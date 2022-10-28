Oxygenation strategies inconsequential in comatose survivors of cardiac arrest

Read full article on original website
Herpesviridae Lung Reactivation and Infection in Patients
Reactivations of the Herpesviridae or herpes simplex virus (HSV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) in the lungs of COVID-19 patients have been recorded. It is still being determined if these viral reactivations are more common than they are in other patients. Study of 145 patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia requiring invasive mechanical ventilation who underwent HSV and CMV testing in bronchoalveolar lavage during fiberoptic bronchoscopy for suspicion of ventilator-associated pneumonia. Researchers analyzed a historical cohort of 89 patients with severe influenza pneumonia needing invasive mechanical ventilation and compared their rates of HSV and CMV lung reactivations and HSV bronchopneumonitis. The HSV and CMV lung reactivations rates were 50% and 42% among the 145 COVID-19 patients and 63% and 28% among the 89 influenza patients, respectively. The percentage of HSV bronchopneumonitis was similar in both groups (31% and 25%, respectively), although the cumulative incidence of HSV lung reactivation was higher in influenza than in COVID-19 patients (P=0.03). The cumulative incidence of CMV lung reactivation was comparable between COVID-19 and influenza patients (P=0.07), even after accounting for extubation and death as competing events. In COVID-19 patients, influenza patients, and when all patients were put together, the outcomes of those with HSV or CMV lung reactivations were comparable to those without. Reactivations of herpes simplex virus (HSV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) in the lungs frequently occur in COVID-19 patients but not more frequently than in patients with influenza-associated severe pneumonia, despite the latter group having a more severe illness at ICU admission and the former group having a longer duration of mechanical ventilation. Patients with reactivations of HSV or CMV in the lungs may benefit from antiviral treatment, but the exact nature of Herpesviridae is still unknown.
Comparable initial effectiveness between initial CT and coronary angiography for major adverse cardiovascular events
1. In this randomized controlled trial, among patients presenting with stable chest pain and an intermediate pre-test probability for obstructive coronary artery disease (CAD), there was no significant difference between men and women who received initial coronary computed tomography (CT) and coronary angiography with respect to major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs).
Food Is Medicine: Enhancing Obesity Treatment Outcomes
The most prevalent and expensive disease in the world, obesity is a problem that we must aim to solve. I believe food is the way to do so, since nutrition is the cornerstone of both wellness and a spectrum of diseases. As healthcare professionals, it is critical that we learn about the nutritional status and habits of our patients and use food as medicine to help treat illnesses, especially chronic non communicable diseases like obesity, diabetes,
Surgery Beats Medical, Lifestyle Interventions for T2D Remission
Metabolic or bariatric surgery is more effective and durable than medical and lifestyle interventions for achieving T2D remission, according to a study published in Diabetes Care. John P. Kirwan, PhD, and colleagues assessed the durability and 3-year effectiveness of metabolic surgery versus medical and lifestyle management in 316 patients (BMI, 27-45 kg/m²) with T2D. Diabetes remission was achieved in more participants following surgery than medical.
The experience of spirituality may positively impact the lives of terminal cancer patients
1. In this study, individuals were found to experience peace at the end of life through acceptance, hope and living in the present. 2. Furthermore, making a sense of dying, living with dying, feeling connected and being reflective were themes relating to an individual’s experience of spirituality. Evidence Rating...
Diabetes, stroke, and coronary heart disease associated with increased mortality among Black adults: Jackson Heart Study
1. The Jackson Heart Study evaluating the association of cardiometabolic conditions with mortality in Black patients demonstrated that diabetes, stroke, and coronary heart disease (CHD) independently were associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality. 2. The risks of all-cause mortality and CHD mortality were increased among patients with all three...
