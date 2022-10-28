Rapid antigen tests detect delta and omicron variants of SARS-COV-2 with similar efficacy

Read full article on original website
Related
physiciansweekly.com
Surgical Repair of Pelvic Organ Prolapse in Women With Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms
For a study, researchers sought to determine whether lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) and urodynamic data correlate before and after surgical therapy for pelvic organ prolapse (POP). In the prospective analysis, 74 patients with stage II or higher anterior POP associated with LUTS and qualified for surgical POP correction were...
physiciansweekly.com
Comparable initial effectiveness between initial CT and coronary angiography for major adverse cardiovascular events
1. In this randomized controlled trial, among patients presenting with stable chest pain and an intermediate pre-test probability for obstructive coronary artery disease (CAD), there was no significant difference between men and women who received initial coronary computed tomography (CT) and coronary angiography with respect to major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs).
physiciansweekly.com
Study Identifies Specific Gut Microbiome Associations With MS Disease Course
A large international study of patients with MS showed differences in gut bacteria among those with MS compared with healthy patients from the same households, according to findings published in Cell. Sergio Branzini, PhD, and colleagues recruited 576 patients with MS (36% untreated) from the US, the UK, Spain, and Argentina, and enrolled.
physiciansweekly.com
Diabetes, stroke, and coronary heart disease associated with increased mortality among Black adults: Jackson Heart Study
1. The Jackson Heart Study evaluating the association of cardiometabolic conditions with mortality in Black patients demonstrated that diabetes, stroke, and coronary heart disease (CHD) independently were associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality. 2. The risks of all-cause mortality and CHD mortality were increased among patients with all three...
physiciansweekly.com
Differentiated Thyroid Cancer: Cabozantinib Approval Summary
On September 17, 2021, the FDA approved cabozantinib (Cabometyx; Exelixis, Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with locally advanced or metastatic differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC) that has progressed following prior VEGFR-targeted therapy and who is radioactive iodine (RAI)-refractory or ineligible. This is the first approval for patients with RAI-refractory locally advanced or metastatic DTC who have progressed following prior therapy and the first approval in pediatric patients with DTC. The approval was based on data from COSMIC-311 (Study XL184-311, NCT03690388), an international, randomized, double-blind trial in which patients with locally advanced or metastatic RAI-refractory DTC that progressed during or following treatment with at least one VEGF-targeting tyrosine kinase inhibitor were treated with either cabozantinib 60 mg orally once daily (N=170) or placebo with best supportive care (N=88). The major efficacy outcome measures were progression-free survival (PFS) and overall response rate (ORR) by blinded independent central review under RECIST 1.1. The median PFS was 11.0 months [95% CI, 7.4–13.8] in the cabozantinib arm compared with 1.9 months (95% CI, 1.9–3.7) in the control arm, with an HR of 0.22 (95% CI, 0.15–0.31). The endpoint of ORR was not met. No new safety signals were detected except hypocalcemia, which was added as a warning in the product labeling.
physiciansweekly.com
Leukemia Relapse Associated with TIGIT- and CD161-expressing CD4 T Cells
The best course of treatment for certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT), which depends on a “graft-versus-leukemia” effect (GVL) where donor T cells mediate inhibition of malignant cell proliferation. Relapse, however, continued to be the leading cause of mortality following...
physiciansweekly.com
Food Is Medicine: Enhancing Obesity Treatment Outcomes
The most prevalent and expensive disease in the world, obesity is a problem that we must aim to solve. I believe food is the way to do so, since nutrition is the cornerstone of both wellness and a spectrum of diseases. As healthcare professionals, it is critical that we learn about the nutritional status and habits of our patients and use food as medicine to help treat illnesses, especially chronic non communicable diseases like obesity, diabetes,
physiciansweekly.com
Herpesviridae Lung Reactivation and Infection in Patients
Reactivations of the Herpesviridae or herpes simplex virus (HSV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) in the lungs of COVID-19 patients have been recorded. It is still being determined if these viral reactivations are more common than they are in other patients. Study of 145 patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia requiring invasive mechanical ventilation who underwent HSV and CMV testing in bronchoalveolar lavage during fiberoptic bronchoscopy for suspicion of ventilator-associated pneumonia. Researchers analyzed a historical cohort of 89 patients with severe influenza pneumonia needing invasive mechanical ventilation and compared their rates of HSV and CMV lung reactivations and HSV bronchopneumonitis. The HSV and CMV lung reactivations rates were 50% and 42% among the 145 COVID-19 patients and 63% and 28% among the 89 influenza patients, respectively. The percentage of HSV bronchopneumonitis was similar in both groups (31% and 25%, respectively), although the cumulative incidence of HSV lung reactivation was higher in influenza than in COVID-19 patients (P=0.03). The cumulative incidence of CMV lung reactivation was comparable between COVID-19 and influenza patients (P=0.07), even after accounting for extubation and death as competing events. In COVID-19 patients, influenza patients, and when all patients were put together, the outcomes of those with HSV or CMV lung reactivations were comparable to those without. Reactivations of herpes simplex virus (HSV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) in the lungs frequently occur in COVID-19 patients but not more frequently than in patients with influenza-associated severe pneumonia, despite the latter group having a more severe illness at ICU admission and the former group having a longer duration of mechanical ventilation. Patients with reactivations of HSV or CMV in the lungs may benefit from antiviral treatment, but the exact nature of Herpesviridae is still unknown.
