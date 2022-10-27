ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Bucs block Justin Tucker's 61-yard FG attempt

The most automatic kicker in NFL history tried to add another 60-plus-yarder to his record Thursday night, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just wouldn’t allow it.

Justin Tucker attempted a 61-yarder on the final play of the first half, but Bucs defensive lineman Pat O’Connor blocked it, preserving a 10-3 lead for Tampa Bay as they headed to the locker room.

The Ravens have only managed a field goal off a muffed punt inside the Bucs’ own 10-yard line, as Tampa Bay’s defense has clamped down, and their special teams units came to play, too.

Now, let’s see if the offense can match it in the second half.>

