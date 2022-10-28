Austin-area high school football schedule and results for week 10
Austin-area high schools enter week 10 looking for playoff berths and postseason seeding. Here are the scores from the penultimate week of regular season football games.
Thursday
Georgetown 28, Glenn 22
Johnson 61, Akins 7
LBJ 96, Eastside 0
McCallum 55, Travis 13
Waco University 78, Connally 0
Westlake 45, Bowie 0
Friday
Blanco 53, Ingram Moore 14
Boerne Champion 37, Lehman 14
Bremond 55, Bartlett 0
Bryan 53, Hutto 34
Buffalo 48, Florence 0
Canyon Lake 42, Taylor 24
Cedar Park 35, Leander 0
Crockett 42, Northeast 21
Cuero 61, Smithville 16
Dripping Springs 66, Del Valle 7
Geronimo Navarro 74, Achieve 0
Giddings 17, Caldwell 7
Granger 45, Milano 14
Hendrickson 50, East View 8
Jarrell 50, New Tech 0
Johnson City LBJ 56, Junction 14
La Grange 50, Gonzales 18
Lake Travis 55, Austin High 7
Lampasas 42, Marble Falls 20
Liberty Hill 61, Bastrop 7
Lockhart 61, Comal Pieper 35
Manor 44, Westwood 9
Navarro 29, LASA 19
New Braunfels 38, San Marcos 10
Regents 45, TMI 7
Round Rock 48, Cedar Ridge 21
Rouse 45, Pflugerville 7
St. Michael's 51, Victoria St. Joseph 18
San Antonio Davenport 42, Burnet 21
Smithson Valley 42, Hays 13
Stony Point 28, McNeil 21
Vandegrift 34, Vista Ridge 0
Weiss 49, Waco Midway 21
Wimberley 31, Lago Vista 28
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin-area high school football schedule and results for week 10
