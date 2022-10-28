Offense: B- Sean Clifford was at his typical best and worst. Four turnovers hurt this grade but it’s a mixed bag in regards to who to blame for some of them. Two interceptions were the product of tipped/batted passes, a strip sack is everyone’s fault and his other interception could have been defended better by the intended receiver. In any case Clifford was not sharp with his ball protection and that is only somewhat balanced out by 371-yards passing and three touchdowns to his name. For all the mistakes he made, Penn State was also still in the game the entire afternoon in-spite of them. When Clifford was sharp he made plenty of plays Penn State needed him to, but it’s hard to give someone too much credit when they’re holding the ball ahead of four different turnovers. This was sort of the Clifford brand in a nutshell, good enough to keep you in the game, mistake prone enough to take you out of it. The fact Penn State had the lead inside of 10 minutes to go gives him something to take credit for.

