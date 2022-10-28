Read full article on original website
Diabetes, stroke, and coronary heart disease associated with increased mortality among Black adults: Jackson Heart Study
1. The Jackson Heart Study evaluating the association of cardiometabolic conditions with mortality in Black patients demonstrated that diabetes, stroke, and coronary heart disease (CHD) independently were associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality. 2. The risks of all-cause mortality and CHD mortality were increased among patients with all three...
Relationship between medication adherence, religiosity and spirituality amongst patients with cardiovascular disease is inconclusive
1. In this systematic review, five studies showed a significant correlation between religiosity/spirituality (R/S) and medication adherence amongst patients with cardiovascular disease, whereas four reported a negative or null association. 2. Furthermore, there was a paucity of evidence exploring this relationship amongst patients specifically with coronary artery disease, arrhythmia, angina,...
Cognitive Tests of Pediatric Patients With MS Comparable to Healthy Controls’
Pediatric patients with MS did not differ regarding performance on cognitive tests compared with healthy pediatric controls, but they did perform better than adult patients with MS, according to results published in Multiple Sclerosis Journal. Lauren B. Krupp, MD, and colleagues compared a consecutive set of pediatric patients with relapsing MS with healthy pediatric controls and adults with relapsing MS. There was no difference among the pediatric groups (MS vs healthy controls) on composite mean scores or individual test scores for either the Brief International Cognitive Assessment for MS or the Cogstate Brief Battery; there was also no difference in the.
Exploring Decision Regret After Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric surgeries, such as sleeve gastrectomy, Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, and adjustable gastric band procedures, are among the most effective treatments for morbid obesity and its associated comorbidities. Recent data show that the number of bariatric procedures performed each year has risen greatly during the last decade, with over 250,000. such...
The experience of spirituality may positively impact the lives of terminal cancer patients
1. In this study, individuals were found to experience peace at the end of life through acceptance, hope and living in the present. 2. Furthermore, making a sense of dying, living with dying, feeling connected and being reflective were themes relating to an individual’s experience of spirituality. Evidence Rating...
Introduction of Disease-Modifying Therapies Reduced Conversions to Secondary Progressive MS
The incidence of conversion to secondary progressive MS (SPMS) decreased significantly following the introduction of first-generation disease modifying therapies (DMTs), according to study results published in Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders. Researchers examined two consecutive population cohorts of patients with relapsing remitting MS before DMT availability (N=2,161) and after (N=3,510) to determine the risk for transition to SPMS. The risk for SPMS conversion, when adjusted for current age, current time since onset, calendar year, and sex, was significantly lower in the post-DMT cohort compared with the pre DMT cohort (HR, 0.58), and the risk for SPMS.
Study Identifies Specific Gut Microbiome Associations With MS Disease Course
A large international study of patients with MS showed differences in gut bacteria among those with MS compared with healthy patients from the same households, according to findings published in Cell. Sergio Branzini, PhD, and colleagues recruited 576 patients with MS (36% untreated) from the US, the UK, Spain, and Argentina, and enrolled.
Comparable initial effectiveness between initial CT and coronary angiography for major adverse cardiovascular events
1. In this randomized controlled trial, among patients presenting with stable chest pain and an intermediate pre-test probability for obstructive coronary artery disease (CAD), there was no significant difference between men and women who received initial coronary computed tomography (CT) and coronary angiography with respect to major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs).
Differentiated Thyroid Cancer: Cabozantinib Approval Summary
On September 17, 2021, the FDA approved cabozantinib (Cabometyx; Exelixis, Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with locally advanced or metastatic differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC) that has progressed following prior VEGFR-targeted therapy and who is radioactive iodine (RAI)-refractory or ineligible. This is the first approval for patients with RAI-refractory locally advanced or metastatic DTC who have progressed following prior therapy and the first approval in pediatric patients with DTC. The approval was based on data from COSMIC-311 (Study XL184-311, NCT03690388), an international, randomized, double-blind trial in which patients with locally advanced or metastatic RAI-refractory DTC that progressed during or following treatment with at least one VEGF-targeting tyrosine kinase inhibitor were treated with either cabozantinib 60 mg orally once daily (N=170) or placebo with best supportive care (N=88). The major efficacy outcome measures were progression-free survival (PFS) and overall response rate (ORR) by blinded independent central review under RECIST 1.1. The median PFS was 11.0 months [95% CI, 7.4–13.8] in the cabozantinib arm compared with 1.9 months (95% CI, 1.9–3.7) in the control arm, with an HR of 0.22 (95% CI, 0.15–0.31). The endpoint of ORR was not met. No new safety signals were detected except hypocalcemia, which was added as a warning in the product labeling.
Decreased Asthma Exacerbations Observed During COVID-19 Pandemic
It has been anecdotally observed that severe asthma (SA) exacerbations have decreased following the implementation of e COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing and exposure avoidance, explains Wendy C. Moore, MD. Since the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on asthma exacerbations and hospitalizations in adults has not been well-documented, Dr....
HFSA 2022 CONFERENCE HIGHLIGHT New research was presented at HFSA 2022, the Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting, held September 30 to October 3 in Washington, DC. The features below highlight some of the studies that emerged from the conference.
BVA-Guided Treatment Improves Hospital LOS & Outcomes. For a study, John Strobeck, MD, PhD, and colleagues analyzed data on 245 consecutive HF admissions to a community hospital for whom total blood volume (TBV), red blood cell volume (RBCV), and plasma volume (PV) were measured. Date of blood volume analysis (BVA) was compared with hospital admission and discharge dates, which allowed Dr. Strobeck and team to calculate pre- and post-BVA length of stay (LOS) for all patients. Post-BVA LOS (4.87 days) was less than that for a control group (5.6 days). Patients who received BVA on the day of admission had a highly significantly lower total LOS (2.04 days) than that of controls (4.56 days); this subset also had highly significantly improvements when compared with controls in 30-day readmission (12.7% vs 25.4%) and 1-year mortality (4.2% vs 27.1%). “The significant shortening of LOS for the subset of patients receiving BVA on day of admission suggests that the significant improvements of outcomes (lower mortality and readmission) can be achieved efficiently,” wrote Dr. Strobeck and team.
Radioiodine Incorporation into RR-TC with MAPK Inhibition (ERRITI)
In radioiodine-resistant, resectable thyroid cancer, inhibition of mitogen-activated protein kinases (MAPK) restored iodine incorporation (redifferentiation) (RR-TC). However, in BRAFV600E-mutant (BRAF-MUT) RR-TC, the outcomes were disappointing. Here researchers evaluated the feasibility and efficacy of redifferentiation therapy in patients with BRAF-MUT or wildtype (BRAF-WT) RR-TC by modulating MAPK according to their genotype. Trametinib (BRAF-WT) or trametinib + dabrafenib (BRAF-MUT) for 21±3 days was given to patients in this prospective single-center, two-arm phase II research 123I-scintigraphy was used to evaluate redifferentiation. Once radioiodine uptake had been recovered, 131I therapy guided by 124I was administered. Redifferentiation rate was the primary measure of success. Treatment response (thyroglobulin, RECIST 1.1) and safety were the secondary goals. Investigators used a receiver operating characteristic analysis and the Youden J statistic to evaluate the parameters that most reliably foretell effective redifferentiation. About 7 out of 20 patients (35%), including 2 of 6 (33% in the BRAF-MUT group and 5 of 14 (36%) in the BRAF-WT group, showed redifferentiation. The median (interquartile range) 131I therapy activity dose given to patients was 300.0 (273.0-421.6) mCi. About 71% (5/7) of patients showed some decrease in thyroglobulin, 14% (1/14) showed no change, while the remaining patients had either stable or progressing disease according to the RECIST 1.1 criteria. (SUVpeak) less than 10 at 2[18F] A positive result on fluoro-2-deoxy-D-glucose (FDG)-PET was linked to redifferentiation (P=0.01). Only 1 patient experienced transient pyrexia (degree 3), and 1 experienced a rash (grade 4). It was shown that around 1/3rd of patients in each group experienced effective redifferentiation after receiving genotype-guided MAPK inhibition. Thyroglobulin (Tg) levels dropped in more than half of those who received 131I therapy afterward. Success in redifferentiation can be predicted by a low tumor glycolytic rate, as measured by FDG-PET.
Diabetes Patients’ Cumulative Systolic Blood Pressure Load and Cardiovascular Risk
Standard blood pressure (BP) measurements do not consider the extent and length of exposure to high BP over time. For a study, researchers sought to determine the relationship between type 2 diabetes patients’ cumulative systolic blood pressure (SBP) load and their risk of cardiovascular events. Type 2 diabetes patients’...
Cefoxitin Efficacy and PK in ESBL-PE Infections Treatment
Although cefoxitin is effective against some Enterobacterales (ESBL-PE) strains, it has not yet been tested in an intensive care unit (ICU). There needs to be more information regarding its pharmacokinetics (PK), tolerance, and effectiveness under extreme circumstances. With patients presenting with cefoxitin-susceptible ESBL-PE infection, the researchers conducted a retrospective single-center investigation in a medical intensive care unit at a university hospital. Cefoxitin PK evaluation was the major objective. Efficacy, tolerability, and the development of cephamycin resistance were secondary objectives. About 41 individuals were included in the trial, the vast majority (35 patients, 85%) of whom had ESBL-PE pneumonia. A course of cefoxitin was taken for a median, interquartile range [IQR] of 5 [4-7] days. Kidney function was a major factor in determining cefoxitin serum concentrations. With a median [IQR] daily dose of 6 [6-6] g and continuous dosing, 34 patients (83% achieved the desired blood concentration (>5 × minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) 24 hours after cefoxitin initiation. Only in individuals with severe renal impairment and those receiving renal replacement therapy were the PK/PD target serum levels for MIC up to 4-8 mg/L achieved at the normal dosage of 6 g/24 h. In 26 cases (63%), treatment failed, with 12 patients (29%) dying, 13 patients (32%) requiring a change in antibiotic medication, and 11 patients (27%) experiencing a recurrence of infection due to the same ESBL-PE. In 7 individuals (17%), cefoxitin was responsible for serious adverse effects. And 13 patients, or 32%, were found to have developed cephamycin-resistance in the same Enterobacterales strain due to underdosing. Among patients with normal renal function, it appears that continuous administration of high doses of cefoxitin is required to reach the PK/PD target. Individualized treatment planning may benefit from renal function testing, MIC determination, and therapeutic medication monitoring. There was a 63% rate of treatment failure. While the researchers did not find any serious side effects from cefoxitin, they did find a significant frequency of cephamycin-resistance development.
Femoropopliteal Artery Interventions: Determinants of Drug-coated Balloon Failure
Femoropopliteal artery disease is routinely treated using drug-coated balloons (DCB). However, patency loss happens in ≥10% of patients within a year of therapy, and the underlying processes are poorly understood. The study’s goal was to investigate the causes of DCB failure in femoropopliteal illness. Data from two predetermined...
Diagnosing Dilated Cardiomyopathy Through Pathogenic Genotyping
Genotyping permits family screening and affects risk stratification in patients with nonischemic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) or isolated left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVSD), but its results are unfavorable in a sizable proportion of individuals, preventing its mainstream use. For a study, researchers sought to create and externally validate a score that estimated the likelihood that a genetic test result (G+) in DCM/LVSD would be positive.
How Do Prior Experience Benefit Large-Scale QI Initiatives?
The purpose of this research was to determine if there was a correlation between earlier investment and the success of organizations providing extensive external help to enhance primary care. Analysis of 7 EvidenceNOW grantees (henceforth, Cooperatives) and the 1,720 practices researchers brought into the study using a mixed methodologies approach. Cooperatives’ level of experience before EvidenceNOW, with experience defined as a persistent track record of delivering large-scale quality improvement (QI) to primary care clinics (high, medium, or low). Implementation of external support, as measured by facilitation dose; effectiveness in enhancing clinical quality, as measured by practices’ performance on Aspirin, Blood Pressure, Cholesterol, and Smoking (ABCS); and practice capacity, as measured by the Adaptive Reserve (AR) score and the Change Process Capacity Questionnaire (CPCQ) were the dependent variables. Investigators used multivariate linear regressions and an inductive qualitative method to assess the data. High (vs. low) EvidenceNOW-participating cooperatives recruited more geographically dispersed and diverse practices, with lower baseline ABCS performance (differences ranging from 2.8% for blood pressure to 41.5% for smoking), delivered more facilitation (mean=+20.3 hours, P=.04), and improved both their QI capacity (CPCQ: +2.04, P<.001) and smoking performance (+6.43%, P=.003). Better recruitment, facilitation delivery, and outcomes could be attributed to the fact that these Cooperatives already had preexisting networks of facilitators before the launch of EvidenceNOW and leadership with experience in bolstering this workforce. Greater consistency in the delivery of facilitation support is associated with greater improvement in practice capacity and some clinical outcomes, suggesting that long-term investments in establishing regional organizations with the infrastructure and experience to support primary care practices in QI are worthwhile.
Malar Augmentation Injection & Zygomatic Ligamentous System
The malar augmentation injection has become increasingly common in recent years; however, the precise placement of each injection site remains to be discovered. Locate safe injection sites by considering ligament, muscle, and vascular distributions. A total of 18 cadaver heads were dissected to study the zygomatic ligamentous system and take muscle position measurements. Around 66 cadaver skulls were scanned using computed tomography, and their blood vessels were reconstructed in 3 dimensions. Before and after injecting fillers into an experimental site on 1 hemiface and subsequently dissecting the area, the radiological examination was undertaken to ensure the fillers were safely delivered. Prospective clinical research involving 5 participants was initiated. Before and after the injections, 2D and 3D images were obtained for analysis. Site 1 was established along the zygomatic arch, excluding its anterior 1/4 and median sections. Site 2 was located on the zygomatic body, medial to the jungle, and above the level of the infraorbital foramen. Site 3 was determined to be in the midface region of the anteromedial side, roughly 30 mm medial to the lateral canthus. These 3 injection sites are all well inside the ligaments’ working range, allowing for safe and effective lifting with minimal risk of injury.
A Patient with Classical GRACILE Syndrome Has Two Novel Variants of The BCS1L Gene
Clinical phenotypes caused by BCS1L pathogenic mutations vary greatly. Phenotypes of the disease can range from mild, like that of Björnstad syndrome, which is characterized by pili torti (abnormally flat, twisted hair shafts), to severe, like that of GRACILE syndrome, which is characterized by growth restriction, aminoaciduria, cholestasis, iron overload, lactic acidosis, and early death.
