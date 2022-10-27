ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Assessing key midterm races in Pennsylvania

With just eight days left in the 2022 campaign, key races in Pennsylvania -- including the Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz -- are heating up. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "Red and Blue" from Newtown, Pennsylvania, with the latest on races in the Keystone state.
These are the best places to retire in the U.S.

The state of Florida no longer has a lock on having the most cities ranked in the top 10 best places to retire in the U.S., according to the latest rankings from U.S. News and World Report. Instead, metropolitan areas in Pennsylvania dominated the top spots on the list, with...
Wisconsin voters dish on midterms: For them, it's personal

Our "CBS Mornings" series "Three Meals" is back on the road, to break bread with voters in key states and hear what's on their minds. This morning, correspondent Adriana Diaz takes us to the battleground state of Wisconsin – the only state that went for President Biden two years ago and where a Republican senator is up for re-election this year.
Georgia campaigns heat up ahead of Election Day

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp faced off against Stacey Abrams in their final debate ahead of Election Day. Meanwhile, the race between Senator Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker is tightening. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joined CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss.
FBI identifies "Lady of the Dunes" murder victim 48 years after grisly Cape Cod crime

The identity of Massachusetts' oldest unidentified homicide victim has been revealed publicly, almost 50 years after the infamous murder took place. Authorities identified the victim as Ruth Marie Terry, a woman born in Tennessee who was 37 at the time of her death, during a Monday news conference. Federal and state agents shared updates about their investigation into the woman previously called "Lady of the Dunes" because authorities had been unable to identity her for decades.
Chicken sold at Costco recalled because it may contain plastic

Foster Farms is recalling roughly 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken breast patties sold at Costco because they may contain pieces of hard and potentially sharp plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Eighty-ounce bags of breaded chicken breast patties with rib meat are being recalled because they...
