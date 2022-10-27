Read full article on original website
Non Profit Agency Providing Much Needed Services To Impoverished And Homeless In Carter County
Carter County’s impoverished and homeless population is getting a helping hand with the establishment of the Carter Compassion Center in Elizabethton. Located in the former Chamber of Commerce building, the non profit agency is tasked with providing services and mentorship for those in need. Officials with the center say while much needed services will be provided, much of the efforts will center around connecting individuals and families to other agencies that can assist them with their specific needs. The center is already serving nearly a dozen clients.
Two Tennessee residents charged in Bristol, Virginia break-in
Two Tennessee residents are jailed in Washington County, Virginia after they were spotted trespassing in the 10000 block of Oak Grove Road in Bristol. Lisa Michelle Moore, 30, of Bristol, Tennessee, and Thomas Michael Meeks, Jr., 30, of Blountville, are facing numerous charges including breaking and entering in connection to the Friday incident.
Updates On Efforts To Cleanup Landfill Being Provided
Information and updates concerning Bristol, Virginia’s efforts to clean up it’s now closed landfill will be provided Tuesday evening. City officials and other experts will be on hand to provided concerned citizens with updates on the progress of the cleanup process, that hopefully will finally snuff out foul odors coming from the facility, that stopped taking trash in September. The open house will be held at the City Council chambers beginning at six pm. Meanwhile, the Virginia Attorney General’s office is now assisting in providing oversight of the Bristol Virginia Landfill remediation project.
Man leads police through two counties during motorcycle pursuit
A man was arrested Saturday morning after he led police on a pursuit through two counties. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Devaunte Phillips, 24, of Milan was fleeing Carter County deputies when he crossed into Washington County. Phillips reportedly crashed the motorcycle on Woodlyn Road, where he...
Holiday fun in the Tri-Cities
The holidays are fast-approaching, and there’s countless family-friendly events happening this season across the Tri-Cities. Along with annual parades– Christmas markets, tree lighting ceremonies, and more happen all winter long. Bristol: Dec. 1st, 7 PM. One of Bristol’s most anticipated celebrations, the Bristol Christmas parade takes places the...
