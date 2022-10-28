Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan, Rudder move football games to Thursday
The Bryan football team’s regular-season finale against Harker Heights at Killeen’s Leo Buckley Stadium will be at 7 p.m. Thursday. It was moved up a day with rain in Friday’s forecast. Both teams have clinched playoff spots. Harker Heights (8-1, 5-0) has clinched District 12-6A’s top spot...
A&M Consolidated-College Station a needed high school football rivalry in B-CS
There’s some outstanding high school football played in Bryan-College Station and the surrounding Brazos Valley. But one thing has been missing for the past few years around here. A riveting rivalry. A&M Consolidated and College Station renewed their series Friday night with the Cougars rallying for a 38-28 victory...
Outside hitter Caroline Meuth has rediscovered joy with Texas A&M volleyball program
Texas A&M outside hitter Carolina Meuth focuses on one spot of the wall in the volleyball team’s meeting room, processing each question as if she was picking locks to doors in the deep corners of her brain. So much is tucked away between her ears — one of the...
Vote now in the Week 10 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. Lewis had a big-time performance in Bryan’s 53-34 win over Hutto. The sophomore wideout finished the day with 174 receiving yards and four touchdowns on just seven receptions.
Trio of Aggies honored
Texas A&M forward Maile Hayes was a first-team pick on the All-Southeastern Conference soccer team. A&M midfielder Mia Pante was a second-team pick and defender Carolyn Calzada was on the all-freshman team. Hayes had nine goals and five assists in the regular season. Pante had two goals and seven assists....
Mississippi State edges A&M in overtime, 2-1
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The hard-luck season for the Texas A&M soccer team continued as Mississippi State’s Jojo Ngongo scored the only goal in overtime to lift the Lady Bulldogs to a 2-1 victory in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament at Ashton Brosnaham Park on Sunday.
Texas A&M has something to build on
Texas A&M is building toward the future, but the outlook for the remainder of the season got brighter by the team’s effort in Saturday night’s 31-28 loss to 15th-ranked Ole Miss, thanks to quarterback Conner Weigman. The true freshman became the latest underclassman to flash potential by throwing...
A&M focused on being bowl-eligible; reaction to Kiffin talking to players; Auburn kick at 6:30
A four-game losing streak has put the Texas A&M football team in danger of not qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2008. The Aggies (3-5, 1-4 SEC) need to win three of their last five games to become bowl-eligible. “You always want to go to a bowl...
Weekly Press Conference: Joni Taylor
Texas A&M women's basketball head coach Joni Taylor holds her first weekly press conference of the season. (October 31, 2022)
Williams’ radio show tonight at 7
Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams will have his first radio show of the season from 7-8 p.m. at Rudy’s Country Store & Bar-B-Q in College Station. The show also will air on WTAW (1620 AM & 94.5 FM).
The Buzz Williams Radio Show: Episode 1
The season premiere of the Buzz Williams Radio Show, featuring head coach Buzz Williams and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date October 31, 2022). The Buzz Williams Radio Show originates on Mondays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
Texas A&M Weather Balloon Launch
The Texas A&M Department of Atmospheric Sciences and the Student Operational Upper-Air Program, SOUP, prepare to launch a weather balloon from the Texas A&M campus in College Station on Monday, Oct. 24. The balloon is launched ahead of a cold front moving through the region to record data to send to the National Weather Service to assist in the forecasting process.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for November 2
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (4) updates to this series since Updated 46 min ago.
Wine faults workshop Nov. 11 in College Station
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will hold the Wine Faults Workshop Nov. 11 in College Station. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Texas A&M University Horticulture and Forestry Science Building, Room 224. Onsite check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $150 per person, $250 per couple. Preregistration is required by Nov. 9 at https://tx.ag/WineFaultsWorkshop. Lunch will be provided.
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bryan: A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Calendar for Wednesday, Nov. 2
A veterans game party will be held between 6-9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at First Baptist Church, 3100 Cambridge Dr. (standalone building at rear of campus on southeast side) in Bryan. Free hot dog dinner, games, speaker, child care. Honoring active duty and military reservists and their families. Information contact Cynthia Benner at 979-676-0498 or militaryfbcbryan@gmailcom.
College Station courts offering warrant amnesty through Friday
This marks the final week during which the College Station Municipal Court is offering a warrant amnesty for those with Class C warrants. During the amnesty period, which lasts through Friday, you won't be arrested if you come to court and your warrant fee per case will be waived. From...
Early voting runs through Friday
Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election through Friday. Early polling locations are:. Brazos County Election Administrator Office (McLeod Training Rm) — 300 E. William J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, Bryan. Arena Hall — 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan. Galilee Baptist Church – 804 N. Logan St., Bryan....
110222-bcs-news-sentencing_merged
A Bryan man was sentenced to 45 years in prison last week after he was convicted for intoxicated manslaughter that stemmed from a two-vehicle accident in northern Brazos County in 2017 that left one man dead. Ruben Martinez, 63, was convicted and sentenced by the 272nd District Court jury, according...
