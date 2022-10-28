Tip reports marijuana was being transported onto Blackfeet Nation using government leased vehicles

Read full article on original website
Martin City woman cited for animal cruelty; Clinton man recalls similar incident
Layne Spence recalls how a hunter shot and killed his malamute while he was cross country skiing near Missoula, nine years ago.
NBCMontana
Flathead Co. Sheriff's Office investigates Bigfork homicide
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide in Bigfork. Officials were called to a home for a welfare check on Friday and found a 65-year-old man and 62-year-old woman dead inside. Sheriff Brian Heino said investigators interviewed a person of interest. No charges...
gearjunkie.com
Montana Officials Charge Woman Who Shot and Skinned Husky With Animal Cruelty
A local sheriff’s department has identified and charged the woman who posted photos of herself with a husky she boasted about killing and skinning — claiming that the dog was a wolf. On Sept. 26, a Montana woman lit up the internet — for all the wrong reasons...
Flathead Beacon
Whitefish Man Accused of Attacking, Restraining Ex-Girlfriend Arrested After Violating Release Conditions
A Whitefish man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend, restraining her with duct tape in a basement and threatening to kill her last December was arrested again Friday for violating his conditions of release after he posted a $100,000 bond last year. Dylan Thomas Baker, 48, was booked Oct. 28 in...
Community helping family build tiny home in Bigfork
A Bigfork family is in the process of building a tiny home and needs help to winterize exterior portions of the project with winter fast approaching.
Browning rancher is ready for Grizzly Bears to be de-listed
Joe Kipp is a rancher in the Browning area and he also sits in the MT Livestock Loss Board. Grizzly Bears are a constant topic of conversation in Montana with ranchers. The topic is now becoming more common with parents and grandparents who fear for the safety of there kids. I appreciate Joe taking the time for the interview. The audio version of the interview can be found at the bottom of the story.
Flathead Beacon
Facing Another Book Challenge, Library Board Votes to Retain Title
A year ago, the ImagineIF Library system received the first of eight public requests lobbying for the removal of two books in its collection: “Gender Queer” and “Lawn Boy.” Both titles had become familiar to anyone tracking nationwide efforts to censor books addressing sexuality, gender identity and LGBTQ issues in schools and public libraries.
The Dogington Post
Woman Under Scrutiny After Killing and Skinning A Dog, Mistaking It For A Wolf
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Outrage arose after a woman boasted online about killing a wolf in Montana, only to discover it was a domestic dog. According to Aaron Bolton of Montana Public Radio, the incident is drawing attention to the state’s wolf hunting regulations.
