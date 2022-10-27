Mercadolibre and HubSpot are two stocks that analysts are recommending as solid long-term investments to be made in 2022’s great bear market. This Halloween, inflation, rising interest rates, geopolitical issues, and other economic disruptions are spooking investors. At times like these, it can be a great idea to take cues from analysts’ opinions and make informed investment decisions. In the last 24 hours, Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) have made their way to the top of the list of Wall Street analysts’ favorite stocks.

12 HOURS AGO