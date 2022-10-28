Read full article on original website
Tennessee Department of Health to start providing free flu vaccines Nov. 9
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) is kicking off its Fight Flu ’22 vaccination campaign. A release from the TDH states that starting Wednesday, Nov. 9 any Tennessean over the age of 6 months can receive a flu vaccine for free at any local TDH health department. No appointment is […]
United Way launches Tennessee Benefit Kitchen to support low-income families
United Ways of Tennessee (UWTN) is pleased to launch Tennessee Benefit Kitchen. Every year, 103 million Americans leave $80 billion in public benefits unclaimed. United Way is committed to ensuring that struggling families in our state are aware of the benefits for which they qualify and know how to apply for them. In response, we are launching Tennessee Benefit Kitchen, a free screener that all Tennesseans can use to determine eligibility for several tax credits and many federal, state, and local public benefits—and to access the application sites to apply for those for which they qualify.
THDA Launches Phase 2 of Tennessee Housing Assistance Fund
Oct. 5, 2022 – Tennessee Housing Development Agency has successfully launched the second phase of its Tennessee Housing Assistance Fund in an effort to help eligible homeowners lower their monthly mortgage payments. The second phase of TNHAF program, which went live Aug. 29, assists borrowers at less than 60...
TN volunteer fire departments can apply to receive funds
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Volunteer fire departments in Tennessee can apply to receive equipment funds thanks to a $5-million grant through the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program. A news release from the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) on Tuesday said that the grant marks the largest allocation for the program yet. […]
Tennessee Department of Health to offer free flu shots as cases rise
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The fight is on this flu season as cases continue to increase. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has marked Tennessee in the red — meaning there's a high number of cases. State health leaders are encouraging anyone 6 months and older to...
Tennessee Prepares to Vaccinate for Influenza Next Week in Fight Flu '22
Officials at the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) are encouraging all Tennesseans over the age of 6 months to receive this year’s flu vaccine. Vaccinations will be offered free of charge on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at all local health departments state-wide for "Fight Flu ’22."
How collecting acorns can help reforestation in Tennessee
The White Oak is a keystone tree species in Tennessee, but experts are concerned with the sustainability of the white oak because of regeneration difficulties and declining populations. Here is how you can help the reforestation efforts through the white oak initiative.
VOTING GUIDE: Everything voters need for Tuesday’s general election
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Tennesseans can cast their ballots in the State and Federal General Election. The Secretary of State’s office has provided information to ensure ease in voting and monitor fraudulent ballots in Tennessee. Early voting for the November election ends Thursday, Nov. 3.
Reporting fraud during early voting in Tennessee
Tennessee's Secretary of State's Office offers tools to assist voters during elections, including a text to report voter fraud system.
Tennessee's Most Dangerous Cities
The state of Tennessee has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A Memphis Police Department vehicle.By Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) - Own work, CC BY 3.0, Wikimedia.
Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many Tennesseans and leaders across the nation are mourning the loss of former Tennessee first lady Leslee “Honey” Alexander. She died on Saturday at age 77 at her home outside of Maryville, according to a statement from her family. Honey Alexander was married to...
No Vacancy: Lack of open beds at TN juvenile detention centers, children forced to sleep on floors
Tennessee is so short on places to house children accused of crimes, some are being sent home for the night and others are sleeping on office floors.
THP Checkpoints on Halloween Night
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS MONDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT ONE MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY ON ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Tennessee Lottery: $350K claimed by players across the state
As the Powerball jackpot continues to skyrocket, multiple lottery players in the Volunteer State managed to gain some serious cash over the weekend.
The Vanished | See the faces behind the missing people of Tennessee
There are hundreds of people currently missing in Tennessee. No matter how people ended up listed on the database, our intention is for them to be found. As of October 28, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) cataloged 22,289 missing person cases in the U.S. There are 658 people reported missing in Tennessee. That's why 10News decided to highlight those cases in hopes of bringing people home to their loved ones.
Which animals are your favorite? | TWRA opens voting for upcoming calendar photos
(WJHL) – After more than 5,000 photos were sent in to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), 10 finalists were chosen in eight categories for the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar. On Tuesday, the TWRA announced Tennesseans could begin voting for their favorites in each category. The photos that receive the most votes will be featured […]
2 West Tennessee State Parks to offer Thanksgiving meals, getaways
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two State Parks in West Tennessee will be offering special getaways and meals for Thanksgiving this year. Natchez Trace State Park and Pickwick Landing State Park will join four others across the state in the holiday celebration. The Restaurant at Natchez Trace State Park will be...
Cold case: 'Lady of the Dunes' identified as Tennessee woman nearly 50 years after killing
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Officials used investigative genealogy to identify a woman whose mutilated body was found on the Cape Cod National Seashore nearly 50 years ago, solving the mystery of the “Lady of the Dunes” that had stumped authorities for decades. The woman has been identified as...
Endangered Child Alert issued for missing teen in Wilson County
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 19-year-old girl who has been missing since the weekend.
2022 Holiday Lights in Middle Tennessee
Holiday Lights provide a merry tradition for the entire family each year. Here’s the round up you need to fulfill all of your light-filled dreams!. Admission: $36 for adults, $30.60 for student/military and $28.80 for ages 3 – 12 Highlights: Drive or walk through interactive installations, fun performances...
