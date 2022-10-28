Read full article on original website
Former opponents Leach and Loebsack, campaign for Bohannan
In 2006, Dave Loebsack unexpectedly defeated 30-year incumbent and moderate Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Leach to represent southeast Iowa. Then in 2020 the pair, together, endorsed Democrat Joe Biden. On Saturday, they campaigned together in Davenport for a Democrat they both hope to represent southeast Iowa in Congress — Christina...
Bird flu strikes flock of 1.1 million hens in Wright County
Iowa's bird flu death toll has been driven by the infection of large egg-laying operations. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A deadly and highly transmissible avian influenza recently infected a flock of about 1.1 million egg-laying chickens in north-central Iowa, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship reported Monday.
Harvest nearing completion in Northeast Iowa
DES MOINES — Row crop harvest was winding down ahead of normal as Iowa’s farmers had 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, completing fall tillage, applying fall fertilizer, baling stalks, and hauling manure. Field fires were reported again in some areas with continued dry conditions.
Dry weather increases wildfire risk in North Dakota
(The Center Square) - Even though autumn brings cooler temperatures to North Dakota, dry conditions mean the risk of wildfire remains high, particularly in rural areas. Beth Hill, outreach and education manager at North Dakota Forest Service, told The Center Square the fall has been historically high-risk for wildfires in North Dakota because vegetation is drying and many outdoor activities, like harvest and hunting, are underway.
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:. (two, four, six, seventeen, forty-four) (four, twenty-three, twenty-six, forty-eight, fifty-one; Star Ball: four; ASB: two) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 87,000,000. NORTH5. 01-12-25-30-31 (one, twelve, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one) Estimated jackpot: $45,000. Pick 3. 4-0-2 (four, zero, two) Powerball. 13-19-36-39-59, Powerball: 13, Power...