Relationship between medication adherence, religiosity and spirituality amongst patients with cardiovascular disease is inconclusive
1. In this systematic review, five studies showed a significant correlation between religiosity/spirituality (R/S) and medication adherence amongst patients with cardiovascular disease, whereas four reported a negative or null association. 2. Furthermore, there was a paucity of evidence exploring this relationship amongst patients specifically with coronary artery disease, arrhythmia, angina,...
Impact of RSV in Infants on Risk for Preschool Wheeze & Asthma
“Bronchiolitis is the most common reason for hospitalization in infancy, and respiratory viruses are detected in nasal samples in more than 90% of infants hospitalized with bronchiolitis,” Heidi Makrinioti, MD, PhD, MRCPCH, explains. “Therefore, detection of respiratory viruses is strongly associated with bronchiolitis incidence and severity. A plethora of studies have linked bronchiolitis hospitalization to preschool wheeze and asthma development. More specifically, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)-induced and rhinovirus (RV)-induced bronchiolitis have been associated with increased risk for preschool wheeze and asthma development.”
Diagnosing Dilated Cardiomyopathy Through Pathogenic Genotyping
Genotyping permits family screening and affects risk stratification in patients with nonischemic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) or isolated left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVSD), but its results are unfavorable in a sizable proportion of individuals, preventing its mainstream use. For a study, researchers sought to create and externally validate a score that estimated the likelihood that a genetic test result (G+) in DCM/LVSD would be positive.
Leukemia Relapse Associated with TIGIT- and CD161-expressing CD4 T Cells
The best course of treatment for certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT), which depends on a “graft-versus-leukemia” effect (GVL) where donor T cells mediate inhibition of malignant cell proliferation. Relapse, however, continued to be the leading cause of mortality following...
Frailty and Sacubitril/Valsartan in Heart Failure Patients
Frailty is an issue that is becoming more and more prevalent, and patients who are frail are less likely to obtain novel pharmacologic treatments because the risk-benefit profile is seen to be less favorable than in patients who are not fragile. In the PARAGON-HF (Prospective Comparison of ARNI With ARB Global Outcomes in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction) trial, 4,796 patients with heart failure and preserved ejection fraction were randomized researchers for a study examined the efficacy of sacubitril/valsartan according to frailty status.
Cefoxitin Efficacy and PK in ESBL-PE Infections Treatment
Although cefoxitin is effective against some Enterobacterales (ESBL-PE) strains, it has not yet been tested in an intensive care unit (ICU). There needs to be more information regarding its pharmacokinetics (PK), tolerance, and effectiveness under extreme circumstances. With patients presenting with cefoxitin-susceptible ESBL-PE infection, the researchers conducted a retrospective single-center investigation in a medical intensive care unit at a university hospital. Cefoxitin PK evaluation was the major objective. Efficacy, tolerability, and the development of cephamycin resistance were secondary objectives. About 41 individuals were included in the trial, the vast majority (35 patients, 85%) of whom had ESBL-PE pneumonia. A course of cefoxitin was taken for a median, interquartile range [IQR] of 5 [4-7] days. Kidney function was a major factor in determining cefoxitin serum concentrations. With a median [IQR] daily dose of 6 [6-6] g and continuous dosing, 34 patients (83% achieved the desired blood concentration (>5 × minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) 24 hours after cefoxitin initiation. Only in individuals with severe renal impairment and those receiving renal replacement therapy were the PK/PD target serum levels for MIC up to 4-8 mg/L achieved at the normal dosage of 6 g/24 h. In 26 cases (63%), treatment failed, with 12 patients (29%) dying, 13 patients (32%) requiring a change in antibiotic medication, and 11 patients (27%) experiencing a recurrence of infection due to the same ESBL-PE. In 7 individuals (17%), cefoxitin was responsible for serious adverse effects. And 13 patients, or 32%, were found to have developed cephamycin-resistance in the same Enterobacterales strain due to underdosing. Among patients with normal renal function, it appears that continuous administration of high doses of cefoxitin is required to reach the PK/PD target. Individualized treatment planning may benefit from renal function testing, MIC determination, and therapeutic medication monitoring. There was a 63% rate of treatment failure. While the researchers did not find any serious side effects from cefoxitin, they did find a significant frequency of cephamycin-resistance development.
Cardiovascular Events and Lipopolysaccharide-binding Protein Levels in Hemodialysis Patients
Cardiovascular risk are higher in those with end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). One of the key factors of cardiovascular disease (CVD) is chronic inflammation. It has been suggested that lipopolysaccharide connects systemic inflammation to CVD. For a study, researchers examined the relationship between cardiovascular events in ESKD and lipopolysaccharide-binding protein (LBP), a surrogate marker of lipopolysaccharide, and the ensuing inflammation.
Decreased Asthma Exacerbations Observed During COVID-19 Pandemic
It has been anecdotally observed that severe asthma (SA) exacerbations have decreased following the implementation of e COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing and exposure avoidance, explains Wendy C. Moore, MD. Since the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on asthma exacerbations and hospitalizations in adults has not been well-documented, Dr....
Diabetes Patients’ Cumulative Systolic Blood Pressure Load and Cardiovascular Risk
Standard blood pressure (BP) measurements do not consider the extent and length of exposure to high BP over time. For a study, researchers sought to determine the relationship between type 2 diabetes patients’ cumulative systolic blood pressure (SBP) load and their risk of cardiovascular events. Type 2 diabetes patients’...
Femoropopliteal Artery Interventions: Determinants of Drug-coated Balloon Failure
Femoropopliteal artery disease is routinely treated using drug-coated balloons (DCB). However, patency loss happens in ≥10% of patients within a year of therapy, and the underlying processes are poorly understood. The study’s goal was to investigate the causes of DCB failure in femoropopliteal illness. Data from two predetermined...
Intermittent Catheterization in Neurogenic and Non-neuropathic Patients
Intermittent catheterization is the treatment of choice for individuals with urine retention owing to neurogenic [such as spinal cord injury (SCI), spina bifida (SB), or multiple sclerosis (MS)] or non-neurogenic [such as malignancy, benign prostatic hypertrophy (BPH)] reasons. In terms of satisfaction, preference, adverse events, urinary tract infection (UTI), quality of life (QoL), cost-effectiveness, pain, and discomfort, this scoping review compared hydrophilic-coated intermittent catheters (HCICs) with non-hydrophilic (uncoated) catheters in neurogenic and non-neurogenic patients. Researchers studied systematic reviews/meta-analysis and clinical research (randomized trials, cohort, and case-control studies) published in English between 2000 and 2020 using PubMed, the Cochrane Library, Google Scholar, Embase, and relevant clinical practice guidelines. With respect to each disease, a narrative synthesis was made contrasting HCIC with non-hydrophilic catheters. The publications were evaluated and weighted based on the Oxford Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine Levels of the Evidence grading system. In total, there were 37 new pieces of writing and 40 reviews. Patients with various pathologies, including SCI and, to a lesser extent, SB, were studied to determine whether or not HCICs were superior to non-hydrophilic catheters. Investigators have found that HCICs are associated with better results than other interventions, notably in reducing the prevalence of urinary tract infections and in patients’ reports of satisfaction, cost-effectiveness, and quality of life. Unfortunately, studies using SB in children did not find a decrease in UTIs. Children’s concerns about the catheter’s slippery surface suggest that the skin may have touched the catheter during insertion, which might introduce bacteria into the body and increase the risk of complications like urinary tract infections. Few trials focused solely on BPH and none on MS, but those that included both conditions showed a marked preference for HCICs over non-hydrophilic catheters. Although the results typically favor HCICs over non-hydrophilic catheters, many of the studies were small, used a variety of pathologies, and drew their conclusions from research with low participant numbers due to high dropout rates. The general finding that HCICs are the preferred choice in most demographics needs to be supported by larger investigations. There may be a need for specialized training for children or for catheters with different features for kids to reap the benefits of HCICs.
