wgbh.org
In Bristol County sheriff’s race, a top Trumpist faces a test
Embracing former President Donald Trump doesn’t usually pay off in Massachusetts politics, but the Bristol County Sheriff’s contest may be an exception. Thomas Hodgson, who’s had the job for a quarter century, turned himself into a high-profile Trump ally even before the former president’s inauguration — and he’s sticking with that M.O. as he seeks a fifth full term, casting himself as a bulwark against encroaching leftist decline and disorder.
Turnto10.com
Man stabbed on steps of Providence City Hall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police are looking for the person who stabbed a man in the chest on the steps of City Hall on Saturday night. Police said the man was seriously hurt but is awake and alert. NBC 10 tower cam video was rolling as City Hall...
wgbh.org
In Plymouth County DA Race, long-time incumbent faces high-profile insurgent
Voters across Plymouth County will decide Nov. 8 whether to keep Massachusetts’ only Republican district attorney or elect a Democratic reformer to replace him. The matchup pits District Attorney Timothy Cruz, who has held the office since 2001, against progressive Rahsaan Hall, who built a name and network working in Boston, most recently as director of the ACLU of Massachusetts’ racial justice program. In one of Massachusetts’ more conservative counties, the national conversation on progressive prosecutors is permeating the local election.
Man killed in Providence crash; 1 arrested for DUI
Providence police arrested a man after a deadly crash early Monday morning.
Bristol County Sheriff Under Ethics Review After Complaint Filed by Opponent
Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson's campaign is under review by the State Ethics Commission following a complaint about alleged misuse of taxpayer resources filed by his opponent in the upcoming election. The race between longtime sheriff Hodgson and challenger Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux is becoming still more contentious as Nov....
Turnto10.com
North Kingstown man pleads guilty to sending obscene material to undercover agent
(WJAR) — A North Kingstown man admitted to sending obscene materials to a person he thought was a child, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Rhode Island District. The District Attorney's Office says 59-year-old Neil Streich admitted to transferring obscene materials to a person he thought was a 10-year-old girl.
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket woman arraigned on child endangerment, DUI charges in crash
A woman facing drunken driving charges in a Woonsocket car crash was arraigned Monday. Erika Ahrens faces multiple counts of child endangerment and driving under the influence. She posted bond. Police said she was driving a car that crashed into another car early Saturday morning at the intersection of Diamond...
Turnto10.com
State leaders to celebrate groundbreaking for new Elizabeth Baldwin Elementary School
(WJAR) — State leaders will celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Elizabeth Baldwin Elementary School in Pawtucket on Monday. Governor Dan McKee is set to give remarks for the occasion. A new building is set to rise from the site of the old one. The ceremony for the groundbreaking...
WCVB
Boston police officer arrested following domestic violence incident
BOSTON — A Boston police officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member, according to the Boston Police Department. BPD officials said Roselyn LaCroix, who has been a Boston police officer since 2006, was arrested by fellow officers shortly after...
ABC6.com
‘Let’s make history’: Woonsocket residents push for write-in mayoral candidate
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A small coalition of Woonsocket residents are leading a charge to elect city councilwoman Denise Sierra as mayor through write-in votes, after the removal of former Mayor Lisa-Baldelli Hunt. Sierra brought complaints against Baldelli-Hunt to the council, outlining accusations of failure to perform mayoral duties....
NH police: Massachusetts man clocked at 121 mph on I-95
GREENLAND, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said they arrested a Massachusetts teen for allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour on Route 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit, who are concentrated on reducing hazardous driving behavior on I-95, clocked a black BMW coupe allegedly going 121 mph on I-95 South. The driver, Jake Marley, 19, of Boxford, was stopped in North Hampton and charged with reckless operation. He is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on December 19.
Turnto10.com
Easton police officer placed on paid leave after shooting
EASTON, Mass. (WJAR) — An Easton police officer was on paid leave following a shooting on Friday. Easton Police Chief Keith Boone said dispatchers received a 911 call at about 11:41 p.m. about a disturbance at a home on Central Street. When officers arrived, they found a man holding...
Instant Poll: Hodgson or Heroux – who won the sheriff debate?
Instant Poll: Hodgson or Heroux – who do you think won the Bristol County sheriff debate?
whdh.com
BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
Easton police investigate officer-involved shooting
EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Easton Police Department and Bristol County District Attorney`s Office are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Friday night. According to Police Chief Keith Boone, offices were called to a disturbance on Central Street around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived to the scene, “officers encountered a potentially lethal situation involving […]
fallriverreporter.com
Police, Bristol County District Attorney’s Office investigating officer involved shooting that injured two after disturbance
Police and the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place late Friday night. According to Chief Keith Boone, just after 11:30 p.m., dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a disturbance at a home on Central Street in Easton. Upon arrival, Easton officers encountered a potentially lethal situation involving a man holding a knife and drew their service weapons. An Easton officer intervened and fired his weapon, striking the man and grazing another resident.
nrinow.news
Burrillville man, leader of biker gang, to serve ten years
BURRILLVILLE – The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced i to serve 10 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges in Providence County Superior Court. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver...
Turnto10.com
State police cruiser hit while responding to East Greenwich crash
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Rhode Island State Police cruiser was hit at a crash scene in East Greenwich on Sunday morning. East Greenwich police and fire crews, along with state police, arrived at a reported single-car crash just before 8 a.m. on Route 4 south under the Middle Road overpass.
johnstonsunrise.net
How will your mayoral options extinguish Johnston’s burning questions?
The race to become Johnston’s next mayor is nearly over. Three candidates for the office will be on town ballots: Joseph M. Polisena Jr., a Democrat, will face Independent candidates Karen E. Cappelli Chadwick and Brenda Lynn Leone. The Johnston Sun Rise reached out to the three candidates vying...
At least 3 arrested after fight on Pembroke Avenue
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Multiple people were arrested following a fight on Pembroke Avenue in Providence early Saturday morning. According to a report from Providence Police obtained by 12 News, one officer responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find a group of people pushing each other on the porch of a house […]
