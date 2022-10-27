The varsity volleyball team finished up their regular season on Saturday at the Sparta Invitational. This was an 8 team invitational split into two pools. The Eagles would have a rough start to their morning. Their first opponent was the Greenville Yellow Jackets. The Eagles would drop this match by close scores 23-25 and 26-27. Next up would be the Comstock Panthers who they would split with 19-25 and 26-24. Their final opponent in pool play was the Shelby Tigers and the Eagles were hoping that things would start to turn around for them. The Eagles would play the Tigers very tough and fell short in the first set 23-25, but rebounded in the second set and won 25-17. The top six teams would be seeded into bracket play with the bottom two going home. The Eagles earned the #5 seed with a record of 0-1-2 in pool play and had to face off with the #4 seed the Greenville Yellow Jackets. This time the Eagles would play them much better and would beat them 25-17, 25-17 to advance to the semifinals. This matchup would be against the Fremont Packers who were the #1 seed in the tournament. The Eagles would continue to play hard and would take down the Packers 25-19, 25-20. This would give them their ticket to the finals. The other semifinal match was Shelby against Martin. This match would go to 3 sets with Martin coming out with the victory. In the finals the Eagles would be determined to bring home that championship and beat Martin 25-12, 25-17. I am very proud of how these Lady Eagles rebounded from the start of the morning and never gave up and made the adjustments needed after this very long day of volleyball. Great job Ladies!

SPARTA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO