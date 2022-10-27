ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Mel James
3d ago

It really gets me that this article is also quick to blame the low level water crisis on climate change while not addressing the actual cause of why water levels are continuing to decrease. What was the population of Las Vegas, Phoenix, El Centro areas 40-50 years ago??

I❤️LiberalTears
4d ago

And there we have it, way down into what was a moderately interesting story I find the words “climate change”. So it’s just a story from another diseased, woke, left wing sheep about a hoax. Thank god people are finally starting to wake up.

Stephen Black
3d ago

Scientists have reconstructed the climate record for the west going back several millennia, and guess what? It shows periods of extended drought, some lasting more than a century. This is long before anthropogenic climate change was in vogue. Unfortunately, the 20th century was unusually wet from a historic perspective, and both the population size and water use practices are out of sync with historic rainfall levels.

