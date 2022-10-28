United Ways of Tennessee (UWTN) is pleased to launch Tennessee Benefit Kitchen. Every year, 103 million Americans leave $80 billion in public benefits unclaimed. United Way is committed to ensuring that struggling families in our state are aware of the benefits for which they qualify and know how to apply for them. In response, we are launching Tennessee Benefit Kitchen, a free screener that all Tennesseans can use to determine eligibility for several tax credits and many federal, state, and local public benefits—and to access the application sites to apply for those for which they qualify.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO