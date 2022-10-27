Carter County’s impoverished and homeless population is getting a helping hand with the establishment of the Carter Compassion Center in Elizabethton. Located in the former Chamber of Commerce building, the non profit agency is tasked with providing services and mentorship for those in need. Officials with the center say while much needed services will be provided, much of the efforts will center around connecting individuals and families to other agencies that can assist them with their specific needs. The center is already serving nearly a dozen clients.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO