Russian missile attack
Ukraine on Monday accused Russia of another "massive attack" on the country's energy infrastructure, after officials announced power and water supply cuts in Kyiv. Meanwhile, Russia's suspension over the weekend of its participation in the UN-brokered deal to move Ukrainian grain threatens to deepen a global food crisis. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
Leaders hold final day of Arab League summit amid cost of living crisis
Arab leaders convened on Wednesday in Algeria for the second day of the 31st summit of the largest annual Arab conference, seeking common ground on several divisive issues in the region. The meeting comes against the backdrop of rising inflation, food and energy shortages, drought and soaring cost of living across the Middle East and Africa.
