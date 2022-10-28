(The Center Square) - Even though autumn brings cooler temperatures to North Dakota, dry conditions mean the risk of wildfire remains high, particularly in rural areas. Beth Hill, outreach and education manager at North Dakota Forest Service, told The Center Square the fall has been historically high-risk for wildfires in North Dakota because vegetation is drying and many outdoor activities, like harvest and hunting, are underway.

