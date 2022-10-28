ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

WMBF

Man accused of breaking into Robeson County convenience store

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A man has been arrested in connection to a break-in at a North Carolina convenience store. The St. Pauls Police Department said the incident happened at around 7 a.m. Saturday at the Happy Mart #5, located on Highway 301. According to police, responding officers found “significant damage to the back wall where the suspect made entry” as well as missing items.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina US House District 6 General Election Results 2022

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Results for North Carolina's US House 6th District general election are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wfmynews2.com

North Carolinians can take chance on billion-dollar Halloween jackpot treat

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Powerball jackpot drawing on Halloween night stands at $1 billion, making it the second largest jackpot in the game's history. If a North Carolinian wins Monday's jackpot, the winner would choose between a $1 billion annuity or $497.3 million in cash. This marks only the second time in the 30-year history of the Powerball game that the jackpot has hit $1 billion.
WBTW News13

North Carolina resident MrBeast seeking record milestone with YouTube

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville resident MrBeast, the most wealthy YouTube creator, is looking to dramatically grow his portfolio. He is bringing in a 10-figure valuation for his many money-making journeys, according to a story by Forbes magazine. MrBeast has more than 107 million followers, making him the fifth most subscribed YouTube content creator. He […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Shania Twain coming to North Carolina in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Country music icon Shania Twain is coming to North Carolina. Watch more headlines above. Twain will be in Charlotte next summer for her world tour for her upcoming album, "Queen of Me." PNC Music Pavilion will host the star on Wednesday, June 28. Tickets go on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

New Frosty Flavor Coming

According to MSN, Wendy’s is releasing a new Peppermint Frosty next month. The holiday flavor will be released on November 15th along with some other new treats. Ok sounds like it might be good. But it will never replace my love of chocolate frosty. And you know what’s great about Wendy’s Frostys? You can get them almost all the time. Not like some other fast food chain that seems to have an ice cream machine that is never working!
FLORIDA STATE
FOX8 News

Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?

(WGHP) — Flags in North Carolina will be at half-staff until sunset Friday to honor former NC Senator Stan Bingham. He died at 76 on Thursday, according to Governor Roy Cooper. Bingham, a Winston-Salem native, served on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994. He was elected to NC’s Senate District 33 […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

