KULR8
MSU Billings forms partnership with Tribal Colleges to ease student transfer process
Straight from the source: Press Release from MSU Billings. MSU BILLINGS NEWS—Montana State University Billings established partnerships with Fort Peck Community College and Chief Dull Knife College last month that allow their graduates with certain associate degrees to seamlessly transfer to MSU Billings to complete a bachelor’s degree.
Vandals continuously target windows at Billings elementary school
Each shattered window costs at least $500 to fix. It’s money that comes out of the district’s pocket.
Paul From The Breakfast Flakes Reads Up On Billings High School Psych Curriculum
I had a chance over the weekend to look at a couple more books offered by Billings school district two that your kids use. I wonder sometimes if I'm really doing any good looking at these at letting people know what I think. I really believe that every parent should choose what's best for their child. Some parents may not be as involved as others, and some just leave it up to the district's decision-makers.
KULR8
West High evacuated after fire breaks out on roof
BILLINGS - Billings West High School was evacuated after a fire broke out in a kiln chimney on their roof. A message from the school district says the school's SRO and an administrator were able to get the fire out while the Billings Fire Department was en route. The Billings...
KULR8
School District 2 Staff Show Support for Billings Clinic ER Team
BILLINGS, Mont. - More than 10 days after an armed incident inside the Billings Clinic Emergency Department, staff are still recovering. A woman had carried a loaded gun into the emergency room and threatened to shoot herself before she was shot by a police officer. No hospital staff or officers...
mybighornbasin.com
Cody Regional Health & St Vincent in Billings Take to the Skies with New Flight Program
Bighorn Basin residents are gaining a different kind of healthcare coverage, as Cody Regional Health and St. Vincent in Billings announce a new, entirely hospital-owned and operated air medical program. Cody Regional Health and St. Vincent Healthcare – now part of Intermountain Healthcare – have partnered to launch a flight...
KULR8
Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament’s charitable organization helps to open new skatepark in Hardin today
HARDIN, Mont. – A new skatepark will open Saturday in Hardin, Montana. This project was a collaborative effort between area youth, Jeff Ament’s Montana Pool Service, the City of Hardin and nonprofits. Ament is from Big Sandy and is also the co-founder of Pearl Jam. Ament started Montana...
Mark’s Friday Fragments on Lots of Montana Steak, Hugh Jackman’s ‘Wolverine’, and K.O.A. Billings
I have heard great things about the new Carverss Brazilian Steakhouse. Some of our staff got to try the place out thanks to the owner. And I see on their website that you can reserve tables online. I had dinner at 3 North this week. I think people forget that...
KULR8
Strong Gusty Winds
Strong to gusty southwest winds will affect the Livingston and Nye areas through Wednesday morning, occasionally reaching 60 mph. Drivers of high-profile vehicles, and those pulling trailers, may find travel difficult and hazardous.
Surfers Brave 45-Degree Temperatures to Surf on Montana’s Yellowstone River
Surfers in wet suits gear up in 45-degree weather to surf the Yellowstone River this weekend. They launched around the CHS Refinery in Laurel on Friday, Oct. 28. Billings and Laurel are expected to see highs in the mid-60s through the weekend. Kai Lenny, the surfer in the video below,...
KULR8
Crime prevention center in Billings once again taking packages for the holidays
BILLINGS, Mont. - The holiday season is on its way and the Billings Police Crime Prevention Center is helping keep your packages from porch pirates. Starting Nov. 1, the center will be able to receive packages for the holidays. You can send purchases to:. [Your Name]. 2910 3rd Ave. N.
Billings School District 2 Sharing Curriculum With The Breakfast Flakes
I have to skip out early today but I wanted to give you all an update on the Billings school district two curriculum. I picked up the books yesterday from the director of the curriculum and he is going above the bar to help me. I really like his approach.
yourbigsky.com
Where are the most haunted spots in Billings?
With Halloween in two days, now is the perfect time to find haunted spots in Billings! The Magic City is home to several areas around town that are supposedly haunted. One popular haunted spot in the city is the Dude Rancher Lodge, one of the most haunted hotels in Montana. Room 226 is known as the haunted room, with some activity in rooms 224-225. Guests can stay in one of the rooms for the night if they dare. Reservations are still available; call the Dude Rancher Lodge to book your spooky stay!
yourbigsky.com
First snowfall in Billings mid-week
Get ready for a big change in the weather this week; Mother Nature is going to let Old Man Winter show his face by mid-week. Don’t be fooled because the temps will be well above normal in the lower 50’s on Monday and Tuesday. But things are going...
50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways
The Clean Water Act turned 50 on Oct. 18. During the past five decades, it has proven itself as one of the most successful environmental laws on the books. It has cleaned up contaminated waterways, helped to assure that the drinking water coming out of your tap is safe for your kids, and protected the […] The post 50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways appeared first on Daily Montanan.
National testing shows decline in math and reading scores among Montanans
Recent test scores show that a massive decrease in math and reading has taken place all over the country and that includes Montana.
KULR8
Montana Tech offense scores 13 points in the second half in win over Rocky
BILLINGS--Rocky led in the first half, but Montana Tech scored 13 points in the second half to overtake the Battlin Bears. Rocky struck first with six minutes left in the first quarter when George Tribble Jr found Trae Henry for a 60-yard touchdown pass. Early in the second quarter Tribble...
Albino deer found dead in Billings
Many were heartbroken to see a post appear on social media Sunday announcing the body of the doe had been found in a ravine with her head removed.
KULR8
Montana State Billings men, women post soccer victories
BILLINGS — Montana State Billings scored four second-half goals Saturday in overwhelming visiting Western Oregon 5-1 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer at Yellowjacket Field. MSUB received goals from Jeremie Briquet, Trey Draayer, Kanden Beck, Callum Bryan and Pascal Pisarek in improving to 5-8-2 overall and 3-5-2 in...
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
