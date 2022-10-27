Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan State Police Asking For The Public’s Help In Finding A Missing Family Of 4Kyle SchepperleyFremont, MI
Entire Family Vanishes After Husband Calls Cops Reporting Elaborate 9/11 Conspiracy TheoryWild Orchid MediaFremont, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Related
kentcityathletics.com
Kent City Athletic Weekly 10-31 — 11-5
What a great Saturday for the Eagles! A school record, a team and two individuals qualified for the cross country State Finals, and a volleyball tournament championship . . . even after a slow start. It is now win or go home for volleyball and MIS marks the end of the road for cross country teams.
kentcityathletics.com
School Record and State Qualifiers!
The weather couldn’t have been better for the regional cross country meet at Allendale, but Kent City also was able to enjoy a good outcome. The entire girls’ team qualified for the state finals as did two individual boys. Eight of the team members raced their best of 2022.
kentcityathletics.com
Volleyball wins Sparta Invitational
The varsity volleyball team finished up their regular season on Saturday at the Sparta Invitational. This was an 8 team invitational split into two pools. The Eagles would have a rough start to their morning. Their first opponent was the Greenville Yellow Jackets. The Eagles would drop this match by close scores 23-25 and 26-27. Next up would be the Comstock Panthers who they would split with 19-25 and 26-24. Their final opponent in pool play was the Shelby Tigers and the Eagles were hoping that things would start to turn around for them. The Eagles would play the Tigers very tough and fell short in the first set 23-25, but rebounded in the second set and won 25-17. The top six teams would be seeded into bracket play with the bottom two going home. The Eagles earned the #5 seed with a record of 0-1-2 in pool play and had to face off with the #4 seed the Greenville Yellow Jackets. This time the Eagles would play them much better and would beat them 25-17, 25-17 to advance to the semifinals. This matchup would be against the Fremont Packers who were the #1 seed in the tournament. The Eagles would continue to play hard and would take down the Packers 25-19, 25-20. This would give them their ticket to the finals. The other semifinal match was Shelby against Martin. This match would go to 3 sets with Martin coming out with the victory. In the finals the Eagles would be determined to bring home that championship and beat Martin 25-12, 25-17. I am very proud of how these Lady Eagles rebounded from the start of the morning and never gave up and made the adjustments needed after this very long day of volleyball. Great job Ladies!
Caledonia football routs Grandville in first round to set up rematch with Rockford
CALEDONIA, Mich. — Caledonia (9-1) football moves on to the district finals after completely dominating in every facet on the game in a 48-26 victory over Grandville (7-3). Quarterback Mason McKenzie was as good as ever, rushing for three touchdowns on the day, including one for 78-yards. Running ...
Spartan, Wolverine fans unite at bars across West Michigan on rivalry game night
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For some, the Michigan and Michigan State Football game rivals other special days like Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years Eve. People like Michigan State fans Austin Rakstaw and Dave Leese are in the holiday spirit. "The Michigan and Michigan State game, it's like a holiday...
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
These Two Grand Rapids Intersections Are Among The Worst In Michigan
Don't tell my wife Lindsey, but she's a better driver than me. But even with her behind the wheel, I'd still be a bit nervous if we were traveling through these 12 intersections that have been labeled as Michigan's most dangerous intersections. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT),...
1 hurt in Hudsonville crash
A 38-year-old woman is in the hospital after a Monday morning crash in Hudsonville.
Muskegon chooses company to design new city skatepark
The city of Muskegon is investing in its future, with leaders planning to build a new skatepark: something that's been lost in that community for years since the old one was demolished in 2016.
Muskegon’s downtown splashpad could get redo after summer of glitches
MUSKEGON, MI – A downtown Muskegon splashpad that has kept children cool and entertained for more than a decade may be headed for a makeover after a wonky season. The splashpad at “Alcoa Square” between the post office and the Muskegon Farmers Market was plagued with multiple breakdowns this past summer until it finally was shut down, according to information provided to city commissioners.
Morning Sun
Service set for CMU student killed in Gratiot crash
Funeral arrangements are set for a Central Michigan University student who died after a crash on US-127 in Gratiot County a week ago. Amanda Grace Kish, 18 and a freshman at CMU, was on her way home from Mt. Pleasant last Friday when she crossed the median and hit an oncoming car, state police said.
Man, 50, killed at Wyoming maintenance company
WYOMING, Mich. — A man is dead after a workplace incident in Wyoming on Friday, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration says. Officials said a 50-year-old maintenance worker was crushed between the loading dock and a box truck, sustaining fatal injuries. The box truck was being driven by...
1 Person Died, 2 Others InjuredIn A Motor Vehicle Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
The Michigan State Police reported a motor vehicle accident in Grand Rapids on Sunday at around 3:05 a.m. According to the officials a pickup truck and a Ford focus were involved in the crash.
My North.com
4 Timeless Northern Michigan Inns for a Cozy Getaway
Storied stays of Northern Michigan. From an inn in Marquette in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to a cozy Ludington B&B, these four timeless Northern Michigan inns combine history and hospitality for a cozy fall or winter getaway. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
Tootsie’s Diner, a longtime staple in the Muskegon community, changes ownership, name
MUSKEGON, MI - Over the last decade, Tootsie’s Diner became a beloved community staple of Muskegon, serving up a variety of flavorful dishes in welcoming atmosphere. The popular joint, at 1125 W Hackley Ave., now has new owners and a new name. The former owners, Julie Steffens and Amy Hargrove, handed over the keys earlier this year.
Lumber falls from truck in Michigan, killing driver
The Grandville Police Department says a trailer was being unloaded when some lumber fell and killed 51-year-old Levi Linton of Ontario, Canada.
Westside Dairy Queen to close with plans for their replacement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Dairy Queen now sits on Fulton Street in Grand Rapids bare. Owners confirm to 13 ON YOUR SIDE the current contract with Dairy Queen has finished. They say they are, "excited to start the process of a neighborhood treat stop," and more information will be available in the future.
townbroadcast.com
Local man is missing since Friday at Gun Lake Casino
The family of Frank Sprague, 57, is asking for the public’s help in locating the local man who was last seen Friday night at the Gun Lake Casino. If you live in or around the area, please check your outdoor cameras. A spokesperson said, “As you are driving around today, please be on the lookout for this Ford F-150 (shown at left). You can message Virginia Sprague-Vanderband with any info” or call (616) 437-6706.
Part of Norton Shores thoroughfare closing for more than a week
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI -- A section of a Norton Shores thoroughfare will close to traffic for 10 days next month. The closure is scheduled to begin Nov. 7.
Morning Sun
Hometown grieves loss of 18-year-old CMU student who died in U.S.-127 crash
Friends and family of Amanda Kish are in a state of disbelief after the death of the vivacious teen in a car crash over the weekend as she was heading home to Wyandotte from Central Michigan University. “Amanda Grace, my mother’s rainbow baby, gave us so much love, displayed immense...
Comments / 0