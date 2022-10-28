Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Injuries to TE Mark Andrews (shoulder), WR Rashod Bateman (foot) in Thursday's win 'not serious'

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to a bunch of trades ahead of the trade deadline, including the Broncos trading LB Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins, the Falcons trading WR Calvin Ridley to the Jaguars, and much more. Following that, DJ and Bucky examine the Lions trading TE T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings and the Bears trading LB Roquan Smith to the Ravens. Next, the duo break down the Monday Night Football game between the Bengals and Browns. Then, the pair discuss the difficulty of generating sacks as a pass rusher in college. After that, the guys hit on the Steelers trading WR Chase Claypool to the Bears. To wrap up the show, the duo look at Bucky's top 5 game wreckers right now.

1 DAY AGO