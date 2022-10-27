Tom Brady breaks another all-time NFL record

At this point, it’s only surprising that Tom Brady doesn’t already own every all-time record an NFL quarterback possible could.

Yet he added another one to his trophy case Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, even if it’s one he’d rather not have.

With back-to-back sacks late in the second quarter, Brady moved past Ben Roethlisberger as the most-sacked quarterback in NFL history.

Considering Brady is a good bit older than Big Ben, it’s honestly surprising it took this long for the GOAT to catch him in this category.