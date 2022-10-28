Read full article on original website
Trio of Trump-related trials to be heard in New York on Monday
Former President Donald Trump is at the center of trials holding proceedings in three different New York City courtrooms Monday. The cases range from civil to criminal, state and federal. Trump is named in one lawsuit in the Bronx, his company is named in a Manhattan criminal case and a longtime friend and adviser is in the middle of a criminal trial in Brooklyn.
Poll finds broad support in battleground states for pathway to citizenship
A majority of likely voters in five states with close Senate races in next week’s midterm elections support offering legal status to unauthorized immigrants in the U.S. under certain circumstances, a poll released Monday found. Seventy-three percent of surveyed voters in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin said they...
With election deniers running for office, our right to vote is on the ballot
▶ Watch Video: Media critic on threat to democracy: Press is “asleep at the switch”. Homecoming weekend at Penn State means the grills, the games, and families gathered together. It’s no wonder thousands make the pilgrimage to the grounds of Beaver Stadium in central Pennsylvania’s “Happy Valley.” And along with tailgating and Big 10 football, every two years there’s another autumn tradition: reporters ruining the fun, and asking about elections in this crucial battleground state.
“Not a random act”: Details emerge in attack on Paul Pelosi
▶ Watch Video: Assailant at House Speaker’s home reportedly yelled “Where is Nancy?”. Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, underwent surgery to repair a scull fracture after he was beaten with a hammer inside his San Francisco home Friday. Law enforcement sources told CBS News the intruder shouted “Where is Nancy?” and planned to detain Paul Pelosi until she got home.
CISA chief: No “specific or credible threats” to election infrastructure
Washington — Jen Easterly, head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), said Sunday that her agency has not seen “specific or credible threats” to compromise election infrastructure before Election Day, now just over a week away. “We have no information about specific or credible threats...
Capitol rioter who bragged about destroying media equipment and told his friend he wanted to 'get busted' pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charges
Joshua Dillon Haynes sent several text messages detailing the destruction he said he participated in outside the Capitol on January 6.
Full transcript of “Face the Nation” on Oct. 30, 2022
On this “Face the Nation” broadcast, moderated by Margaret Brennan:. Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Click here to browse full transcripts of “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN: Good morning, and welcome to Face the Nation. Last week was an extremely troubling one...
Transcript: CISA Director Jen Easterly on “Face the Nation”
The following is a transcript of an interview with Jen Easterly, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, that aired Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, on “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN: We go now to Jen Easterly, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, also known...
