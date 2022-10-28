ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodville, MS

brproud.com

Six students suspended after fight at Istrouma High School

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A “physical altercation” took place at Istrouma High School around lunchtime on Tuesday, November 1. Six students were involved in a fight that happened sometime between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. “SRO on duty immediately call for backup and broke up the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
High School Football PRO

Baton Rouge, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

East Feliciana High homecoming court presented at coronation

Graduates of East High, West High, Clinton High, Jackson High and East Feliciana High were invited to remember "There's no place like home" and "Follow the yellow brick road to Tigerland" for East Feliciana High School's 2022 homecoming week festivities. Coronation was Oct. 20 at the East Feliciana High School...
JACKSON, LA
WDAM-TV

Man charged in Hub City volunteer coach murder investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man on a capital murder indictment in connection to a 2020 homicide. According to HPD, 26-year-old Eddie Person, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on Sunday, Oct. 30, just after midnight, at a home on Timberton Drive, on an active indictment for capital murder through Forrest-Perry County District Attorney Lin Carter. He was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.
HATTIESBURG, MS
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash

JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
BATON ROUGE, LA
mageenews.com

Wreck on Highway 28 West Tuesday AM

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Tuesday morning, at approximately 8:00 AM, a two car collision occurred on Highway 28 West. According to a source at the scene, the car veered into the path of the SUV. Injuries were minor but damage to both vehicles. The driver of the SUV swerved in an attempt to voice the car.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
theadvocate.com

CASE CLOSED: Zachary family reflects on brutal murder with all 3 killers now in prison

The killing of their 73-year-old matriarch was a sudden blow that landed with a thud. A Zachary family's journey has been a rollercoaster since. Frances Jane Schultz died in 2019 after three Ethel men forced their way into her ranch house in the Zachary Plains. They beat Schultz, taped her wrists, legs, eyes and mouth, then rummaged through the residence, stealing two guns and a diamond solitaire ring before one of them shot her.
ZACHARY, LA
WJTV 12

Louisiana man killed in crash on I-55

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Louisiana man. The crash happened on Saturday, October 29 just after 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Schools employees approved for one-time payments up to $1,300

The Ascension Parish School Board approved a one-time payment for full-time and eligible part-time employees for the fall semester of the 2022-23 school year. Superintendent David Alexander announced the following amounts in a letter to public schools employees:. Full-time employees hired between Oct. 8 - Dec. 4, 2022: $650. All...
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park

WBRZ reports that authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park. 67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith went hiking Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail along Buffalo National River and has not been seen since. The television station reports that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

DCFS receives approval to distribute supplemental benefits for November

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was given permission by the federal government to send out supplemental SNAP benefits for this month. So when should the most recent SNAP benefits show up on EBT cards?. DCFS said, “For current SNAP recipients, all...
WLBT

Louisiana man killed after SUV leaves I-55, hits tree in median

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Louisiana man was killed during a wreck on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 2018 Mercedes SUV driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on I-55 when it left the road and collided with a tree in the median.
PIKE COUNTY, MS
brproud.com

Popular Denham Springs restaurant closes after fire

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A local restaurant has temporarily closed due to a fire in Livingston Parish. P-Beau’s announced that there was a substantial fire on Friday after it closed. According to the post, no one was injured. In the middle of the night last night, P-Beau’s...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Mississippi man killed in head-on Washington Parish crash

On Monday morning, shortly after 02:45 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 25 near Louisiana Highway 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of Lavon Givens, 61, of Jayess, Miss., according to LSP Trooper William Huggins. Huggins...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA

