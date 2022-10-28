ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

KING 5

Dam removal part of plan to clean Olympia's Capitol Lake

OLYMPIA, Wash. — What was supposed to be a reflecting pond on the Washington State Capitol Campus in Olympia has turned into an ecological mess. The artificial lake was closed to the public in 2009 after invasive species were discovered in the water that failed to meet state water quality standards.
OLYMPIA, WA
VOICE of the Valley

WHEN COAL WAS KING: September 1934, three men were photographed loading a truck with wood cut to firewood lengths

Just a few generations ago, firewood was a major energy source for heat and cooking in most American homes. Nearly 40% of the world’s population still rely on wood. From summer on, stacking and storing firewood to survive the cold fall, winter, and spring seasons were necessary chores for keeping the family warm. George Savicke, a Black Diamond coal miner amusingly adapted a quote by Henry Ford, “Firewood warms you twice, first when you cut it and then when you burn it.”
TACOMA, WA
Lake County News

Wintry conditions to sweep through western US in coming days

ACCUWEATHER GLOBAL WEATHER CENTER — AccuWeather meteorologists say that a change in the weather pattern is forecast to bring an end to the abnormally dry conditions, starting with this next storm. Fall started off dry for many in the West, but as the wet season nears, a change in...
OREGON STATE
agewisekingcounty.org

Preparing for Stormy Months Ahead

Summer’s extended stay meant warm, dry weather for much longer than anticipated this year. That doesn’t mean that the cold, rainy, and sometimes wintry weather we’re used to isn’t just around the corner. Windstorms, heavy snow, and other inclement weather events can result in power outages in our area. Seattle City Light has a few tips and resources to help you prepare for the storm season ahead so that you stay comfortable, informed, and most importantly, safe.
SEATTLE, WA
westsideseattle.com

Four reasons NOT to rake up your leaves

This is part a series of columns prepared by the staff at the award winning West Seattle Nursery. The Nursery offers an array of trees, shrubs, bedding plants, garden supplies, decor and gift items. They are located at 5275 California Ave SW and you can find them online at https://www.westseattlenursery.com.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Urban transition plan hearing gets greenlit for Nov. 30 in Olympia

Olympia and Thurston County's Planning Commissions approved holding a public hearing on the Olympia Joint Plan on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The Planning Commission held another work study session on October 26 to discuss the updated joint plan presented by Thurston County association planner Leah Davis. The Olympia Joint Plan...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Flood advisories in effect for several western Washington counties

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — Heavy rainfall over the weekend prompted flood advisories for parts of western Washington Monday morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flash Flood Watch for the west slopes of the north central Cascades and passes near the Bolt Creek Fire burn scar in Snohomish and King counties until Monday evening. The burn scar is near US 2, and the watch includes the city of Darrington.
MASON COUNTY, WA
southseattleemerald.com

On Oct. 31, Get Ready to Welcome … the New Normal!

(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) When an unmasked Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of the coronavirus state of emergency after more than two years, he did so with matter-of-fact language. Language for a boardroom. “We are now in a...
WASHINGTON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Washington

If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients only, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and pay them a visit.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Wicked Washington City Makes 10 Best Places for Witches

There's only one witch that really scares me and that would be the first witch I ever saw: the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. Perhaps Margaret Hamilton was just too good as the villain in that movie. Or maybe it was her green flesh, pointed nose and black wardrobe that struck fear in my heart.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Washington COVID-19 restrictions set to end tomorrow

The COVID state of emergency orders in Washington will end on Monday, October 31st. State, health, and education employees will no longer be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A permanent vaccination requirement remains for 56 state agencies. We spoke to several people in the Seattle area about the...
WASHINGTON STATE