MIS-C Health Disparities After SARS-CoV-2 Infection
Children of racial and ethnic minorities are disproportionately affected by multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a consequence of severe acute respiratory syndrome caused by coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). To better comprehend MIS-C inequalities, researchers conducted a pilot study to examine risk variables for MIS-C. Frequency-matched 4:1 by age and place, this case-control study included MIS-C patients and SARS-CoV-2 positive outpatient controls younger than 18 years of age. Patients with MIS-C were admitted to one of 17 children’s hospitals between March 16 and October 2, 2020. Using a mixed-effects multivariable logistic regression, they analyzed the association between race/ethnicity/social vulnerability index (SVI)/insurance/weight-for-age/pre existing diseases. In this study, they compared 817 SARS-CoV-2 positive outpatients with 241 MIS-C cases. There were no significant differences between the cases and controls in terms of sex, age, and distribution across the United States by census region. Patients who underwent MIS-C were more likely to have been in good health, to begin with, be non-Hispanic Black, live in locations with a higher SVI, and be in the 95th percentile or higher for weight-for-age. Adjusted odds ratio (aOR): 2.07; 95% CI: 1.23-3.48] found that non-Hispanic Black children had a greater risk of MIS-C than other children. Being previously healthy (aOR: 1.64; 95% CI: 1.18-2.28) and SVI in the 2nd and 3rd tertiles (aOR: 1.88; 95% CI: 1.18-2.97 and aOR: 2.03; 95% CI: 1.19-3.47, respectively) were also independent factors. After accounting for socioeconomic status, preexisting medical illnesses, and weight-for-age, this study found that non-Hispanic Black children had a higher risk of developing MIS-C. It’s important to look into what role immunologic, environmental, and other factors might have.
A Patient with Classical GRACILE Syndrome Has Two Novel Variants of The BCS1L Gene
Clinical phenotypes caused by BCS1L pathogenic mutations vary greatly. Phenotypes of the disease can range from mild, like that of Björnstad syndrome, which is characterized by pili torti (abnormally flat, twisted hair shafts), to severe, like that of GRACILE syndrome, which is characterized by growth restriction, aminoaciduria, cholestasis, iron overload, lactic acidosis, and early death.
Redo Liver Transplantation Benchmark Values: Are They Worth the Effort?
The aim of this research was to establish normative thresholds for repeat liver transplantation (redo-LT). Redo-LT is often discussed in terms of projected bad outcomes and wasted resources in this period of organ shortage. Unfortunately, there is little normative evidence upon which to base an accurate assessment of redo-effectiveness. LT’s Redo-liver transplant information was gathered from 22 high-volume transplant hospitals between January 2010 and December 2018. Patients who received a liver graft after the donor’s brain death and had a model of end-stage liver disease (MELD) score of less than or equal to 25 and no evidence of portal vein thrombosis, and who did not require artificial breathing during surgery were considered benchmark cases. Patients with a primary nonfunction (PNF) or hepatic artery thrombosis and those who need an early redo-LT due to a high level of urgency were not considered. Standard deviations were calculated by taking the 75th percentile of the medians across all benchmarks. Only 373 (or 34%) of the 1,110 redo-LT examples met the criteria for a benchmark. The rate of postoperative complications in these patients was 76% till discharge and 87% after 1 year. The overall survival rate was very high within a year at 90%. Standardized mortality rates of less than or equal to 13% in the hospital and less than or equal to 15% at 1 year were used as benchmarks, as was a Comprehensive Complication Index CCI® at 1 year of 72. On the other hand, patients who had a redo-LT for PNF had worse outcomes, with certain values being significantly off from redo-LT norms. Using benchmark cases, this research demonstrates that redo-LT produces satisfactory results. But with high-risk redo-LT, like PNF, this number shifts. This research provides a new, objective perspective on redo-LT outcomes and labor, which can inform decisions about allocating limited resources.
