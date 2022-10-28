Bigger than football: 2 rivals come together for cause

BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Bigger than football: that’s the feeling you get at the playoff football game in Beresford as the Watchdogs take on the C-Hawks.

Both schools have rallied behind Jordan Hout: the dean of students, science teacher and assistant boys basketball coach in Canton who suffered a medical emergency on October 14 and is still in the hospital.

It’s two teams giving a “Hand up to Hout.” Beresford elementary principal Troy James headed up the cause.

“He’s been a teacher and coach in Canton a long time. Just a great way for two towns that are close together to help each other out,” James said.

They sold cotton candy and raffle tickets for three $100 Casey’s gift cards with winners announced at halftime. All of the proceeds are going directly to Hout.

“High school football is more about the sport. It’s about this, the people coming together and supporting each other, and it’s going to be a great night even though it’s rainy and wet and cold. It’s going to be great football game and a great night to help out Jordan and other causes tonight,” James said.

“To see two teams that were such long rivals come together, with the help of Coach James from Beresford here, who used to work at Canton, it’s really nice to see two communities that are going to battle it out on the field here come together for the greater good,” Canton High School activities director Jake Versteeg said.

It shows that even in a rivalry, teams will still come together to help someone in need.

“When something happens to someone that works at the school or involved with the school, towns usually come together and help out, and it’s awesome to see that even a town that’s not ours can reach out and lend a hand when needed,” Versteeg said.

Versteeg says Hout is doing better.

