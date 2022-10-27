ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs OLB Shaq Barrett carted off with ankle injury vs. Ravens

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have to finish Week 8 without their best pass rusher.

Pro Bowl outside linebacker Shaq Barrett left the game early in the third quarter with ankle injury, and was carted from the sideline to the locker room. He was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game, which usually isn’t a great sign.

Barrett already has a sack in this game, and losing him for any stretch of time would be a huge blow to the Tampa Bay defense.

Look for Carl Nassib and Anthony Nelson to split the reps opposite Joe Tryon-Shoyinka with Barrett out.

