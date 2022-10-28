ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBIR

Knoxville woman sounds the alarm on the warning signs of IBC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It is the last day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we are sharing the story of a special woman with a special message about a rare cancer called Inflammatory Breast Cancer—a disease Sarah Pattison discovered she had all on her own. "My heart for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Historic Harriman Hospital makes big economic impact

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An old hospital turned tourist attraction is bringing a big boost to Roane County’s economy. The Old Historic Harriman Hospital sat empty for about 10 years before paranormal investigator, Ronnie Dee, breathed new life into it. “Hospitals are really unique because they’re the only building...
HARRIMAN, TN
WBIR

First Presbyterian Church celebrates 230 years of service

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was around seven years ago when a grandmother took her family from a war camp in Tanzania and traveled to east Tennessee. "The children needed tutoring, the family needed support with their housing,” Joanna Pennoyer said. Pennoyer is an elder member of the First...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TBI investigating after fire destroys Masonic lodge in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating a fire that destroyed a Masonic lodge in Speedwell over the weekend. The TBI said its special agent fire investigators are helping the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office to look into the circumstances of the fire. At the moment, the TBI said it has not been labeled an arson and the cause is under investigation.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Ballad Health expands into Morristown with 2 new practices

Ballad Health has expanded its services in Northeast Tennessee by opening two new practices in Morristown.
MORRISTOWN, TN

