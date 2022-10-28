Read full article on original website
Dam removal part of plan to clean Olympia's Capitol Lake
OLYMPIA, Wash. — What was supposed to be a reflecting pond on the Washington State Capitol Campus in Olympia has turned into an ecological mess. The artificial lake was closed to the public in 2009 after invasive species were discovered in the water that failed to meet state water quality standards.
VOICE of the Valley
WHEN COAL WAS KING: September 1934, three men were photographed loading a truck with wood cut to firewood lengths
Just a few generations ago, firewood was a major energy source for heat and cooking in most American homes. Nearly 40% of the world’s population still rely on wood. From summer on, stacking and storing firewood to survive the cold fall, winter, and spring seasons were necessary chores for keeping the family warm. George Savicke, a Black Diamond coal miner amusingly adapted a quote by Henry Ford, “Firewood warms you twice, first when you cut it and then when you burn it.”
Lake County News
Wintry conditions to sweep through western US in coming days
ACCUWEATHER GLOBAL WEATHER CENTER — AccuWeather meteorologists say that a change in the weather pattern is forecast to bring an end to the abnormally dry conditions, starting with this next storm. Fall started off dry for many in the West, but as the wet season nears, a change in...
Aye, Matey! There Be True Life Pirates Off the Coast of Washington State
Did Pirates Ever Roam The Pacific Ocean Near Washington State?. It's hard to believe, but there have actually been pirates off the coast of Washington State. In fact, there have been a few different incidents throughout history that you might not be aware of. One Famous Pirate Lost His Loot...
Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Washington
Niche has the scoop on the best suburb in every state.
nwpb.org
New airport proposal for Pierce and Thurston counties met with opposition
Southeast of the Puget Sound, in rural Pierce and Thurston counties, there’s lots of open land. It’s the home of the Nisqually River watershed and some of the last remaining prairie ecosystems in the state. The Nisqually Indian Tribe manages 90 miles of land, from Mount Rainier to...
agewisekingcounty.org
Preparing for Stormy Months Ahead
Summer’s extended stay meant warm, dry weather for much longer than anticipated this year. That doesn’t mean that the cold, rainy, and sometimes wintry weather we’re used to isn’t just around the corner. Windstorms, heavy snow, and other inclement weather events can result in power outages in our area. Seattle City Light has a few tips and resources to help you prepare for the storm season ahead so that you stay comfortable, informed, and most importantly, safe.
westsideseattle.com
Four reasons NOT to rake up your leaves
This is part a series of columns prepared by the staff at the award winning West Seattle Nursery. The Nursery offers an array of trees, shrubs, bedding plants, garden supplies, decor and gift items. They are located at 5275 California Ave SW and you can find them online at https://www.westseattlenursery.com.
thejoltnews.com
Urban transition plan hearing gets greenlit for Nov. 30 in Olympia
Olympia and Thurston County's Planning Commissions approved holding a public hearing on the Olympia Joint Plan on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The Planning Commission held another work study session on October 26 to discuss the updated joint plan presented by Thurston County association planner Leah Davis. The Olympia Joint Plan...
Chronicle
Quinault Indian Nation Works to Close ‘Digital Gap’ With New Cable Landing Station
Aiming to narrow the “digital divide” in under-served and rural communities, the Quinault Indian Nation announced Wednesday its plan to construct an indigenous-owned subsea cable landing station on the Washington Coast — the first of its kind — with the launch of Toptana Technologies, a Quinault-owned business venture and network provider.
Flood advisories in effect for several western Washington counties
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — Heavy rainfall over the weekend prompted flood advisories for parts of western Washington Monday morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flash Flood Watch for the west slopes of the north central Cascades and passes near the Bolt Creek Fire burn scar in Snohomish and King counties until Monday evening. The burn scar is near US 2, and the watch includes the city of Darrington.
q13fox.com
Group terrorizes homeowners across Pierce County vandalizing homes, Halloween decorations
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A number of Pierce County homeowners are trying to figure out why a group of teens went on a spree late Friday, early Saturday morning destroying pumpkins, homes and Halloween decorations. Homeowners from a number of communities including Puyallup, Pacific and Auburn woke up Saturday morning to...
southseattleemerald.com
On Oct. 31, Get Ready to Welcome … the New Normal!
(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) When an unmasked Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of the coronavirus state of emergency after more than two years, he did so with matter-of-fact language. Language for a boardroom. “We are now in a...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Common respiratory viruses spreading across Washington, COVID activity remains flat
While COVID-19 activity in Washington and Cowlitz County remains relatively low, the region is seeing an uptick in respiratory viruses, according to health officials and the most recent surveillance data. RSV, a common respiratory virus, is spreading statewide and nationally, with some areas of the country seeing a bump in...
KUOW
Washington's emergency order has ended, but you still have to wear masks in these places
Washington's statewide state of emergency order for the pandemic is over as of this morning, but some pandemic-era rules and precautions will remain. Employees with the city of Seattle and the state of Washington will still have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as a condition of employment. No boosters are required.
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients only, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and pay them a visit.
Wicked Washington City Makes 10 Best Places for Witches
There's only one witch that really scares me and that would be the first witch I ever saw: the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. Perhaps Margaret Hamilton was just too good as the villain in that movie. Or maybe it was her green flesh, pointed nose and black wardrobe that struck fear in my heart.
KOMO News
Washington COVID-19 restrictions set to end tomorrow
The COVID state of emergency orders in Washington will end on Monday, October 31st. State, health, and education employees will no longer be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A permanent vaccination requirement remains for 56 state agencies. We spoke to several people in the Seattle area about the...
About the Seattle nuclear fallout shelter under I-5, the only one in the US
In November 1962, only a month after the Cuban Missile Crisis, excavation of a shelter in Seattle began. It was expected to be the first of several fallout shelters across the U.S., but ended up being the only one built in the country. The May 15, 1962, Seattle Times identified...
Chronicle
Many in Washington Oppose Gas-Car Ban, Poll Shows — But Electric Vehicle Demand High
A sparkling red metallic SUV made no more than a hum as it rolled through the University Volkswagen lot Friday afternoon. The electric ID.4 delivered that day was one of the first to be made in the German automaker's Tennessee production facility. Brian Kelly, a Volkswagen electric vehicle specialist, fields...
