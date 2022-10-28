Continuous glucose monitoring in type 1 diabetes results in improved blood glucose levels

Read full article on original website
Diabetes, stroke, and coronary heart disease associated with increased mortality among Black adults: Jackson Heart Study
1. The Jackson Heart Study evaluating the association of cardiometabolic conditions with mortality in Black patients demonstrated that diabetes, stroke, and coronary heart disease (CHD) independently were associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality. 2. The risks of all-cause mortality and CHD mortality were increased among patients with all three...
Diabetes Patients’ Cumulative Systolic Blood Pressure Load and Cardiovascular Risk
Standard blood pressure (BP) measurements do not consider the extent and length of exposure to high BP over time. For a study, researchers sought to determine the relationship between type 2 diabetes patients’ cumulative systolic blood pressure (SBP) load and their risk of cardiovascular events. Type 2 diabetes patients’...
Testing for Type-1 Diabetes and Pulmonary Function: A Meta-analysis
For a study, researchers sought to find out whether pulmonary function tests and type-1 diabetes (T1D) are related. They carried out a meta-analysis after a thorough literature search. They used a random effects model and the inverse variance approach to determine the impact estimate as the mean difference (MD) and 95% CI. By using the I2 statistic, they determined the heterogeneity and ran a meta-regression analysis by age, sex, body mass index (BMI), smoking, and geographic location. Additionally, they performed a sensitivity analysis based on the studies’ publication dates, the number of T1D participants, and the research’s overall quality, eliminating the study with the highest weight in the impact.
Surgical Repair of Pelvic Organ Prolapse in Women With Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms
For a study, researchers sought to determine whether lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) and urodynamic data correlate before and after surgical therapy for pelvic organ prolapse (POP). In the prospective analysis, 74 patients with stage II or higher anterior POP associated with LUTS and qualified for surgical POP correction were...
Relationship between medication adherence, religiosity and spirituality amongst patients with cardiovascular disease is inconclusive
1. In this systematic review, five studies showed a significant correlation between religiosity/spirituality (R/S) and medication adherence amongst patients with cardiovascular disease, whereas four reported a negative or null association. 2. Furthermore, there was a paucity of evidence exploring this relationship amongst patients specifically with coronary artery disease, arrhythmia, angina,...
Comparable initial effectiveness between initial CT and coronary angiography for major adverse cardiovascular events
1. In this randomized controlled trial, among patients presenting with stable chest pain and an intermediate pre-test probability for obstructive coronary artery disease (CAD), there was no significant difference between men and women who received initial coronary computed tomography (CT) and coronary angiography with respect to major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs).
Cardiovascular Events and Lipopolysaccharide-binding Protein Levels in Hemodialysis Patients
Cardiovascular risk are higher in those with end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). One of the key factors of cardiovascular disease (CVD) is chronic inflammation. It has been suggested that lipopolysaccharide connects systemic inflammation to CVD. For a study, researchers examined the relationship between cardiovascular events in ESKD and lipopolysaccharide-binding protein (LBP), a surrogate marker of lipopolysaccharide, and the ensuing inflammation.
Diagnosing Dilated Cardiomyopathy Through Pathogenic Genotyping
Genotyping permits family screening and affects risk stratification in patients with nonischemic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) or isolated left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVSD), but its results are unfavorable in a sizable proportion of individuals, preventing its mainstream use. For a study, researchers sought to create and externally validate a score that estimated the likelihood that a genetic test result (G+) in DCM/LVSD would be positive.
Cognitive Tests of Pediatric Patients With MS Comparable to Healthy Controls’
Pediatric patients with MS did not differ regarding performance on cognitive tests compared with healthy pediatric controls, but they did perform better than adult patients with MS, according to results published in Multiple Sclerosis Journal. Lauren B. Krupp, MD, and colleagues compared a consecutive set of pediatric patients with relapsing MS with healthy pediatric controls and adults with relapsing MS. There was no difference among the pediatric groups (MS vs healthy controls) on composite mean scores or individual test scores for either the Brief International Cognitive Assessment for MS or the Cogstate Brief Battery; there was also no difference in the.
Food Is Medicine: Enhancing Obesity Treatment Outcomes
The most prevalent and expensive disease in the world, obesity is a problem that we must aim to solve. I believe food is the way to do so, since nutrition is the cornerstone of both wellness and a spectrum of diseases. As healthcare professionals, it is critical that we learn about the nutritional status and habits of our patients and use food as medicine to help treat illnesses, especially chronic non communicable diseases like obesity, diabetes,
Exploring Decision Regret After Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric surgeries, such as sleeve gastrectomy, Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, and adjustable gastric band procedures, are among the most effective treatments for morbid obesity and its associated comorbidities. Recent data show that the number of bariatric procedures performed each year has risen greatly during the last decade, with over 250,000. such...
Herpesviridae Lung Reactivation and Infection in Patients
Reactivations of the Herpesviridae or herpes simplex virus (HSV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) in the lungs of COVID-19 patients have been recorded. It is still being determined if these viral reactivations are more common than they are in other patients. Study of 145 patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia requiring invasive mechanical ventilation who underwent HSV and CMV testing in bronchoalveolar lavage during fiberoptic bronchoscopy for suspicion of ventilator-associated pneumonia. Researchers analyzed a historical cohort of 89 patients with severe influenza pneumonia needing invasive mechanical ventilation and compared their rates of HSV and CMV lung reactivations and HSV bronchopneumonitis. The HSV and CMV lung reactivations rates were 50% and 42% among the 145 COVID-19 patients and 63% and 28% among the 89 influenza patients, respectively. The percentage of HSV bronchopneumonitis was similar in both groups (31% and 25%, respectively), although the cumulative incidence of HSV lung reactivation was higher in influenza than in COVID-19 patients (P=0.03). The cumulative incidence of CMV lung reactivation was comparable between COVID-19 and influenza patients (P=0.07), even after accounting for extubation and death as competing events. In COVID-19 patients, influenza patients, and when all patients were put together, the outcomes of those with HSV or CMV lung reactivations were comparable to those without. Reactivations of herpes simplex virus (HSV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) in the lungs frequently occur in COVID-19 patients but not more frequently than in patients with influenza-associated severe pneumonia, despite the latter group having a more severe illness at ICU admission and the former group having a longer duration of mechanical ventilation. Patients with reactivations of HSV or CMV in the lungs may benefit from antiviral treatment, but the exact nature of Herpesviridae is still unknown.
Introduction of Disease-Modifying Therapies Reduced Conversions to Secondary Progressive MS
The incidence of conversion to secondary progressive MS (SPMS) decreased significantly following the introduction of first-generation disease modifying therapies (DMTs), according to study results published in Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders. Researchers examined two consecutive population cohorts of patients with relapsing remitting MS before DMT availability (N=2,161) and after (N=3,510) to determine the risk for transition to SPMS. The risk for SPMS conversion, when adjusted for current age, current time since onset, calendar year, and sex, was significantly lower in the post-DMT cohort compared with the pre DMT cohort (HR, 0.58), and the risk for SPMS.
Differentiated Thyroid Cancer: Cabozantinib Approval Summary
On September 17, 2021, the FDA approved cabozantinib (Cabometyx; Exelixis, Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with locally advanced or metastatic differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC) that has progressed following prior VEGFR-targeted therapy and who is radioactive iodine (RAI)-refractory or ineligible. This is the first approval for patients with RAI-refractory locally advanced or metastatic DTC who have progressed following prior therapy and the first approval in pediatric patients with DTC. The approval was based on data from COSMIC-311 (Study XL184-311, NCT03690388), an international, randomized, double-blind trial in which patients with locally advanced or metastatic RAI-refractory DTC that progressed during or following treatment with at least one VEGF-targeting tyrosine kinase inhibitor were treated with either cabozantinib 60 mg orally once daily (N=170) or placebo with best supportive care (N=88). The major efficacy outcome measures were progression-free survival (PFS) and overall response rate (ORR) by blinded independent central review under RECIST 1.1. The median PFS was 11.0 months [95% CI, 7.4–13.8] in the cabozantinib arm compared with 1.9 months (95% CI, 1.9–3.7) in the control arm, with an HR of 0.22 (95% CI, 0.15–0.31). The endpoint of ORR was not met. No new safety signals were detected except hypocalcemia, which was added as a warning in the product labeling.
Surgery Beats Medical, Lifestyle Interventions for T2D Remission
Metabolic or bariatric surgery is more effective and durable than medical and lifestyle interventions for achieving T2D remission, according to a study published in Diabetes Care. John P. Kirwan, PhD, and colleagues assessed the durability and 3-year effectiveness of metabolic surgery versus medical and lifestyle management in 316 patients (BMI, 27-45 kg/m²) with T2D. Diabetes remission was achieved in more participants following surgery than medical.
Leukemia Relapse Associated with TIGIT- and CD161-expressing CD4 T Cells
The best course of treatment for certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT), which depends on a “graft-versus-leukemia” effect (GVL) where donor T cells mediate inhibition of malignant cell proliferation. Relapse, however, continued to be the leading cause of mortality following...
Study Identifies Specific Gut Microbiome Associations With MS Disease Course
A large international study of patients with MS showed differences in gut bacteria among those with MS compared with healthy patients from the same households, according to findings published in Cell. Sergio Branzini, PhD, and colleagues recruited 576 patients with MS (36% untreated) from the US, the UK, Spain, and Argentina, and enrolled.
Frailty and Sacubitril/Valsartan in Heart Failure Patients
Frailty is an issue that is becoming more and more prevalent, and patients who are frail are less likely to obtain novel pharmacologic treatments because the risk-benefit profile is seen to be less favorable than in patients who are not fragile. In the PARAGON-HF (Prospective Comparison of ARNI With ARB Global Outcomes in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction) trial, 4,796 patients with heart failure and preserved ejection fraction were randomized researchers for a study examined the efficacy of sacubitril/valsartan according to frailty status.
Femoropopliteal Artery Interventions: Determinants of Drug-coated Balloon Failure
Femoropopliteal artery disease is routinely treated using drug-coated balloons (DCB). However, patency loss happens in ≥10% of patients within a year of therapy, and the underlying processes are poorly understood. The study’s goal was to investigate the causes of DCB failure in femoropopliteal illness. Data from two predetermined...
Malar Augmentation Injection & Zygomatic Ligamentous System
The malar augmentation injection has become increasingly common in recent years; however, the precise placement of each injection site remains to be discovered. Locate safe injection sites by considering ligament, muscle, and vascular distributions. A total of 18 cadaver heads were dissected to study the zygomatic ligamentous system and take muscle position measurements. Around 66 cadaver skulls were scanned using computed tomography, and their blood vessels were reconstructed in 3 dimensions. Before and after injecting fillers into an experimental site on 1 hemiface and subsequently dissecting the area, the radiological examination was undertaken to ensure the fillers were safely delivered. Prospective clinical research involving 5 participants was initiated. Before and after the injections, 2D and 3D images were obtained for analysis. Site 1 was established along the zygomatic arch, excluding its anterior 1/4 and median sections. Site 2 was located on the zygomatic body, medial to the jungle, and above the level of the infraorbital foramen. Site 3 was determined to be in the midface region of the anteromedial side, roughly 30 mm medial to the lateral canthus. These 3 injection sites are all well inside the ligaments’ working range, allowing for safe and effective lifting with minimal risk of injury.
