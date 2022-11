MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The undefeated Milwaukee Bucks wrap up their six-game homestand Wednesday with another matchup against the Detroit Pistons. The Bucks improved to 6-0 on the season with a 110-108 win over the Pistons on Monday night. A win on Wednesday would put Milwaukee at 7-0, matching the 2018-19 and 1971-72 teams for the longest undefeated start to a season in franchise history.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO