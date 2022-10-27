Read full article on original website
Jim Ned returns to Harris Ratings Top 25 and joins 11 other Big Country Schools
After struggling out of the gate to an 0-3 record in 2022, the Jim Ned Indians are riding a six-game winning streak, and they returned to the Harris Ratings Top 25 at the 21st spot. Both Wylie and Cooper are ranked in the Southtown Showdown for the first time this...
Abilene area forecast: Monday October 31st
A very calm and mild forecast will continue for the next several days before a more active weather pattern by the end of the week that will bring cooler weather and possible rain chances for the area. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 72 degrees. The winds will be light at 5 mph from the south southwest. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around 52 degrees. The winds will continue light at 5 mph from the south.
ACU fires soccer head coach Casey Wilson
ABILENE – Abilene Christian University Athletics announced Monday a change in leadership for the women’s soccer program. Longtime head coach Casey Wilson (’99) will not be retained in his position after the 2022 campaign where the team finished 4-10-4 overall and 0-8-3 against WAC competition. Wilson just...
BCH Sports Dr Pepper Play of the Week: O’Shields catches Bulldogs off guard
Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper Play of the Week, you just don’t see this everyday. Stamford forced to punt it away, the Bulldogs waiting for the ball to stop to give Hawley the worst field position they can. Don’t blink or get too comfortable, Bearcats’ Kason O’Shields scoops it up and runs an extra 10 yards to give his team better field position. Great heads up, ball smart mentality by that guy to react to it so fast before Stamford touches it. Hawley went on to dominate on a shutout effort of 32-0 against Stamford. They will vye for the district championship next week against Cisco.
