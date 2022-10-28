Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Six students suspended after fight at Istrouma High School
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A “physical altercation” took place at Istrouma High School around lunchtime on Tuesday, November 1. Six students were involved in a fight that happened sometime between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. “SRO on duty immediately call for backup and broke up the...
Baton Rouge, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
theadvocate.com
East Feliciana High homecoming court presented at coronation
Graduates of East High, West High, Clinton High, Jackson High and East Feliciana High were invited to remember "There's no place like home" and "Follow the yellow brick road to Tigerland" for East Feliciana High School's 2022 homecoming week festivities. Coronation was Oct. 20 at the East Feliciana High School...
Albany High School forfeits football game against Bogalusa after LHSAA cancels decision to relocate
Amid security concerns, Albany High School has announced it will forfeit this week's football game after a decision by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association's decision to keep Friday's game in Bogalusa.
WDAM-TV
Man charged in Hub City volunteer coach murder investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man on a capital murder indictment in connection to a 2020 homicide. According to HPD, 26-year-old Eddie Person, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on Sunday, Oct. 30, just after midnight, at a home on Timberton Drive, on an active indictment for capital murder through Forrest-Perry County District Attorney Lin Carter. He was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.
Louisiana man dies in Mississippi interstate accident
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating an interstate crash that killed a Louisiana man Saturday afternoon. State troopers say the crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge,...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash
JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
brproud.com
Three men accused of illegally catching 133 fish in Iberville Parish
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Three men accused of illegally catching 133 fish on Oct. 22 were cited by agents. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the three men as Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs, Van V. Nghien, 50, of Baton Rouge, and Lu V. Do, 68, of Baton Rouge.
mageenews.com
Wreck on Highway 28 West Tuesday AM
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Tuesday morning, at approximately 8:00 AM, a two car collision occurred on Highway 28 West. According to a source at the scene, the car veered into the path of the SUV. Injuries were minor but damage to both vehicles. The driver of the SUV swerved in an attempt to voice the car.
theadvocate.com
CASE CLOSED: Zachary family reflects on brutal murder with all 3 killers now in prison
The killing of their 73-year-old matriarch was a sudden blow that landed with a thud. A Zachary family's journey has been a rollercoaster since. Frances Jane Schultz died in 2019 after three Ethel men forced their way into her ranch house in the Zachary Plains. They beat Schultz, taped her wrists, legs, eyes and mouth, then rummaged through the residence, stealing two guns and a diamond solitaire ring before one of them shot her.
Louisiana man killed in crash on I-55
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Louisiana man. The crash happened on Saturday, October 29 just after 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on […]
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Schools employees approved for one-time payments up to $1,300
The Ascension Parish School Board approved a one-time payment for full-time and eligible part-time employees for the fall semester of the 2022-23 school year. Superintendent David Alexander announced the following amounts in a letter to public schools employees:. Full-time employees hired between Oct. 8 - Dec. 4, 2022: $650. All...
Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park
WBRZ reports that authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park. 67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith went hiking Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail along Buffalo National River and has not been seen since. The television station reports that...
brproud.com
DCFS receives approval to distribute supplemental benefits for November
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was given permission by the federal government to send out supplemental SNAP benefits for this month. So when should the most recent SNAP benefits show up on EBT cards?. DCFS said, “For current SNAP recipients, all...
86-year-old Mississippi man killed in three-vehicle collision
A Mississippi man died in a three-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon. At approximately 11:29 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 South in Pearl River County. A 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle driven by 86-year-old Donald C. Schneider of Picayune, MS, traveled south on Highway 43...
brproud.com
U.S. Coast guard dredging Mississippi River to help with historic low
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Mississippi River is recording low levels from Illinois to Louisiana. In Baton Rouge, the low level revealed a ferry that sank more than a century ago as well as the underbelly of the USS Kidd. Though water levels are usually low around this...
WLBT
Louisiana man killed after SUV leaves I-55, hits tree in median
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Louisiana man was killed during a wreck on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 2018 Mercedes SUV driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on I-55 when it left the road and collided with a tree in the median.
brproud.com
Popular Denham Springs restaurant closes after fire
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A local restaurant has temporarily closed due to a fire in Livingston Parish. P-Beau’s announced that there was a substantial fire on Friday after it closed. According to the post, no one was injured. In the middle of the night last night, P-Beau’s...
bogalusadailynews.com
Mississippi man killed in head-on Washington Parish crash
On Monday morning, shortly after 02:45 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 25 near Louisiana Highway 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of Lavon Givens, 61, of Jayess, Miss., according to LSP Trooper William Huggins. Huggins...
Magnolia, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Magnolia. The Wilkinson County High School basketball team will have a game with South Pike High School on November 01, 2022, 15:00:00. The Wilkinson County High School basketball team will have a game with South Pike High School on November 01, 2022, 16:00:00.
