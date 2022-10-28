ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol County, MA

wgbh.org

In Bristol County sheriff’s race, a top Trumpist faces a test

Embracing former President Donald Trump doesn’t usually pay off in Massachusetts politics, but the Bristol County Sheriff’s contest may be an exception. Thomas Hodgson, who’s had the job for a quarter century, turned himself into a high-profile Trump ally even before the former president’s inauguration — and he’s sticking with that M.O. as he seeks a fifth full term, casting himself as a bulwark against encroaching leftist decline and disorder.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Turnto10.com

Man stabbed on steps of Providence City Hall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police are looking for the person who stabbed a man in the chest on the steps of City Hall on Saturday night. Police said the man was seriously hurt but is awake and alert. NBC 10 tower cam video was rolling as City Hall...
PROVIDENCE, RI
wgbh.org

In Plymouth County DA Race, long-time incumbent faces high-profile insurgent

Voters across Plymouth County will decide Nov. 8 whether to keep Massachusetts’ only Republican district attorney or elect a Democratic reformer to replace him. The matchup pits District Attorney Timothy Cruz, who has held the office since 2001, against progressive Rahsaan Hall, who built a name and network working in Boston, most recently as director of the ACLU of Massachusetts’ racial justice program. In one of Massachusetts’ more conservative counties, the national conversation on progressive prosecutors is permeating the local election.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
Turnto10.com

Woonsocket woman arraigned on child endangerment, DUI charges in crash

A woman facing drunken driving charges in a Woonsocket car crash was arraigned Monday. Erika Ahrens faces multiple counts of child endangerment and driving under the influence. She posted bond. Police said she was driving a car that crashed into another car early Saturday morning at the intersection of Diamond...
WOONSOCKET, RI
WCVB

Boston police officer arrested following domestic violence incident

BOSTON — A Boston police officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member, according to the Boston Police Department. BPD officials said Roselyn LaCroix, who has been a Boston police officer since 2006, was arrested by fellow officers shortly after...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

NH police: Massachusetts man clocked at 121 mph on I-95

GREENLAND, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said they arrested a Massachusetts teen for allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour on Route 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit, who are concentrated on reducing hazardous driving behavior on I-95, clocked a black BMW coupe allegedly going 121 mph on I-95 South. The driver, Jake Marley, 19, of Boxford, was stopped in North Hampton and charged with reckless operation. He is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on December 19.
GREENLAND, NH
Turnto10.com

Easton police officer placed on paid leave after shooting

EASTON, Mass. (WJAR) — An Easton police officer was on paid leave following a shooting on Friday. Easton Police Chief Keith Boone said dispatchers received a 911 call at about 11:41 p.m. about a disturbance at a home on Central Street. When officers arrived, they found a man holding...
EASTON, MA
whdh.com

BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Easton police investigate officer-involved shooting

EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Easton Police Department and Bristol County District Attorney`s Office are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Friday night. According to Police Chief Keith Boone, offices were called to a disturbance on Central Street around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived to the scene, “officers encountered a potentially lethal situation involving […]
EASTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police, Bristol County District Attorney’s Office investigating officer involved shooting that injured two after disturbance

Police and the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place late Friday night. According to Chief Keith Boone, just after 11:30 p.m., dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a disturbance at a home on Central Street in Easton. Upon arrival, Easton officers encountered a potentially lethal situation involving a man holding a knife and drew their service weapons. An Easton officer intervened and fired his weapon, striking the man and grazing another resident.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
nrinow.news

Burrillville man, leader of biker gang, to serve ten years

BURRILLVILLE – The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced i to serve 10 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges in Providence County Superior Court. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Turnto10.com

State police cruiser hit while responding to East Greenwich crash

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Rhode Island State Police cruiser was hit at a crash scene in East Greenwich on Sunday morning. East Greenwich police and fire crews, along with state police, arrived at a reported single-car crash just before 8 a.m. on Route 4 south under the Middle Road overpass.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

How will your mayoral options extinguish Johnston’s burning questions?

The race to become Johnston’s next mayor is nearly over. Three candidates for the office will be on town ballots: Joseph M. Polisena Jr., a Democrat, will face Independent candidates Karen E. Cappelli Chadwick and Brenda Lynn Leone. The Johnston Sun Rise reached out to the three candidates vying...
JOHNSTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

At least 3 arrested after fight on Pembroke Avenue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Multiple people were arrested following a fight on Pembroke Avenue in Providence early Saturday morning.   According to a report from Providence Police obtained by 12 News, one officer responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find a group of people pushing each other on the porch of a house […]