physiciansweekly.com
Diagnosing Dilated Cardiomyopathy Through Pathogenic Genotyping
Genotyping permits family screening and affects risk stratification in patients with nonischemic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) or isolated left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVSD), but its results are unfavorable in a sizable proportion of individuals, preventing its mainstream use. For a study, researchers sought to create and externally validate a score that estimated the likelihood that a genetic test result (G+) in DCM/LVSD would be positive.
physiciansweekly.com
The experience of spirituality may positively impact the lives of terminal cancer patients
1. In this study, individuals were found to experience peace at the end of life through acceptance, hope and living in the present. 2. Furthermore, making a sense of dying, living with dying, feeling connected and being reflective were themes relating to an individual’s experience of spirituality. Evidence Rating...
physiciansweekly.com
Decreased Asthma Exacerbations Observed During COVID-19 Pandemic
It has been anecdotally observed that severe asthma (SA) exacerbations have decreased following the implementation of e COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing and exposure avoidance, explains Wendy C. Moore, MD. Since the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on asthma exacerbations and hospitalizations in adults has not been well-documented, Dr....
physiciansweekly.com
Cognitive Tests of Pediatric Patients With MS Comparable to Healthy Controls’
Pediatric patients with MS did not differ regarding performance on cognitive tests compared with healthy pediatric controls, but they did perform better than adult patients with MS, according to results published in Multiple Sclerosis Journal. Lauren B. Krupp, MD, and colleagues compared a consecutive set of pediatric patients with relapsing MS with healthy pediatric controls and adults with relapsing MS. There was no difference among the pediatric groups (MS vs healthy controls) on composite mean scores or individual test scores for either the Brief International Cognitive Assessment for MS or the Cogstate Brief Battery; there was also no difference in the.
physiciansweekly.com
Frailty and Sacubitril/Valsartan in Heart Failure Patients
Frailty is an issue that is becoming more and more prevalent, and patients who are frail are less likely to obtain novel pharmacologic treatments because the risk-benefit profile is seen to be less favorable than in patients who are not fragile. In the PARAGON-HF (Prospective Comparison of ARNI With ARB Global Outcomes in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction) trial, 4,796 patients with heart failure and preserved ejection fraction were randomized researchers for a study examined the efficacy of sacubitril/valsartan according to frailty status.
physiciansweekly.com
MIS-C Health Disparities After SARS-CoV-2 Infection
Children of racial and ethnic minorities are disproportionately affected by multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a consequence of severe acute respiratory syndrome caused by coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). To better comprehend MIS-C inequalities, researchers conducted a pilot study to examine risk variables for MIS-C. Frequency-matched 4:1 by age and place, this case-control study included MIS-C patients and SARS-CoV-2 positive outpatient controls younger than 18 years of age. Patients with MIS-C were admitted to one of 17 children’s hospitals between March 16 and October 2, 2020. Using a mixed-effects multivariable logistic regression, they analyzed the association between race/ethnicity/social vulnerability index (SVI)/insurance/weight-for-age/pre existing diseases. In this study, they compared 817 SARS-CoV-2 positive outpatients with 241 MIS-C cases. There were no significant differences between the cases and controls in terms of sex, age, and distribution across the United States by census region. Patients who underwent MIS-C were more likely to have been in good health, to begin with, be non-Hispanic Black, live in locations with a higher SVI, and be in the 95th percentile or higher for weight-for-age. Adjusted odds ratio (aOR): 2.07; 95% CI: 1.23-3.48] found that non-Hispanic Black children had a greater risk of MIS-C than other children. Being previously healthy (aOR: 1.64; 95% CI: 1.18-2.28) and SVI in the 2nd and 3rd tertiles (aOR: 1.88; 95% CI: 1.18-2.97 and aOR: 2.03; 95% CI: 1.19-3.47, respectively) were also independent factors. After accounting for socioeconomic status, preexisting medical illnesses, and weight-for-age, this study found that non-Hispanic Black children had a higher risk of developing MIS-C. It’s important to look into what role immunologic, environmental, and other factors might have.
physiciansweekly.com
Introduction of Disease-Modifying Therapies Reduced Conversions to Secondary Progressive MS
The incidence of conversion to secondary progressive MS (SPMS) decreased significantly following the introduction of first-generation disease modifying therapies (DMTs), according to study results published in Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders. Researchers examined two consecutive population cohorts of patients with relapsing remitting MS before DMT availability (N=2,161) and after (N=3,510) to determine the risk for transition to SPMS. The risk for SPMS conversion, when adjusted for current age, current time since onset, calendar year, and sex, was significantly lower in the post-DMT cohort compared with the pre DMT cohort (HR, 0.58), and the risk for SPMS.
physiciansweekly.com
How Do Prior Experience Benefit Large-Scale QI Initiatives?
The purpose of this research was to determine if there was a correlation between earlier investment and the success of organizations providing extensive external help to enhance primary care. Analysis of 7 EvidenceNOW grantees (henceforth, Cooperatives) and the 1,720 practices researchers brought into the study using a mixed methodologies approach. Cooperatives’ level of experience before EvidenceNOW, with experience defined as a persistent track record of delivering large-scale quality improvement (QI) to primary care clinics (high, medium, or low). Implementation of external support, as measured by facilitation dose; effectiveness in enhancing clinical quality, as measured by practices’ performance on Aspirin, Blood Pressure, Cholesterol, and Smoking (ABCS); and practice capacity, as measured by the Adaptive Reserve (AR) score and the Change Process Capacity Questionnaire (CPCQ) were the dependent variables. Investigators used multivariate linear regressions and an inductive qualitative method to assess the data. High (vs. low) EvidenceNOW-participating cooperatives recruited more geographically dispersed and diverse practices, with lower baseline ABCS performance (differences ranging from 2.8% for blood pressure to 41.5% for smoking), delivered more facilitation (mean=+20.3 hours, P=.04), and improved both their QI capacity (CPCQ: +2.04, P<.001) and smoking performance (+6.43%, P=.003). Better recruitment, facilitation delivery, and outcomes could be attributed to the fact that these Cooperatives already had preexisting networks of facilitators before the launch of EvidenceNOW and leadership with experience in bolstering this workforce. Greater consistency in the delivery of facilitation support is associated with greater improvement in practice capacity and some clinical outcomes, suggesting that long-term investments in establishing regional organizations with the infrastructure and experience to support primary care practices in QI are worthwhile.
physiciansweekly.com
Quantitative Flow Ratio Guided Coronary Intervention vs Angiography in Diabetic Patients
The therapeutic value of the quantitative flow ratio (QFR), a new angiography-based metric for the functional evaluation of coronary stenoses, has recently been proven in patients receiving the percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). For a study, researchers sought to determine if diabetes status impacts the positive outcomes of QFR advice for lesion selection during PCI.
physiciansweekly.com
Cardiac Sarcoidosis and Prednisone-tapering Regimens
There was no accepted standard of care for treating cardiac sarcoidosis. For a study, researchers evaluated 3 prednisone-tapering therapy plans for cardiac sarcoidosis for their efficacy. Prednisone alone (P), prednisone plus methotrexate (P-M), and prednisone plus infliximab-containing regimens (P–I) for cardiac sarcoidosis were retrospectively examined. The ability to reduce the...
physiciansweekly.com
Femoropopliteal Artery Interventions: Determinants of Drug-coated Balloon Failure
Femoropopliteal artery disease is routinely treated using drug-coated balloons (DCB). However, patency loss happens in ≥10% of patients within a year of therapy, and the underlying processes are poorly understood. The study’s goal was to investigate the causes of DCB failure in femoropopliteal illness. Data from two predetermined...
physiciansweekly.com
Is Ex Vivo Liver Resection and Autotransplantation More Common?
In this paper, researchers provided the biggest American collective experience using ex vivo resection procedures for otherwise irresectable liver cancers. Recent technological advancements in situ resection and vascular repair have allowed for R0 resectioning previously incurable liver cancers. However, due to concerns about technical complexity and arterial thrombosis, ex vivo liver resection still needs to be utilized, even though it may further broaden the boundaries of resectability. They contended, however, that the knowledge base necessary for ex vivo liver resection is larger, and the consequences are less severe than are commonly believed, making ex vivo resection a more appealing choice in certain cases. Between 1997 and 2021, they looked back at 35 cases handled by surgical teams with extensive ex vivo liver resection experience (defined as having completed 4 or more such procedures). Altogether, they classified malignancies as either high-grade (n=18), intermediate-grade (n=14), or low-grade (n=3). Partial liver autotransplantation was performed after total hepatectomy, vascular reconstruction, and resection were performed in hypothermia on the backtable for each patient. There was a median survival time of 710 days and an overall survival rate of 67% (39%/28% at 1/3/5 years, respectively) (range: 22–4824). Median survival times for patients with highly aggressive, moderately aggressive, and low-grade cancers were 577 days (range: 22-3873), 444 days (range: 22-4824), and 1,825 days (range: 0-6 years), respectively (range: 868–3549). Adapting methods used in partial liver transplantation showed that ex vivo resection can have reasonably positive outcomes. Accordingly, they argued that hospitals with experience in partial liver transplantation might benefit from more liberally employing this approach for some patients.
Comments / 0