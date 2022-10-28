Read full article on original website
14news.com
IHSAA H.S. Football Playoff Highlights: Monticello vs. Mt. Carmel
MT. CARMEL, IL. (WFIE) - Highlights of Monticello vs. Mt. Carmel high school football in the IHSA Playoffs round one.
Illinois basketball beats Quincy in exhibition game
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Fans finally got a chance to see the new Illini men’s basketball team as they faced off against Quincy at the State Farm Center for an exhibition game. Illinois finished the game winning 87-52. Sluggish wasn’t the word Brad Underwood wanted to use for the first half of Illinois’s exhibition with Quincy, […]
Underwood praises Clark’s debut: “I was very impressed”
WCIA — One of the most anticipated freshman classes in Illinois basketball history finally made their debut, and they did not disappoint the crowd at State Farm Center Friday night. In the exhibition win over Quincy, Illini freshmen combined for 31 points and 17 rebounds. Ty Rodgers had nine rebounds coming off the bench, but […]
1 injured following crash near Oakwood
VERMILION COUNTY (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 responded to a two vehicle crash near Oakwood on Saturday night. The crash happened on Interstate 74 eastbound near milepost 203.5 at approximately 7:45 p.m. One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. There is no further information available at this time.
MLive.com
Michigan State at Illinois kickoff time announced
Michigan State continues to avoid an early start time. The Spartans (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) play at No. 17 Illinois (7-1, 4-1) next week on Nov. 5 and that game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern (2:30 CT), it was announced Saturday night. That game time was announced shortly...
Danville car show honoring late student
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College (DACC) normally hosts a car show in May. One automotive teacher at the school said it’s more common to see shows in the summertime because some car enthusiasts put their vehicles away for the winter. But, on Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered together for a last-minute […]
State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
3 dead, 1 injured in crash near Homer
HOMER, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup confirmed the names of three people involved in a single motor vehicle crash near Homer Saturday night. Police reported the driver, Daniel J. Albers, age 38, of Fairmount, and passengers Lucas S. Bohlen, age 36, of Ogden, and Matthew K. Drake, age 38, of Saint Joseph, […]
I-74 ramp at Danville to close for bridge repairs
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The I-74 ramp over Lynch Road in Danville will close on Monday for bridge repairs. The Illinois Department of Transportation said the work will start on Oct. 31 and is expected to finish by Nov. 4. IDOT officials said drivers can expect delays for trips through the area. IDOT encourages travelers […]
Herald & Review
Two new Macon County restaurants now serving customers
Diners have two new restaurants to visit in Macon County. The Cancun restaurant is now open in Warrensburg. The authentic Mexican cuisine is similar to the menu served in the North Main Street restaurant in Decatur. The staff began serving customers on Wednesday at the new location, 125 Illinois Route 121.
Central Illinois Proud
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
WAND TV
Three men killed in Homer crash identified
HOMER, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the names of three men involved in a single vehicle crash on Saturday night near Homer. The driver, Daniel J. Albers, age 38, of Fairmount, Illinois, and passengers Lucas S. Bohlen, age 36, of Ogden and Matthew K. Drake, age 38, of Saint Joseph, were reportedly driving north on Homer Lake Road when their vehicle left the roadway and struck a building and a tree near 2512 Homer Lake Road North.
WAND TV
Musician Lee Greenwood to stop at newly improved Lincoln Square Theater on farewell tour
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The historic Lincoln Square Theater announced that singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood will be coming to Decatur on his farewell tour. Greenwood is best known for writing and recording "God Bless the U.S.A." also known as "Proud to Be an American." His farewell tour caps off a 40 year career in music. The Decatur stop will happen at the Lincoln Square Theater on December 8 and tickets will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. at lincolnsquaretheater.com.
Police respond to Champaign crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a crash Friday at the intersection of State and John Street. The Champaign Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred around noon and involved two vehicles. The first vehicle was driving westbound on John Street failed to yield to a stop sign. It entered the intersection and struck […]
Detention Center brings inmates back after increased staffing
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — The Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center in Urbana can once again house more inmates. It comes after staffing shortages caused them to send minors to other locations throughout the state for three months. Some were housed in Lake and Will counties in Northern Illinois, others in McLean county. Mike Williams, the […]
KRMG
Illinois school board fires teacher recorded using racial slur
Illinois school board fires teacher recorded using racial slur The teacher got into a verbal confrontation with a student at Kankakee High School on Oct. 20. (NCD)
foxillinois.com
3 injured after car hits Champaign house
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Two people were injured after a vehicle hit a house in Champaign on Friday. The Champaign Police Department says at 11:57 a.m. a vehicle was driving westbound on John Street and failed to yield at a stop sign. Officials say the vehicle entered the intersection,...
Danville Police: Woman hurt in Thursday shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old Danville woman is recovering in the hospital after she was hurt in a shooting Thursday night. Danville Police officials said officers responded to the area of State and Lake Streets just before 8 p.m. for a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found the victim with […]
WSPY NEWS
Washington Man Accused of Traveling To Meet Minor in Fairbury
An out-of-state man is facing two felony charges in Livingston County. Camron Chew, 19, of Olympia, Washington was charged with Traveling To Meet a Minor and Indecent Solicitation, both class three felonies. Chew is accused of traveling to meet a child under the age of 15 for sexual purposes. The...
Central Illinois Proud
Green Gables Bar & Grill set to rebuild after fire
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — According to a local restaurant page on Facebook, the owners of the burnt-down Green Gables Grill are taking the next steps to rebuild. The Facebook page Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene (BNRS) posted details Friday afternoon about the plans to rebuild Green Gables and what it will take to get the restaurant up and running again.
