NEW BOSTON, Texas – The state has rested its case in the penalty phase of Taylor Parker's capital murder trial. Monday marked the start of the fourth week in the process for the jury to decide if Parker should die by lethal injection or spend the rest of her life in prison for the October 2020 death of Reagan Hancock, 21, and kidnapping her unborn baby after cutting her from the womb.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO