Read full article on original website
Related
A Father & Stepmother Locked Their 9-year-old Son in a Dog’s Kennel
In a home in rural North Carolina, a 9-year-old was found to be living in a dog kennel by his family. As reported by the news, a father, a stepmother, and a step-aunt have all been arrested on child abuse and felony charges against their 9-year-old child.
WMBF
Man accused of breaking into Robeson County convenience store
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A man has been arrested in connection to a break-in at a North Carolina convenience store. The St. Pauls Police Department said the incident happened at around 7 a.m. Saturday at the Happy Mart #5, located on Highway 301. According to police, responding officers found “significant damage to the back wall where the suspect made entry” as well as missing items.
country1037fm.com
Respiratory Illness Spreading Among Dogs In South and North Carolina
Veterinarians are seeing more and more respiratory illnesses right now in North Carolina and South Carolina. Dogs are coming in to the vet’s offices with coughs and congestion. Basically the symptoms are the same in dogs as they are in humans. Is the sickness curable? The sad news,not always.
Fire ants, an amputated ear and a mouse eaten: Problems at NC nursing homes highlight concerns over annual inspection backlog
For months, WRAL Investigates covered the devastating impact the COVID pandemic had on the state’s nursing homes with the sick and elderly most at-risk to the virus. Months after the latest virus peak, nursing homes are still feeling the lasting impacts. State and local health departments are struggling to...
WOKV.com
North Carolina male nurse indicted for killing patients with lethal doses of insulin
North Carolina male nurse indicted for killing patients with lethal doses of insulin Johnathan Hayes received multiple charges, including two counts of murder, news outlets reported. (NCD)
WXII 12
North Carolina US House District 6 General Election Results 2022
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Results for North Carolina's US House 6th District general election are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
wfhszephyr.com
North Carolina Scary-Tales: Five local legends that will make your skin crawl
North Carolina is home to a multitude of folklore, legends and ghost stories. Read on if you dare to discover a few of the Tar Heel State’s creepiest tales, just in time for Halloween. The Ghost Ship, Outer Banks: A strange sight befell the Coast Guard patrolling the Outer...
wfmynews2.com
North Carolinians can take chance on billion-dollar Halloween jackpot treat
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Powerball jackpot drawing on Halloween night stands at $1 billion, making it the second largest jackpot in the game's history. If a North Carolinian wins Monday's jackpot, the winner would choose between a $1 billion annuity or $497.3 million in cash. This marks only the second time in the 30-year history of the Powerball game that the jackpot has hit $1 billion.
North Carolina resident MrBeast seeking record milestone with YouTube
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville resident MrBeast, the most wealthy YouTube creator, is looking to dramatically grow his portfolio. He is bringing in a 10-figure valuation for his many money-making journeys, according to a story by Forbes magazine. MrBeast has more than 107 million followers, making him the fifth most subscribed YouTube content creator. He […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
Eastern North Carolina man scores six-figure win on scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win by an eastern North Carolina man in a scratch-off ticket. Nelson Mercado II, of Greenville, tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and scored a $100,000 prize. Mercado bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Circle K...
Food Stamps Schedule: North Carolina Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
North Carolina residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive their November payments according to the usual monthly schedule. In the Tar Heel State,...
blufftontoday.com
Learning to live with water, again: Lumbee face hard decisions about nature and NC storms
ROBESON COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA — Clayton Dial’s family lived for 50 years on Bryants Circle, in a county with 50 swamps. Hurricanes came and water pooled, then drained away. Their homes never flooded. Then, in 2018, Hurricane Florence hit. “We heard it in the night,” he said. “It...
This Is The Creepiest Urban Legend In North Carolina
Insider found the most unnerving legend in each state.
WXII 12
Shania Twain coming to North Carolina in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Country music icon Shania Twain is coming to North Carolina. Watch more headlines above. Twain will be in Charlotte next summer for her world tour for her upcoming album, "Queen of Me." PNC Music Pavilion will host the star on Wednesday, June 28. Tickets go on...
Man gets 26 years in prison for distributing 100 kilos of meth in 10+ states, including North Carolina: DOJ says
A man was sentenced to 26 years in prison for his role as the leader of an armed, interstate methamphetamine trafficking organization, according to U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.
Gunshots fired at North Carolina high school football game for 2nd time in 2 weeks
During the fight around 9 p.m., gunshots were fired during the football game between Wallace-Rose Hill High School and James Kenan High School.
country1037fm.com
New Frosty Flavor Coming
According to MSN, Wendy’s is releasing a new Peppermint Frosty next month. The holiday flavor will be released on November 15th along with some other new treats. Ok sounds like it might be good. But it will never replace my love of chocolate frosty. And you know what’s great about Wendy’s Frostys? You can get them almost all the time. Not like some other fast food chain that seems to have an ice cream machine that is never working!
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Restaurant To Appear On ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’
We have had a lot of Carolina food places make it to TV lately. Guy Fieri’s tour of the Crystal Coast continues with a fourth restaurant being showcased on his Food Network show, “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.” This is all according to CBS17. The Emerald Isle restaurant...
Locals gear up as winning numbers for $800 million Powerball to be announced
The winning Powerball numbers are expected to be announced Saturday night. North Carolina has had a couple of local winners, including one man that won $2 million off a scratch-off. Channel 9′s, Glenn Counts, went to a hotspot in Mooresville that has sold winning tickets in the past. Customers...
Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?
(WGHP) — Flags in North Carolina will be at half-staff until sunset Friday to honor former NC Senator Stan Bingham. He died at 76 on Thursday, according to Governor Roy Cooper. Bingham, a Winston-Salem native, served on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994. He was elected to NC’s Senate District 33 […]
Comments / 0