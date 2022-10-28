Read full article on original website
C.J. Stroud's late-game barrage could be prelude to a Heisman
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — There is so much time between now and Dec. 10, between the wild and wacky and breathtaking game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday and this year’s Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York for which Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will very likely be in attendance.
In Patriots’ win over Jets, Bill Belichick shows he still owns Zach Wilson
East Rutherford, N.J. — This was not a quarterback duel. But nobody expected one, right?. The New England Patriots defeated the New York Jets 22-17 Sunday at MetLife Stadium. And New England's defense and special teams dictated the outcome of this game — with some egregiously bad decision-making from Zach Wilson sprinkled in.
NFL Week 8: Should you bet AGAINST the Giants vs. the Seahawks?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the Week eight matchup between the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks. He believes Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker III will have a big impact on the their offensive game and he likes the Seahawks -3.
Kamara, Saints eager to build on dominant Week 8 showing
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints running back and offensive captain Alvin Kamara is eager to see whether a dominant Week 8 victory over Las Vegas represented an important first step toward salvaging a season that looked in danger of slipping away. Kamara emphasized that he wants to see consistency,...
Russell Wilson strikes back, leads struggling Broncos past Jaguars
It feels like the whole NFL world has gotten its jokes off about the Denver Broncos, especially Russell Wilson. When the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback — in the worst stretch of his career — told reporters earlier this week how he was doing high knees on the plane ride overseas while teammates slept, Twitter had a field day.
Bears continue roster overhaul with Roquan Smith trade
The Chicago Bears weren't done selling after all. Less than a week after trading away veteran Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Bears agreed to terms on a trade that sends defensive cornerstone Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for second and fifth-round draft picks in 2023, as reported by FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.
Pederson: QB Lawrence, Jaguars 'going to grow together'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson has been steadfast in his belief that Trevor Lawrence needs more time to reach his potential. Pederson wants to see Lawrence in his second season in the same system and with the same coaches and at least some of the same receivers. That notion does little to appease Lawrence’s doubters, who seem to be growing by the week, multiplying with every careless turnover or head-scratching throw.
Lawrence's miscues costly in Jags' loss to Broncos in UK
LONDON (AP) — Trevor Lawrence's goal-line interception ended a promising drive. His next pick ended the game. Lawrence has made strides in his second year, but the rookie mistakes linger. The Jacksonville quarterback's miscues were costly in the Jaguars' 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium on...
'End of the road' indeed as Steelers limp into bye reeling
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Boyz II Men classic “End of the Road” blared through the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room last week, a selection made by designated club deejay Marcus Allen, who frequently turns the speaker near his locker up to 11 after practice. Feel free to insert...
Packers searching for answers after 4th consecutive loss
The previous time the Green Bay Packers lost four straight games, they followed it up with a remarkable stretch run that ended just one step shy of the Super Bowl. These bruised and battered Packers haven’t offered much evidence they’re capable of making a similar turnaround. Green Bay...
Lions fire defensive backs coach after 1-6 start
DETROIT (AP) — In each of the first two years of Dan Campbell’s tenure with the Detroit Lions, he’s had to make major changes in his coaching staff midway through the season. Last year, he took play-calling duties away from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn after an 0-8...
Rangers take on the Flyers, look to stop home losing streak
Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (5-3-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Philadelphia Flyers looking to end a three-game home skid. New York went 24-13-3 in Metropolitan Division games and had a 52-24-6 record overall last...
Pickett orders Steelers to 'study more' after loss to Eagles
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles coach Nick Sirianni knows Steelers fans often take over an opposing stadium and offer a slice of Pittsburgh with thousands of waves of their Terrible Towels. Sirianni scanned the Linc and spotted few of the ubiquitous rally towels. He gave credit to Eagles fans who...
Vikings seeing the benefit of leadership change in 6-1 start
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Patrick Peterson and Jordan Hicks, two defensive starters for the Minnesota Vikings, didn’t hold back with teammates or reporters regarding the unceremonious endings to their tenures with the Arizona Cardinals. The Vikings beat the Cardinals 34-26 on Sunday. Peterson and Hicks appreciate being with the...
Giants eyeing Jerry Jeudy, Brandin Cooks ahead of trade deadline?
Brian Daboll understood what he had to work with in his first year coaching the Giants, which is why his philosophy for the team was simple. As safety Julian Love said last week, their entire strategy has been "Bring (opposing teams) to the deep end and see if they can swim … and then drown them."
Bears LB Roquan Smith traded to Ravens for two draft picks
The Chicago Bears agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported. In exchange for the star defender, Baltimore is sending 2023 second- and fifth-round picks and linebacker A.J. Klein to Chicago, NFL Network reported. Smith, the NFL leader in...
Tennessee surpasses Ohio State in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings
An exciting Week 9 of the college football season provided no shortage of entertainment, and the shakeup on the field has caused a shakeup in the highest levels of Joel Klatt's Top 10 list. FOX Sports' lead college football analyst will elaborate on his rankings in the next episode of...
How Bill Belichick showed confidence in Mac Jones: AFC East analysis
Bill Belichick uses his press conferences as a platform to send all sorts of different messages. Sometimes, he delivers wakeup calls, gentle nudges and simple affirmations. Other times, he's spreading disinformation. But the New England Patriots coach showed what seemed like genuine support for quarterback Mac Jones on Monday following...
No. 4 Michigan routs Michigan State, bad blood spills over into tunnel scuffle
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said that Michigan State players roughed up defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following their game Saturday night. After the fourth-ranked Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7, social media posts showed at least three Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking McBurrows in and near a hallway that does not lead to either locker room.
