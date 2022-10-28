Read full article on original website
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Cathie Wood did a fair amount of stock buying on Tuesday. The co-founder, CEO, and stock-picking guru of Ark Invest hasn't been an active buyer through the October rally, but she kicked off November with a pretty lengthy shopping list. Something worth noting is that many of the positions she added to happen to be companies reporting quarterly results later this week.
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
It's fitting that this weekly column should land on Halloween. The market gave us treats through most of October. I was looking for trick. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) -- plummeted 13.3%, sank 0.3%, and rose 0.8%, respectively, averaging out to a 4.3% decline.
Why Shares of SoFi Are Surging This Morning
Shares of digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) had jumped close to 14.5% as of 9:58 a.m. ET Monday after the company reported strong earnings results for the third quarter of the year. So what. In the third quarter, SoFi generated a loss of $0.09 per share on record quarterly...
3 Dow Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys in November
This has been one of the toughest years for the investing community in a long time. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return in more than a half-century, while the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite has shed as much as 38% from its all-time high, which was set less than a year ago.
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
Are Finance Stocks Lagging The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Qualcomm sharply lowers forecast on smartphone slump, shares slide
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc QCOM.Oforecast that revenue would come in $2 billion less than Wall Street analysts estimated for the current quarter due to a sharp drop in smartphone sales, and its shares sank 7% in after-hours trading. Qualcomm also said profits would be less than expected.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mostly up, dollar drops vs yen, yields fall following Fed decision
NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were mostly higher in choppy trading while the dollar fell against the Japanese yen on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a three-quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike but signaled that smaller increases may be coming. U.S. Treasury yields...
Can BOK Financial (BOKF) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
BOK Financial (BOKF) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a...
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, bond yields rise as focus shifts to Fed, rate outlook
NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A global stock index fell and U.S. Treasury yields edged up on Monday as investors prepared for the U.S. Federal Reserve to stick with its aggressive approach to raising interest rates this week. The dollar advanced across the board. Even though they declined for...
As the Economy Shifts, Retail Investors Step Away
The stock market surge after the economic shock of the pandemic gave rise to a historic increase in retail investors. Surging share prices, unexpected extra cash from stimulus checks and the sudden popularity of meme stocks brought in a new sort of trader, one who was less focused on fundamentals and looking more at a moonshot.
How Much Upside is Left in Burlington Stores (BURL)? Wall Street Analysts Think 44%
Burlington Stores (BURL) closed the last trading session at $140.11, gaining 14% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $201.82 indicates a 44% upside potential.
5 Hot Earnings Charts
While FAANG stocks have all reported earnings already, there are thousands of other companies that have not. This week, over 1,000 companies will be reporting including many of the “old economy” companies, those that were cutting edge businesses when they launched decades ago and then went out of favor with investors.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar eases broadly as investors await Fed
NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Global stock indexes fell and the dollar was slightly lower against other major currencies on Wednesday ahead of what is expected to be another aggressive interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day. U.S. Treasury yields were little changed. The...
Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Why the Price of Litecoin Is Rising Today
Over the last 24 hours, the price of Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) jumped nearly 8% as of 3:40 p.m. ET after the payments company MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) announced that it would enable users to trade and store several cryptocurrencies, including Litecoin, on its app. So what. In addition to Litecoin, Moneygram...
Qualcomm forecasts earnings below estimates as smartphone market weakens
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O forecast first-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday as its chip business was slammed by slowing demand for mobile phones in the face of surging prices globally. Decades-high inflation, the Ukraine war, COVID-19 lockdowns in China and fears...
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
The market expects Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
