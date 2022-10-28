Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Local Restaurant Closes, New Indian Restaurant Moves InGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
An Eye on East Valley Business Sweat and SunshineSuzy Jacobson CherryTempe, AZ
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two ShowsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Taylor Swift announces she is going on the road with "The Eras Tour"Tina HowellGlendale, AZ
Related
Conspiracy alert! Viral TikTok suggests Anderson Silva took a dive against Jake Paul
Jake Paul did the unthinkable on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The YouTuber turned boxer beat Anderson Silva via unanimous decision, even knocking down the middleweight GOAT in the 8th round to seal the deal. It was another bitter pill Paul forced MMA fans to swallow. And it seems like some are refusing to accept that Jake beat Anderson fair and square.
UFC’s Conor McGregor Debuts New Look, Fans Say He’s Unrecognizable
Conor McGregor has stunned the UFC world. It has absolutely nothing to do with anything inside the Octagon, either. Rather, it’s the fighting superstar’s new look that has taken social media by storm. McGregor shared photos of his Halloween costume this week. While it’s unusual to see the...
MMAmania.com
Cris Cyborg counters Amanda Nunes G.O.A.T. claims: ‘She has more losses than me’
Cris “Cyborg” Justino isn’t ready to sit back and give up the greatest of all time (G.O.A.T.) mantle to her old foe, Amanda Nunes. Whether or not one is over the other, or someone else is above both, Cyborg and Nunes are both strong candidates in the G.O.A.T. conversation. That was the case heading into their thrilling Dec. 2018 clash and it remains true in 2022.
Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones has miscalculated his return by not creating storyline in time away from the UFC: “Nothing has changed in three years”
Chael Sonnen believes that former UFC champion Jon Jones has done himself a bit of a disservice. ‘Bones’ has been out of action since his win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Following that victory, Jones decided to relinquish his light-heavyweight title due to a pay dispute with the UFC. Soon thereafter, he announced a move to heavyweight.
BoxingNews24.com
Fury reacts to Deontay Wilder crying after Helenius win: “Maybe I knocked a big of sense into him”
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury took credit for Deontay Wilder crying after his sensational return victory over Robert Helenius on December 15th, saying that his victories over ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had “humbled” him. Interestingly, Fury claimed that he’d beaten Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) three times rather...
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special Halloween edition of the show, and it was also the go-home Raw before the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the main event, and new champions were crowned on Monday night.
Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms
Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
Jake Paul speculates on why his fight with Anderson Silva “tanked”: “I lost like millions of dollars”
It’s been a tough week for Jake Paul. Despite beating Anderson Silva in their boxing bout, the YouTuber turned combat sports superstar had to deal with a lot of people calling the win fake. And now, to add insult to injury, it looks like the Paul vs. Silva event under-performed sales wise in both tickets and pay-per-view buys.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul To Nate Diaz: I Know You’re A Little Slow, Buddy; But We Can Make That Fight Happen
GLENDALE, Arizona – Jake Paul wasn’t the least bit surprised to learn after he defeated Anderson Silva that Nate Diaz was involved in an incident with his team earlier Saturday night at Desert Diamond Arena. Now that he has overcome Silva, however, Paul hopes he and Diaz can...
MMAmania.com
Crazed fan threatened to kill Sean Brady, bury him in desert if he beat Belal Muhammad at UFC 280
Sean Brady suffered the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career at the hands of Belal Muhammad at UFC 280 on Oct. 22, 2022, losing to “Remember the Name” via technical knockout in the second round (highlights). Prior to the fight, though, a crazed fan...
It's a lose-lose for Conor McGregor when it comes to Jake Paul. The only sure thing is that it'd be embarrassing.
If Conor McGregor avoids a lucrative boxing fight with Jake Paul, he may get teased for running from it. If he does fight him, he could lose.
MMAmania.com
Easy work! Jake Paul eager to fight ‘slow’ Nate Diaz next - ‘He lost it’
The odds-on favorite to win the latest “Jake Paul Sweepstakes” is former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight and Welterweight contender, Nate Diaz. It’s an opportunity that is as real as it gets because the Stockton slugger is no longer bound by his iron-clad UFC contract. Paul is...
MMAmania.com
Irate Cody Garbrandt demands trilogy fight with ‘cheating bastard’ TJ Dillashaw - ‘EPO can’t save you’
Cody Garbrandt may have suffered two devastating knockout losses at the hands of his former training partner, T.J. Dillashaw (watch them here and here), but “No Love” still feels there is unfinished business between the pair. After Dillashaw revealed that the shoulder injury he suffered during his title...
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio's Three-Year Break From The WWE Was For An Important Reason
Rey Mysterio's pro wrestling career has largely been synonymous with WWE. After signing with the company in 2002, Mysterio went on to achieve many milestones and win numerous championships in the process. However, in 2015, the former WWE Champion decided to step away once his contract expired. Soon afterward, Mysterio returned to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide for the first time in 20 years. The high-flyer also took his talents to "Lucha Underground" and the independent scene for a few years.
MMAmania.com
Watch UFC Vegas 64’s Marina Rodriguez steamroll Amanda Ribas on ‘Fight Island’ | Video
After four straight wins, Marina Rodriguez should have stamped her one-way ticket to a title fight by now. Instead, she will have to pick up one more win to do so. She will look to do that this Saturday night (Nov. 5, 2022) when she takes on Amanda Lemos in the main event of UFC Vegas 64 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Sean O’Malley claims Henry Cejudo is desperate, broke: ‘He’s got like $37 in the bank’
Henry Cejudo earned his “Triple C” nickname. An Olympic gold medal, titles (and defenses!) at both Flyweight and Bantamweight inside the Octagon — there’s more to Cejudo than a cringey online persona. However, it’s been well over two years since Cejudo last made the walk to UFC’s Octagon, as he announced his retirement following a May 2020 victory over Dominick Cruz.
MMAmania.com
Aljamain Sterling welcomes rematch against ‘delusional’ TJ Dillashaw — ‘If we fight again, it’s only going to be worse’
Why did TJ Dillashaw fight with a debilitating injury?. Because the former bantamweight champion believed he was good enough to defeat Aljamain Sterling in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event with only one good shoulder. So either Dillashaw was supremely confident in his own skills, or somehow convinced that “Funk Master” was a sloppy bum who presented little-to-no danger.
MMAmania.com
Kamaru Usman still feels he’s No. 1 pound-for-pound: ‘The world knows who the best welterweight is’
Kamaru Usman feels like the only thing that’s changed post-Leon Edwards loss is having a belt around his waist. UFC 278 in Aug. 2022 marked only the second professional loss of Usman’s impressive career up to this point. Suffering a late come-from-behind defeat to Edwards via fifth round head kick knockout (watch highlights), Usman saw his championship reign evaporate before his eyes.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 64’s main card takes last-minute hit after losing Heavyweight slugfest
UFC Vegas 64, which is set to go down this Saturday night (Nov. 5, 2022), is down to 12 fights after losing a Heavyweight tilt between Jailton Almeida and Maxim Grishin, according to MMA Fighting. The 265-pound bout was removed from the ESPN+-streamed main card for undisclosed reasons. “Man, arrived...
MMAmania.com
Aljamain Sterling tells bantamweight contenders to ‘give me a little bit of time’ or ‘kick rocks’
Aljamain Sterling isn’t looking to rush into his next title defense. Immediately upon winning his most recent bout against T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 two weekends ago (Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, fans began pondering what’s next for Sterling. Whether it’s his fellow winner from that night, Sean O’Malley, or former champion, Henry Cejudo, “Funk Master” isn’t short on options.
Comments / 1