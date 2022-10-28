ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Hustle will have some Grizzly flavor and familiar names

By Mike Ceide
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KYtRA_0ipZ7arB00

MEMPHIS – Media Day for the Grizzlies G League team, the Memphis Hustle, Thursday out at FedExForum as the Hustle continues training camp ahead of their season opener next Friday.

There will be a lot of familiar faces for the Hustle this year as coach Jason March will not only utilize the services of the Grizzlies’ two-way players Kenny Lofton and Vince Williams but also former Tennessee Vol Kennedy Chandler.

The Hustle also has seven players on its roster who spent time with the Grizzlies during training camp including recognizable names like Duke’s Matthew Hurt and Sean McDermott out of Butler. Both of whom are coming back from knee injuries a year ago.

“Spent most of the offseason rehabbing, trying to build up strength around that leg,” McDermott said.  “So, the knee feels good and I’m just really excited to have a full year where I can play healthy, where I’m not thinking about the knee and just go out and compete with the team.”

More of the latest news in sports on WREG.com

“Being injured the whole year, just watching a lot of basketball, it really made me miss the game.  Made me even more grateful to even play the game,” Hurt said.  “So I’m just very grateful that you’ve been playing now and just happy to get back and compete and just try to get some wins for us.”

March hoping injuries are not the story they were a season ago.

“Last year, we played eight games with six players. I don’t even know that that’s allowed, but we did it, so we’ve got to be healthy.”

One of the newer faces on this year’s Hustle roster is Ty Gordon.  Gordon is a 6’1″ guard who prepped at Horn Lake High School before attending Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia before landing at Nicholls State.

A local product who the Hustle took in the first round of last week’s G League draft.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Brooklyn Nets get a taste of Memphis soul at The Four Way restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Four Way restaurant in Memphis’ Soulsville neighborhood has served high-profile customers from Coach Penny Hardaway to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. over the years. But the group that pulled up Monday night was a first for the historic soul food spot, as the entire Brooklyn Nets team showed up to eat […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Hobby Lobby owner announces he’s giving away the company, for God

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, David Green, announced Friday that he plans to give away ownership of Hobby Lobby. The announcement came in the form of a Fox News opinion piece that he wrote, chronicling his journey with the company and how he came to make this decision. “As an […]
TEXAS STATE
NBC Sports

What Kerr told Wiseman after not playing second half vs. Hornets

Warriors youngster James Wiseman will be looking to bounce back against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday after a less-than-memorable showing against the Charlotte Hornets the day prior. But the task might be easier for Wiseman after his coach, Steve Kerr, texted him a word of advice following Saturday’s loss.
DETROIT, MI
atozsports.com

Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on the Tennessee Vols offense

The Tennessee Vols easily handled the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium and the Georgia Bulldogs took care of business against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. That means we get a massive showdown between Tennessee and Georgia next Saturday in Athens. On Saturday, after the Bulldogs’ win over...
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

WMPD searching for suspect after woman found dead in West Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police are investigating a homicide after responding to a shots fired call Saturday night. Officers arrived at a woman’s house on the 500 block of Wilson Road around 10:55 p.m. They found the woman underneath the carport and said she had been shot. EMS was called to the location, but […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Two accused of stealing thousands from MS high school, library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Two women are accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a high school and library in Marshall County on separate occasions, the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor announced. Former secretary Dana Walker is accused of embezzling from the H.W. Byers High School activities funds by depositing them into her own bank […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WREG

West Memphis woman found dead in car, boyfriend arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a woman was found shot in West Memphis Saturday morning. West Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Scottwood Street early Saturday and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a gray Kia Optima. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Batesville woman accused of assaulting Head Start teacher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi woman has been charged with felony simple assault on a Head Start teacher. Batesville police said Cyndi Presley, 34, was just arrested nearly two months after the incident at the Batesville Head Start Center in late August. Batesville Head Start teacher Mary Smith said Presley suddenly grabbed her by the […]
BATESVILLE, MS
WREG

Police seek woman after man found shot dead in car

UPDATE: Memphis Police said that Laquisha Guy is no longer a person of interest in this case. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police want to question a woman after a man was found dead inside a car in Parkway Village. Police say officers responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 3000 block of Churchill […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

227 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Three men are in custody after a traffic stop on I-40 in Brownsville led to a major drug bust Tuesday afternoon. The West Tennessee Drug Task Force said agents with their criminal interdiction unit conducted the stop for a traffic violation. After further investigation, an agent deployed his canine who smelled […]
BROWNSVILLE, TN
WREG

Woman killed in Whitehaven shooting, crash identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Southaven woman is dead after police say she was shot in the head while driving her car in Whitehaven Monday. A police incident report has identified the victim as 33-year-old Vanity Macklin. Police say Macklin was driving a late model Volkswagen Jetta with two children inside when it crashed into a utility […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis basketball coach Brown takes medical leave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Athletics Department announced that Special Advisor to the Head Coach Penny Hardaway, Larry Brown has taken a medical leave of absence. Brown is taking a leave of absence to address a minor medical issue, according to the University of Memphis. The University did not specify for how long […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police look for Challenger with pink stripe after North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis shooting left a man in critical condition Friday evening, and police are looking for the shooter. Police responded to the 800 block of Faxon Avenue near Ayers around 6 p.m. One male victim was found shot, and was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The suspect fled […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy