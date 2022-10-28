Read full article on original website
MHHS football team controls destiny following dramatic win
Following their dramatic come-from-behind victory at Van Buren on Friday, the Mountain Home High School football team kept its postseason hopes alive. All the Bombers have to do is win their regular season finale this week, and they will get the 6A-West’s No. 6 seek in the playoffs. In...
2 area basketball outings set for Halloween
High school basketball makes up the local Halloween schedule. Flippin travels to Calico Rock, Timbo makes the trip to South Side-Bee Branch.
West Memphis receiver's huge night not enough to beat Benton
By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Tommy Land BENTON — Try as he might, the play of West Memphis wide receiver Jarrell Shephard was not enough to knock off the No. 18 Benton Panthers. Sheppard, the 5-11, 185-pound senior wide receiver, had 16 receptions for 317 yards and 4 touchdowns in a ...
Ina Belle Tilley, 74, Mountain Home (Sheldon Goodrich)
Ina Belle (Tilley) Crawford Martino, born May 18, 1948 in Mountain Home, Arkansas to Geraldene and Lonnie Tilley and died October 24, 2022. Ina is survived by 3 children, Paula, Nikki, Bryan Crawford, 2 step-daughters Terry and Michele, sister Lannie Williams, brother Tony (Eddie) Tilley, 10 grand children and 13 great grandchildren.
Athlete with MH ties leads volleyball team to state runner-up finish
Lydia Pitts (Photo courtesy of MaxPreps) The state championship matches for high school volleyball in Arkansas were held Saturday, and one match featured an athlete with ties to the Twin Lakes Area. Lydia Pitts, the daughter of former Mountain Home and Arkansas Razorback baseball player Nick Pitts, is on the team at Fort Smith Southside, who fell to nationally ranked Fayetteville in straight sets in the Class 6A match.
Friday football results include Yellville-Summit losing finale at Newport
The Yellville-Summit High School football team wrapped up its season on a rough note on Friday. The Panthers fell at Newport 61-16. Yellville-Summit’s final record is 5-5 overall and 1-5 in the 3A-2. Salem was able to pick up another conference victory. The Greyhounds topped Perryville 36-19. Salem improves...
actionnews5.com
Williams shines in 96-62 win over Lane College
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers emphatically wrapped up preseason play with a 96-62 exhibition win over Lane College Sunday afternoon at FedExForum. DeAndre Williams and Malcolm Dandridge put on a show for the Tiger faithful in attendance, with the senior duo combining for 40 points and 18 rebounds while knocking down 14 free throws.
Friday basketball results include Cotter sweeping Calico Rock
Cotter was able to sweep three basketball games over Calico Rock on Friday. The Warriors defeated the Pirates 52-38 in the senior boys’ game. Hudson Adams led Cotter with 16 points, Payton McGee scored 15, and Trace Ewing added 10. Cotter also took the senior girls’ contest over Calico...
Jackie D. Turner, 72, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 72-year-old Jackie D. Turner of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Jackie D. Turner died Sunday in Yellville.
vicksburgnews.com
WC opened their season with a 54-44 win over Olive Branch on Saturday
Warren Central High School girl’s basketball team opened up their season with a 54-44 win over Olive Branch on Saturday. They went and completed the task very well,” Head Coach Pooh Robinson said. We stuck to the game plan and they did what needed to be done.”. The...
Millicent Byrd, 94, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 94-year-old Millicent Byrd of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Millicent Byrd died Sunday in Mountain Home.
Elba Stafford, 91, Mountain Home (Roller)
Elba Gene Stafford died peacefully on October 27, 2022 at Hospice of the Ozarks in Mountain Home, AR. Elba was born September 25, 1931 to Luell and Mary Stafford in Amos, AR. He married Joan Lucille Flynn at St. Thomas Church on June 25, 1955 in Oroville, CA. Elba graduated...
Memphis basketball coach Brown takes medical leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Athletics Department announced that Special Advisor to the Head Coach Penny Hardaway, Larry Brown has taken a medical leave of absence. Brown is taking a leave of absence to address a minor medical issue, according to the University of Memphis. The University did not specify for how long […]
actionnews5.com
Friday Football Fever Week 11
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the final week of the regular season for Tennessee high school teams and the penultimate one for Mississippi, with playoff spots and regular season championships at stake. Bartlett came into Friday needing a win over Whitehaven to claim a region championship, and the Panthers...
Dora Anna Bates, 79, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old Dora Anna Bates of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Dora Anna Bates died Monday at Gassville Therapy and Living.
actionnews5.com
Record rainfall set in Memphis Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Much needed rain fell across the Mid-South Saturday. The National Weather Service reports 2.37 inches fell in Memphis. This breaks the old record of 1.40 inches set in 1877 for October 29. While still negative, Saturday’s rain did bring slightly higher river levels. The latest...
Elmo Dutton, 59, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 59-year-old Elmo Dutton of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Elmo Dutton died Saturday.
momcollective.com
The Ultimate Memphis BBQ Roundup
Memphis is known for many things: home of the blues, Elvis, the Pyramid. But for many, there’s nothing like Memphis BBQ. And when visitors visit, probably one of the most asked questions is, “Where’s the best place to get BBQ?” Heck, every May we have a whole week dedicated to it (psst: in case you live under a rock, it’s called “World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest”). We even have whole Instagram accounts like this one dedicated to Memphis BBQ and its deliciousness.
fox8live.com
Arkansas officials searching for missing hiker from Baton Rouge
PONCA, Ark. (WAFB) - Officials and volunteers in one part of Arkansas are searching for a missing hiker from Baton Rouge. Authorities say Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, did not return from hiking along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail within Buffalo National River in Newton County, Arkansas. Rangers believe Smith began...
Congratulations, Natalie!
Pictured (Left to Right): Chad Bartosz, Assistant Store Manager, student Natalie Wyatt and Hannah Walker, YF&R Committee Chairman. The Baxter County Farm Bureau Board and Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee are pleased to. announce the October recipient for the Baxter County Ag. Student of the Month, Natalie Wyatt. Natalie is...
