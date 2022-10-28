Read full article on original website
WBIR
Mosaic honoring Jumbe the giraffe
Zoo Knoxville is sharing a touching tribute to one of its recently departed friends. The tribute is made up of memories from guests and Zoo Knoxville staff.
McNabb Center says more veterans are stepping forward and asking for counseling post-service
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A mental health provider in Knoxville says it is seeing more need for mental health resources and counseling for veterans. Staff at the McNabb Center's military outpatient clinic said they are receiving more referrals from places like Veteran Affairs because they are overwhelmed with the number of people looking for help.
How collecting acorns can help reforestation in Tennessee
The White Oak is a keystone tree species in Tennessee, but experts are concerned with the sustainability of the white oak because of regeneration difficulties and declining populations. Here is how you can help the reforestation efforts through the white oak initiative.
From working at Neyland Stadium to flying over it: Pilot prepares for special flight
Fighter jets were seen over Knoxville on Thursday as pilots prepare to conduct ceremonial pregame flyover Saturday ahead of Tennessee's game against Kentucky.
Planned Parenthood: Deceased man believed to be responsible for 2021 health center arson
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi said a man who died while in jail custody earlier this year is believed to be responsible for a series of attacks against its Knoxville health center in 2021, including an arson that happened last New Year's Eve. Ashley...
wvlt.tv
Authorities investigating Masonic Lodge fire, leading member says he received an anti-Mason letter prior
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they are assisting the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office after a fire broke out at the Powell Valley Masonic Lodge and Mountain View United Methodist Church Sunday morning in Speedwell. No one died or was injured, according to...
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
FBI warns Knoxville college students to be aware of sextortion after increase in attempts
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The FBI in Knoxville is warning college students to be aware of an increase in sextortion attempts aimed at students, according to a tweet from the agency. The suspects, often posing as college-aged female students, target students through dating apps and social media. Suspects will convince...
WBIR
Knoxville woman sounds the alarm on the warning signs of IBC
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It is the last day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we are sharing the story of a special woman with a special message about a rare cancer called Inflammatory Breast Cancer—a disease Sarah Pattison discovered she had all on her own. "My heart for...
DA: Knoxville man sentenced for stealing thousands in sports cards, merchandise
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man was sentenced in federal court on Monday to five years in prison for conspiring to transport stolen sports cards and other sports merchandise across state lines, according to the Eastern Kentucky District of the U.S. Attorney's Office. 38-year-old Jason Cates burglarized multiple sports...
Therapists stress importance of representation in the mental health field
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In therapy, the things people talk about range widely. Some people discuss stress from work or issues in their relationships. The experiences they share in a therapist's office are informed and understood through the lens of their own identities. And usually, therapists are able to understand...
wvlt.tv
Historic Harriman Hospital makes big economic impact
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An old hospital turned tourist attraction is bringing a big boost to Roane County’s economy. The Old Historic Harriman Hospital sat empty for about 10 years before paranormal investigator, Ronnie Dee, breathed new life into it. “Hospitals are really unique because they’re the only building...
First Presbyterian Church celebrates 230 years of service
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was around seven years ago when a grandmother took her family from a war camp in Tanzania and traveled to east Tennessee. "The children needed tutoring, the family needed support with their housing,” Joanna Pennoyer said. Pennoyer is an elder member of the First...
wvlt.tv
Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many Tennesseans and leaders across the nation are mourning the loss of former Tennessee first lady Leslee “Honey” Alexander. She died on Saturday at age 77 at her home outside of Maryville, according to a statement from her family. Honey Alexander was married to...
KCSO retired K-9 receives support after cancer diagnosis
A retired Knox County Sheriff's Office K-9 is receiving support from the community after his recent cancer diagnosis.
TBI investigating after fire destroys Masonic lodge in Claiborne County
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating a fire that destroyed a Masonic lodge in Speedwell over the weekend. The TBI said its special agent fire investigators are helping the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office to look into the circumstances of the fire. At the moment, the TBI said it has not been labeled an arson and the cause is under investigation.
Suspects named after standoff at Heiskell dollar store near I-75
A Knox County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said that a SWAT team has been called to standoff at a store in Heiskell.
Ballad Health expands into Morristown with 2 new practices
Ballad Health has expanded its services in Northeast Tennessee by opening two new practices in Morristown.
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing and fun way to spend your day.
Knoxville venue goes cashless; what that means for you
The Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum is going cashless, which means only cards and digital payments.
