ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bjpenndotcom

Conspiracy alert! Viral TikTok suggests Anderson Silva took a dive against Jake Paul

Jake Paul did the unthinkable on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The YouTuber turned boxer beat Anderson Silva via unanimous decision, even knocking down the middleweight GOAT in the 8th round to seal the deal. It was another bitter pill Paul forced MMA fans to swallow. And it seems like some are refusing to accept that Jake beat Anderson fair and square.
GLENDALE, AZ
MMAmania.com

Cris Cyborg counters Amanda Nunes G.O.A.T. claims: ‘She has more losses than me’

Cris “Cyborg” Justino isn’t ready to sit back and give up the greatest of all time (G.O.A.T.) mantle to her old foe, Amanda Nunes. Whether or not one is over the other, or someone else is above both, Cyborg and Nunes are both strong candidates in the G.O.A.T. conversation. That was the case heading into their thrilling Dec. 2018 clash and it remains true in 2022.
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones has miscalculated his return by not creating storyline in time away from the UFC: “Nothing has changed in three years”

Chael Sonnen believes that former UFC champion Jon Jones has done himself a bit of a disservice. ‘Bones’ has been out of action since his win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Following that victory, Jones decided to relinquish his light-heavyweight title due to a pay dispute with the UFC. Soon thereafter, he announced a move to heavyweight.
stillrealtous.com

Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special Halloween edition of the show, and it was also the go-home Raw before the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the main event, and new champions were crowned on Monday night.
The Independent

Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms

Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
wrestlinginc.com

Rey Mysterio's Three-Year Break From The WWE Was For An Important Reason

Rey Mysterio's pro wrestling career has largely been synonymous with WWE. After signing with the company in 2002, Mysterio went on to achieve many milestones and win numerous championships in the process. However, in 2015, the former WWE Champion decided to step away once his contract expired. Soon afterward, Mysterio returned to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide for the first time in 20 years. The high-flyer also took his talents to "Lucha Underground" and the independent scene for a few years.
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Sean O’Malley claims Henry Cejudo is desperate, broke: ‘He’s got like $37 in the bank’

Henry Cejudo earned his “Triple C” nickname. An Olympic gold medal, titles (and defenses!) at both Flyweight and Bantamweight inside the Octagon — there’s more to Cejudo than a cringey online persona. However, it’s been well over two years since Cejudo last made the walk to UFC’s Octagon, as he announced his retirement following a May 2020 victory over Dominick Cruz.
MMAmania.com

Aljamain Sterling welcomes rematch against ‘delusional’ TJ Dillashaw — ‘If we fight again, it’s only going to be worse’

Why did TJ Dillashaw fight with a debilitating injury?. Because the former bantamweight champion believed he was good enough to defeat Aljamain Sterling in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event with only one good shoulder. So either Dillashaw was supremely confident in his own skills, or somehow convinced that “Funk Master” was a sloppy bum who presented little-to-no danger.
MMAmania.com

Kamaru Usman still feels he’s No. 1 pound-for-pound: ‘The world knows who the best welterweight is’

Kamaru Usman feels like the only thing that’s changed post-Leon Edwards loss is having a belt around his waist. UFC 278 in Aug. 2022 marked only the second professional loss of Usman’s impressive career up to this point. Suffering a late come-from-behind defeat to Edwards via fifth round head kick knockout (watch highlights), Usman saw his championship reign evaporate before his eyes.
MMAmania.com

Aljamain Sterling tells bantamweight contenders to ‘give me a little bit of time’ or ‘kick rocks’

Aljamain Sterling isn’t looking to rush into his next title defense. Immediately upon winning his most recent bout against T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 two weekends ago (Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, fans began pondering what’s next for Sterling. Whether it’s his fellow winner from that night, Sean O’Malley, or former champion, Henry Cejudo, “Funk Master” isn’t short on options.

Comments / 0

Community Policy