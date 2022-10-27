ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady breaks another all-time NFL record

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ElMK_0ipZJrVv00

At this point, it’s only surprising that Tom Brady doesn’t already own every all-time record an NFL quarterback possible could.

Yet he added another one to his trophy case Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, even if it’s one he’d rather not have.

With back-to-back sacks late in the second quarter, Brady moved past Ben Roethlisberger as the most-sacked quarterback in NFL history.

Considering Brady is a good bit older than Big Ben, it’s honestly surprising it took this long for the GOAT to catch him in this category.

Comments / 17

Elaine Fletcher
5d ago

Well, teams LOVE to sack Brady!!!! Well, that's why he should have listened and worked on his family instead of coming back to the NFL and he needed to stay retired!!!!! 😆

Reply(3)
8
Laurie Coleman
5d ago

tom think he is superman and that he cant get hurt at the age he is.he so afraid of someone breaking his recorder.and selish in his marriage that he is willing to let his marriage go over frball.and not see his kids grow up or see them at school performing.sadfor him.suck to be him.no money would keep me from my kids.

Reply(5)
2
Related
NESN

How Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Is Feeling After Divorce From Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady recently finalized their divorce, but the wounds from their split might no longer be fresh. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback sounded like he was at peace with the situation when he issued his first public comments about the divorce on the latest episode of his podcast. The legendary Brazilian supermodel appears to be in the same boat, as a source tells PEOPLE magazine that the split was “hard at first” for Bündchen “but enough time has passed that she is settling in.”
People

Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RadarOnline

'Not Worth The Risk': Gisele Bündchen Feared Tom Brady Would Have Long-Term Brain Damage From NFL Career Ahead Of Unretiring, Divorce Rumors

Gisele Bündchen made "desperate pleas" to her husband Tom Brady to hang up his cleats as she feared the NFL legend would suffer long-term brain damage from the brutal sport, insiders claimed ahead of reports on their troubled marriage. "Tom has played in the league longer than any other non-kicker and has absorbed more hits than almost anyone else," a well-placed source said back in February, RadarOnline.com has learned, noting the thought certainly crossed Bündchen's mind."It would be a miracle if he didn't suffer long-lasting negative effects," added the source. Insiders said the Brazilian bombshell was "first in line"...
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
extratv

Tom Brady’s Hail Mary to Save His Marriage Revealed

Tom Brady reportedly tried to “make things work” with Gisele Bündchen ahead of their divorce announcement on Friday. A source told People magazine of the split, "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea." The insider claimed Tom "wanted to do whatever he needed to...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen Curry, Justin Timberlake and Serena Williams lead A-list investors in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports

The star-studded combination of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy aren’t the only big names involved in TMRW Sports. The pair are founders of the new company – pronounced “tomorrow sports” – that will focus on “building technology-focused ventures that feature progressive approaches to sports, media, and entertainment.”
Athlon Sports

Tom Coughlin's Wife, Judy, Has Passed Away At 77

Judy Coughlin, wife of former New York Giants head coach and NFL executive Tom Coughlin, passed away this Tuesday at the age of 77. In response to the heartbreaking news, Tom and the Coughlin family released a statement this morning. "Judy Coughlin, the wife of Tom Coughlin, passed away this ...
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to the Bears trading Roquan Smith to the Ravens

The Roquan Smith era is officially over in Chicago. The Bears and general manager Ryan Poles shocked the NFL world on Halloween, dealing the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a second and fifth-round pick just 24 hours before the NFL trade deadline. The deal comes less than a week after the Bears dealt pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles. The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 9

After the eighth full slate of regular season action, the NFL and fantasy football are heading into the back half of the season. If you had a tough injury in Week 8, or you have a player hitting their bye week at an inopportune time, we’ll scan the waiver wire. For potential pickups, we’ll consider players who are available in at least 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

167K+
Followers
222K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy