Austin, TX

Austin-area high school football schedule and results for week 10

By Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

Austin-area high schools enter week 10 looking for playoff berths and postseason seeding. Here are the scores from the penultimate week of regular season football games.

Thursday

Georgetown 28, Glenn 22

Johnson 61, Akins 7

LBJ 96, Eastside 0

McCallum 55, Travis 13

Waco University 78, Connally 0

Westlake 45, Bowie 0

Friday

Blanco 53, Ingram Moore 14

Boerne Champion 37, Lehman 14

Bremond 55, Bartlett 0

Bryan 53, Hutto 34

Buffalo 48, Florence 0

Canyon Lake 42, Taylor 24

Cedar Park 35, Leander 0

Crockett 42, Northeast 21

Cuero 61, Smithville 16

Dripping Springs 66, Del Valle 7

Geronimo Navarro 74, Achieve 0

Giddings 17, Caldwell 7

Granger 45, Milano 14

Hendrickson 50, East View 8

Jarrell 50, New Tech 0

Johnson City LBJ 56, Junction 14

La Grange 50, Gonzales 18

Lake Travis 55, Austin High 7

Lampasas 42, Marble Falls 20

Liberty Hill 61, Bastrop 7

Lockhart 61, Comal Pieper 35

Manor 44, Westwood 9

Navarro 29, LASA 19

New Braunfels 38, San Marcos 10

Regents 45, TMI 7

Round Rock 48, Cedar Ridge 21

Rouse 45, Pflugerville 7

St. Michael's 51, Victoria St. Joseph 18

San Antonio Davenport 42, Burnet 21

Smithson Valley 42, Hays 13

Stony Point 28, McNeil 21

Vandegrift 34, Vista Ridge 0

Weiss 49, Waco Midway 21

Wimberley 31, Lago Vista 28

