Read full article on original website
Related
Poll finds broad support in battleground states for legalizing unauthorized immigrants
A majority of likely voters in five states with close Senate races in next week's midterm elections support offering legal status to unauthorized immigrants in the U.S. under certain circumstances, a poll released Monday found. Seventy-three percent of surveyed voters in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin said they backed...
Assessing key midterm races in Pennsylvania
With just eight days left in the 2022 campaign, key races in Pennsylvania -- including the Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz -- are heating up. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "Red and Blue" from Newtown, Pennsylvania, with the latest on races in the Keystone state.
Former Oath Keeper testifies Jan. 6 was a "Bastille-type moment," says there was no explicit prior plan to enter Capitol
Washington — A former Oath Keeper testified in court on Monday that he came to Washington, D.C. with other members of the far-right militia ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to impede the peaceful transfer of power. Graydon Young, a Florida man who pleaded guilty to conspiracy...
"3 Meals" in Wisconsin takes a look at what's on the minds of voters as Election Day closes in
As part of the "CBS Mornings" series "3 Meals," CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz visited three parts of Wisconsin to hear from voters ahead of the midterm elections. Wisconsin could prove critical in determining control of the Senate.
These are the best places to retire in the U.S.
The state of Florida no longer has a lock on having the most cities ranked in the top 10 best places to retire in the U.S., according to the latest rankings from U.S. News and World Report. Instead, metropolitan areas in Pennsylvania dominated the top spots on the list, with...
GOP uses crime in closing message against Democrats in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania Senate races
Around the corner from the Milwaukee Public Market, Eden Haynes recalled seeing a DoorDash worker's car stolen — while her children were in the car. The carjacker shot an off-duty detective in the abdomen before fleeing the scene, according to CBS58. "It's been a crazy year," Haynes, a Democratic...
Wisconsin voters dish on midterms: For them, it's personal
Our "CBS Mornings" series "Three Meals" is back on the road, to break bread with voters in key states and hear what's on their minds. This morning, correspondent Adriana Diaz takes us to the battleground state of Wisconsin – the only state that went for President Biden two years ago and where a Republican senator is up for re-election this year.
Georgia campaigns heat up ahead of Election Day
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp faced off against Stacey Abrams in their final debate ahead of Election Day. Meanwhile, the race between Senator Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker is tightening. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joined CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss.
Candidates make final push for votes in tight races in Pennsylvania
President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will campaign for Democrats in Pennsylvania this week, while former President Donald Trump will be campaigning there for Republican candidates. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa is in Newtown, Pennsylvania, with the latest.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom accuses Fox News of "creating a culture" that led to attack on Paul Pelosi
California Gov. Gavin Newsom partly blamed Fox News for fueling the vitriol against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul, who was attacked by an intruder with a hammer at the couple's San Francisco home last week. "I've seen the dehumanization of Nancy Pelosi," Newsom told CBS News' chief...
Man suspected of torching Tennessee Planned Parenthood clinic and shooting federal building died months ago, officials say
A man accused of intentionally setting fire to a Tennessee Planned Parenthood clinic and of firing shots later at a federal courthouse died months ago, officials announced Monday in disclosing both the man's death and the allegations. Federal court documents indicate that the man, Mark Thomas Reno, 64, died on...
Chick-fil-A franchise gives employees 3-day workweek option
A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Florida has introduced a three-day workweek option, allowing employees to choose 13- to 14-hour shifts in exchange for four days off. The experiment began in February and has drawn good results and high employee retention, according to Inc. magazine.
FBI identifies "Lady of the Dunes" murder victim 48 years after grisly Cape Cod crime
The identity of Massachusetts' oldest unidentified homicide victim has been revealed publicly, almost 50 years after the infamous murder took place. Authorities identified the victim as Ruth Marie Terry, a woman born in Tennessee who was 37 at the time of her death, during a Monday news conference. Federal and state agents shared updates about their investigation into the woman previously called "Lady of the Dunes" because authorities had been unable to identity her for decades.
A drop of blood led to an arrest in a couple's 1989 killings. Now police are checking if the suspect is linked to other cold cases.
Police are investigating whether an upstate New York man is linked to cold case killings in New York after he was recently charged with the 1989 stabbing deaths of his in-laws in Vermont. Michael Louise was arraigned in Vermont Superior Court in Rutland on Friday, two days after he was...
Chicken sold at Costco recalled because it may contain plastic
Foster Farms is recalling roughly 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken breast patties sold at Costco because they may contain pieces of hard and potentially sharp plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Eighty-ounce bags of breaded chicken breast patties with rib meat are being recalled because they...
CBS News
Pennsylvania State Police Troopers shoot, kill armed individual in Fawn Township
FAWN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving Troopers and an armed individual in Fawn Township. State Police say Troopers were dispatched to an incident taking place along Shamrock Lane on Monday. When Troopers arrived at the scene, they encountered an armed man. Police say...
CBS News
567K+
Followers
70K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1