Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
State College
State College Hosts Annual Halloween Parade
Local residents lined up Sunday night on Fraser Street in State College for Centre Region Parks and Recreation’s annual Halloween parade . The State College Area High School marching band, cheerleaders and families dressed up in impressive costumes. Little ones dressed as cute animals and bikers, while older kids were characters from films such as Star Wars and Stranger Things.
State College
Trial Begins for Man Charged in 2016 Death of Jean Tuggy
Nearly seven years after Jean Tuggy was shot dead inside her Pine Grove Mills home, the trial of the man charged in her killing got underway on Monday at the Centre County Courthouse Annex in Bellefonte. Christopher Kowalski, 35, admitted in a 2021 interview with investigators that he fatally shot...
State College
Penn State Football: Indiana Game Set for 3:30 Kick
After a 44-31 loss to Ohio State on Saturday, Penn State will look to bounce back next weekend when the Nittany Lions travel to Indiana for a 3:30 p.m. EDT kick on ABC. The previously unannounced kickoff time was revealed Saturday night after being flexed into the six-day window last week.
State College
Traffic Issues Persist After Chick-fil-A Reopening
Centre County’s only Chick-fil-A has a new look drive-through and the same old traffic problems. The restaurant at 1938 N. Atherton St. in Patton Township reopened on Oct. 20 after a four-month closure for renovations that added a second drive-through lane, a canopy for employees to take orders on iPads during high-volume times, an expanded pick-up area and a larger kitchen.
State College
Penn State Men’s Basketball: Dread Healthy, Happy and Ready to Attack One Final Season
Penn State senior guard Myles Dread has seen it all. Game winners hit, game winners clang, transfers, coaching changes, big wins and heartbreaking losses. He has felt just about every emotion that you can feel on a basketball court and then some. So of course, with four years already under his belt, Dread is about to start the whole song and dance all over again – please sir, can I have some more? A fifth year with unknown emotions still to come as Penn State tips off its 2022 next Monday.
State College
Handing Out The Grades Following Penn State’s 44-31 Loss to No. 2 Ohio State
Offense: B- Sean Clifford was at his typical best and worst. Four turnovers hurt this grade but it’s a mixed bag in regards to who to blame for some of them. Two interceptions were the product of tipped/batted passes, a strip sack is everyone’s fault and his other interception could have been defended better by the intended receiver. In any case Clifford was not sharp with his ball protection and that is only somewhat balanced out by 371-yards passing and three touchdowns to his name. For all the mistakes he made, Penn State was also still in the game the entire afternoon in-spite of them. When Clifford was sharp he made plenty of plays Penn State needed him to, but it’s hard to give someone too much credit when they’re holding the ball ahead of four different turnovers. This was sort of the Clifford brand in a nutshell, good enough to keep you in the game, mistake prone enough to take you out of it. The fact Penn State had the lead inside of 10 minutes to go gives him something to take credit for.
State College
Penn State Football: The 44 Seconds That Changed Saturday’s Game
It was a one-two punch nobody saw coming. One moment Penn State is ahead 21-16, the next, Ohio State is leading 30-21. It was a change of momentum that won the Buckeyes the game and knocked Penn State out of the running before it could even blink. But what exactly...
Comments / 0