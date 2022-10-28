ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Vigil to be held for Harmony Montgomery in Manchester, NH, on Sunday

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Loved ones and community members will hold a vigil for 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery on Sunday as her father now faces charges in connection with her 2019 death and disappearance. Organized by the “United to Find Harmony Montgomery” group, attendees have been asked to wear pink or...
New greenway path in Lowell to the Concord River

The Concord River is a 16-mile tributary of the Merrimack which starts in Concord and meanders through Bedford, Carlisle, Billerica and into Lowell. Just over the Tewksbury line, the Lowell Land Trust and the City of Lowell have completed a new trail, bringing people closer to the Concord by providing a way to observe the river and its wildlife.
Manchester: A city of changes

I was driving the other day by the building being demolished in the Gaslight District over by Market Basket. As I drove by the lot where the old warehouse once stood, I could see the new building being constructed on Elm Street, across from Market Basket. Looking toward the new building, I began thinking how much has changed in Manchester since I first moved here back in 1980.
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds

SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
Jade East closed for health, building violations

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Oct. 20, 2022, at Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Susan Amato was not present. Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative, a regional mental health collaborative with the Tewksbury Police Department, appeared to discuss Substance Abuse Prevention Month and the condition of substance use in town.
MPD makes five Veterans Park drug arrests

MANCHESTER, N.H. On October 27, 2022, the Manchester Police Street Crime Unit assisted by members of the Patrol and Community Affairs Divisions made five arrests in the area of Veterans Park in connection with an investigation into reported illegal drug activity taking place in and around the park. The following...
Halloween spirit takes over during downtown Trick-or-Treating

MANCHESTER, NH – In advance of actual Halloween revelers of all sizes and ages descended on the downtown for Friday’s Halloween festival. Several local businesses participated in an early celebration of the season with candy and other treats for those who showed up in costume. It was a good trial run for Monday night’s Halloween festivities.
Keller Williams charity auction raises $105,000

MANCHESTER, NH – The 16th annual Keller Williams (KW) Charity Auction at Manchester’s Derryfield Country Club raised approximately $105,000 through live and silent auctions, raffles, door prizes, and event sponsorships. These funds will be directly distributed to local nonprofit organizations that work to improve the lives of children...
Police activity in area of Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — There is a police presence on South Willow Street near the Mall of New Hampshire, according to police. Manchester police posted on their Facebook page Saturday afternoon that there is police activity on South Willow Street near the Mall of New Hampshire. They are asking people...
Trucker Shot Dead on Manchester, NH Street Near Shopping Areas

A self employed Manchester truck driver was shot dead near the entrance to two shopping areas Saturday afternoon. Attorney General John Formella said Manchester police responded around 3:25 p.m. to reports that a man had been shot on South Willow Street at Kaye Street, the road that leads into South Willow Plaza on the right side of the road and the Mall of New Hampshire on the left.
Manchester police make arrests after complaints made about Veterans Park

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police said Monday they will increase patrols in and around Veterans Park after complaints from the community led to five arrests. Police said they have had several calls come in over the past few weeks from people who said they were concerned about drug use in and around Veterans Park.
Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton

A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
MGH breaks ground on new facility along Cambridge Street

The building, spanning more than 1.5 million square feet, will be home to the Mass General Cancer Center and the Corrigan Minehan Heart Center. Massachusetts General Hospital broke ground Thursday on a new facility along Cambridge Street that when completed will add more than 1.5 million square feet to the hospital’s campus.
