whdh.com
Vigil to be held for Harmony Montgomery in Manchester, NH, on Sunday
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Loved ones and community members will hold a vigil for 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery on Sunday as her father now faces charges in connection with her 2019 death and disappearance. Organized by the “United to Find Harmony Montgomery” group, attendees have been asked to wear pink or...
manchesterinklink.com
Harmony’s mom: ‘We just want to close this chapter on New Hampshire…’
MANCHESTER, NH – Crystal Sorey joined a small gathering of supporters at Stark Park on Sunday. Amid tears, hugs, purple balloons and photographs of her little girl, Harmony Montgomery, the sense of sadness and loss was overruled by love, and resolve. Instead of dwelling on the horrors of the...
homenewshere.com
New greenway path in Lowell to the Concord River
The Concord River is a 16-mile tributary of the Merrimack which starts in Concord and meanders through Bedford, Carlisle, Billerica and into Lowell. Just over the Tewksbury line, the Lowell Land Trust and the City of Lowell have completed a new trail, bringing people closer to the Concord by providing a way to observe the river and its wildlife.
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester: A city of changes
I was driving the other day by the building being demolished in the Gaslight District over by Market Basket. As I drove by the lot where the old warehouse once stood, I could see the new building being constructed on Elm Street, across from Market Basket. Looking toward the new building, I began thinking how much has changed in Manchester since I first moved here back in 1980.
iheart.com
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
homenewshere.com
Jade East closed for health, building violations
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Oct. 20, 2022, at Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Susan Amato was not present. Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative, a regional mental health collaborative with the Tewksbury Police Department, appeared to discuss Substance Abuse Prevention Month and the condition of substance use in town.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD makes five Veterans Park drug arrests
MANCHESTER, N.H. On October 27, 2022, the Manchester Police Street Crime Unit assisted by members of the Patrol and Community Affairs Divisions made five arrests in the area of Veterans Park in connection with an investigation into reported illegal drug activity taking place in and around the park. The following...
manchesterinklink.com
Halloween spirit takes over during downtown Trick-or-Treating
MANCHESTER, NH – In advance of actual Halloween revelers of all sizes and ages descended on the downtown for Friday’s Halloween festival. Several local businesses participated in an early celebration of the season with candy and other treats for those who showed up in costume. It was a good trial run for Monday night’s Halloween festivities.
manchesterinklink.com
Keller Williams charity auction raises $105,000
MANCHESTER, NH – The 16th annual Keller Williams (KW) Charity Auction at Manchester’s Derryfield Country Club raised approximately $105,000 through live and silent auctions, raffles, door prizes, and event sponsorships. These funds will be directly distributed to local nonprofit organizations that work to improve the lives of children...
WMUR.com
Police activity in area of Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There is a police presence on South Willow Street near the Mall of New Hampshire, according to police. Manchester police posted on their Facebook page Saturday afternoon that there is police activity on South Willow Street near the Mall of New Hampshire. They are asking people...
Trucker Shot Dead on Manchester, NH Street Near Shopping Areas
A self employed Manchester truck driver was shot dead near the entrance to two shopping areas Saturday afternoon. Attorney General John Formella said Manchester police responded around 3:25 p.m. to reports that a man had been shot on South Willow Street at Kaye Street, the road that leads into South Willow Plaza on the right side of the road and the Mall of New Hampshire on the left.
WMUR.com
Manchester police make arrests after complaints made about Veterans Park
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police said Monday they will increase patrols in and around Veterans Park after complaints from the community led to five arrests. Police said they have had several calls come in over the past few weeks from people who said they were concerned about drug use in and around Veterans Park.
What’s the Rule With Dogs Not Allowed in Some New England Cemeteries?
There has been much debate over the years about what you can and cannot do in a cemetery. What are the rules? Can you walk on a grave? Can you bring your pet? Can you bring a deceased owners dog to visit?. So many questions have popped up, so here's...
nbcboston.com
Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton
A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
WMUR.com
Massachusetts woman says she was robbed in Target parking lot through scam
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says two men scammed her in a Target parking lot in order to steal her wallet. Eileen Savoia said she was approached by two men while she was trying to drive away from the Framingham, Massachusetts, location on Thursday. "As I go to...
Mass. teen due in NH court for reportedly driving over 120 mph
The 19-year-old was pulled over Saturday morning on I-95. A Massachusetts teenager is due in court after being pulled over for driving well over 100 mph in New Hampshire, according to police. Jake Marley, 19, of Boxford was seen by New Hampshire State Police troopers speeding down I-95 South in...
Dover, New Hampshire, Electrical Fire Causes Power Outage, Explosions
Several hundred Dover residents were in the dark early Monday morning thanks to an underground fire that caused some explosions. Dover City Manager Mike Joyal told Seacoast Current that there was an electrical issue in an alley behind some buildings downtown that caused a fire in some underground electrical vaults.
MGH breaks ground on new facility along Cambridge Street
The building, spanning more than 1.5 million square feet, will be home to the Mass General Cancer Center and the Corrigan Minehan Heart Center. Massachusetts General Hospital broke ground Thursday on a new facility along Cambridge Street that when completed will add more than 1.5 million square feet to the hospital’s campus.
Bob Marley Crosses The Maine Border To A ‘Secret’ N.H. Location
Anytime you cross the state line from Maine to New Hampshire, there is one special place, a nirvana if you will, that sits in Portsmouth. Of course we are talking about the New Hampshire State Liquor Store, where lots of Mainers like to visit to pick up their favorite libations, without paying a state tax!
