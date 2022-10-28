Patrick Haggerty of pioneering Washington country band Lavender Country has died. The lifelong activist and uncompromising singer-songwriter released what is widely considered the first gay-themed country album in 1973. Though his music career, which he viewed as a vehicle for his activism, took a decades-long hiatus shortly after Lavender Country's debut album, the Bremerton artist had been steadily gigging all over the country in recent years, after Haggerty’s music was pulled from the dustbins of time and caught the ear of a new generation.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO