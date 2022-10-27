ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent City, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentcityathletics.com

Kent City Athletic Weekly 10-31 — 11-5

What a great Saturday for the Eagles! A school record, a team and two individuals qualified for the cross country State Finals, and a volleyball tournament championship . . . even after a slow start. It is now win or go home for volleyball and MIS marks the end of the road for cross country teams.
KENT CITY, MI
kentcityathletics.com

School Record and State Qualifiers!

The weather couldn’t have been better for the regional cross country meet at Allendale, but Kent City also was able to enjoy a good outcome. The entire girls’ team qualified for the state finals as did two individual boys. Eight of the team members raced their best of 2022.
KENT CITY, MI
kentcityathletics.com

Volleyball wins Sparta Invitational

The varsity volleyball team finished up their regular season on Saturday at the Sparta Invitational. This was an 8 team invitational split into two pools. The Eagles would have a rough start to their morning. Their first opponent was the Greenville Yellow Jackets. The Eagles would drop this match by close scores 23-25 and 26-27. Next up would be the Comstock Panthers who they would split with 19-25 and 26-24. Their final opponent in pool play was the Shelby Tigers and the Eagles were hoping that things would start to turn around for them. The Eagles would play the Tigers very tough and fell short in the first set 23-25, but rebounded in the second set and won 25-17. The top six teams would be seeded into bracket play with the bottom two going home. The Eagles earned the #5 seed with a record of 0-1-2 in pool play and had to face off with the #4 seed the Greenville Yellow Jackets. This time the Eagles would play them much better and would beat them 25-17, 25-17 to advance to the semifinals. This matchup would be against the Fremont Packers who were the #1 seed in the tournament. The Eagles would continue to play hard and would take down the Packers 25-19, 25-20. This would give them their ticket to the finals. The other semifinal match was Shelby against Martin. This match would go to 3 sets with Martin coming out with the victory. In the finals the Eagles would be determined to bring home that championship and beat Martin 25-12, 25-17. I am very proud of how these Lady Eagles rebounded from the start of the morning and never gave up and made the adjustments needed after this very long day of volleyball. Great job Ladies!
SPARTA, MI
1240 WJIM

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Muskegon’s downtown splashpad could get redo after summer of glitches

MUSKEGON, MI – A downtown Muskegon splashpad that has kept children cool and entertained for more than a decade may be headed for a makeover after a wonky season. The splashpad at “Alcoa Square” between the post office and the Muskegon Farmers Market was plagued with multiple breakdowns this past summer until it finally was shut down, according to information provided to city commissioners.
MUSKEGON, MI
Morning Sun

Service set for CMU student killed in Gratiot crash

Funeral arrangements are set for a Central Michigan University student who died after a crash on US-127 in Gratiot County a week ago. Amanda Grace Kish, 18 and a freshman at CMU, was on her way home from Mt. Pleasant last Friday when she crossed the median and hit an oncoming car, state police said.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man, 50, killed at Wyoming maintenance company

WYOMING, Mich. — A man is dead after a workplace incident in Wyoming on Friday, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration says. Officials said a 50-year-old maintenance worker was crushed between the loading dock and a box truck, sustaining fatal injuries. The box truck was being driven by...
WYOMING, MI
My North.com

4 Timeless Northern Michigan Inns for a Cozy Getaway

Storied stays of Northern Michigan. From an inn in Marquette in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to a cozy Ludington B&B, these four timeless Northern Michigan inns combine history and hospitality for a cozy fall or winter getaway. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
MARQUETTE, MI
townbroadcast.com

Local man is missing since Friday at Gun Lake Casino

The family of Frank Sprague, 57, is asking for the public’s help in locating the local man who was last seen Friday night at the Gun Lake Casino. If you live in or around the area, please check your outdoor cameras. A spokesperson said, “As you are driving around today, please be on the lookout for this Ford F-150 (shown at left). You can message Virginia Sprague-Vanderband with any info” or call (616) 437-6706.
WAYLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy