Clean Hydrogen Works production and export facility would create 350 new direct jobs. Baton Rouge, La. (October 19, 2022) — Clean Hydrogen Works, a project development company established in 2021 focused on energy decarbonization solutions, announced it is exploring a plan to build a large-scale hydrogen-ammonia production and export facility in Ascension Parish.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO