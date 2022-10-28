Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Why are undated mail ballots such a big deal in Pennsylvania?
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court is expected to soon rule on a case that could decide whether undated mail ballots can be counted in the quickly approaching Nov. 8 election. The case comes after years of highly partisan litigation that yielded no firm legal consensus on how counties...
KPVI Newschannel 6
GOP’s Pate fights ‘myths’ as his own party backs them
Iowa Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate seemed somewhat exasperated by the question. No, he said. Vote tabulators are not connected to the internet, which would make them vulnerable to hacking and manipulation. He laid out the facts:. Iowans vote on paper ballots in all elections, and those ballots are...
KPVI Newschannel 6
How Idaho Republicans, Democrats are addressing abortion heading into election
More people are pro-abortion rights in Idaho than are Democrats, according to polling done by the Pew Research Center. While that offers a window of opportunity and campaign point for Democrats ahead of this month's election, Republicans have been focusing on other issues. At the same time, more women have...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Agriculture Secretary Naig, challenger Norwood talk ag policy
DES MOINES — Republican Mike Naig is seeking another four-year term as Iowa’s secretary of agriculture in order to continue to seek new markets for Iowa agriculture products and to continue work on improving water quality in the state. Democrat John Norwood, a businessman and Polk County Soil...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Halloween marks the end of Washington state’s emergency COVID declaration
(The Center Square) – Halloween typically means costumes, candy, and a creepy good time. This year in Washington state, Halloween also means Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 state of emergency ends more than two years after he declared it. Last month, Inslee announced Oct. 31 would be the last...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New conceal carry rules for Veterans in Louisiana
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Military veterans gun rights have been enhanced in the state of Louisiana. All U.S. military veterans and active-duty troops in the state can now conceal carry a gun without any extra training or permits. The Louisiana Legislature passed the bill in its most recent legislative session....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Monks, Pierce vie for District 22 B House seat
Dawn Pierce and incumbent Jason Monks are facing off in the Idaho District 22B House race. District 22 stretches from McDermott Road to Cole Road and spans from the south side of Victory Road to the north side of Hubbard Road in Ada County. If Monks, a Republican, were to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Voters will decide whether to boost Utah lawmakers spending power
(The Center Square) - Utah voters will decide on election day whether to increase the amount of money the state Legislature can spend during an emergency special session. Constitutional Amendment A would boost the amount of money legislators could spend or cut during a special session convened by the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate from 1% of the previous year’s budget to 5%.
KPVI Newschannel 6
With the election just eight days away, Nebraskans to decide several state races
Forget the pumpkins and playoffs, it’s election season. A week from Tuesday, Nebraska voters will choose a new governor and will decide critical constitutional issues for the state. There are, however, other races for state offices that Nebraskans are being asked to decide. Here is a recap of some of the races that will be before voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline belongs to all Hoosiers
There no longer is any legal question: Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline is, and always has been, owned by the state and continues to be held in trust by the state for all Hoosiers to enjoy. The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it will not hear an appeal by...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Taylor Parker trial: Prosecution rests in penalty phase
NEW BOSTON, Texas – The state has rested its case in the penalty phase of Taylor Parker's capital murder trial. Monday marked the start of the fourth week in the process for the jury to decide if Parker should die by lethal injection or spend the rest of her life in prison for the October 2020 death of Reagan Hancock, 21, and kidnapping her unborn baby after cutting her from the womb.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Opponents of Arkansas ballot measure fear it will lead to full-time Legislature
(The Center Square) - An opponent of a ballot measure that would give the lawmakers the power to call for a special session said he thinks it is a step toward a full-time Legislature. Currently, the law only allows the governor to call for a special session and the governor...
KPVI Newschannel 6
In Idaho’s secretary of state race, one candidate has support from both sides
It’s not often that a candidate in an opposing political party, running for the same statewide office, says the state will be fine even if the other guy wins. But that’s what is happening in the race for Idaho’s next secretary of state. The Idaho Secretary of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Free Help Available for Health Insurance Options
Are you struggling to understand and/or afford health insurance? It can be difficult to know where to start. That’s why the nonprofit Enroll Wyoming offers free assistance to walk people through health coverage resources so they can find solutions that fits their needs and their budgets. Now is the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Harvest nearing completion in Northeast Iowa
DES MOINES — Row crop harvest was winding down ahead of normal as Iowa’s farmers had 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, completing fall tillage, applying fall fertilizer, baling stalks, and hauling manure. Field fires were reported again in some areas with continued dry conditions.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse. It’s likely harming our kids.
Nick Herringer claps along with a metronome. He draws lines on a big screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Southwest Georgia Regional Commission Impact Award winner
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Southwest Georgia Regional Commission based in Camilla has received a 2022 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations for becoming a community partner in USDA’s Rural Partners Network. The Southwest Georgia Regional Commission Rural Partners Network was one of three...
KPVI Newschannel 6
gener8tor Partners with Microsoft to Launch Wyoming Startup Accelerator
Gener8tor gBETA Wyoming accelerator welcomes fifth cohort. Nationally ranked startup accelerator gener8tor announced today. the five participating startups selected for gBETA Wyoming Fall 2022 cohort. The accelerator program focuses on early-stage Wyoming startups representing a diverse mix of industries. Learn more about the five companies below. Offered twice per year,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Dry weather increases wildfire risk in North Dakota
(The Center Square) - Even though autumn brings cooler temperatures to North Dakota, dry conditions mean the risk of wildfire remains high, particularly in rural areas. Beth Hill, outreach and education manager at North Dakota Forest Service, told The Center Square the fall has been historically high-risk for wildfires in North Dakota because vegetation is drying and many outdoor activities, like harvest and hunting, are underway.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Heartland Expressway adds 14 miles of divided highway through Nebraska Panhandle
SCOTTSBLUFF — State and local officials celebrated the official opening of the Alliance south section of the Heartland Expressway during a ceremony this month. Work on the 14-mile section of the project that runs from Angora Hill to south of Alliance began in the spring of 2021 and was not scheduled to be completed by contractor IHC-Scott until the spring of next year.
Comments / 0