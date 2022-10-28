PREP FOOTBALL: Depleted Mantas fall short at Booker

SARASOTA — Banged up and short-handed, the Lemon Bay football team showed up to Booker High with a district championship still within sight on Thursday night.

Lemon Bay’s attrition didn’t show in the first half as it raced out to a 16-point lead, but by the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the Mantas were on their last legs, on the way to a 33-22 loss.

“We were short-handed coming in and lost a bunch more,” Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell said. “Our starting right guard had a 103-degree fever and couldn’t come to school and couldn’t play. That forced a lot of guys to play both ways because there were no linemen left who were viable options.

“Joe Scott went down. His backup went down. It’s a miracle Caleb Whitmore played in the second half. He’s got some things he’s fighting through. It was tough, but I’m proud of my football team. They fought under some tough conditions.”

With the loss, Lemon Bay is all but eliminated in the race for a district championship. A win over DeSoto County would leave the Mantas, Bulldogs and Tornadoes all with a 2-1 district record, but the Bulldogs would win the tiebreaker, based on the FHSAA power rankings.

Playing with its season on the line, Lemon Bay (2-5) couldn’t have asked for a better — or luckier — start.

The Booker return team didn’t recover a sky-kick from Jason Slicker and Ashton Tucker pounced on the ball for the Mantas, giving Lemon Bay the chance to open each half with the ball.

It wasn’t all luck for Lemon Bay, though.

The Mantas scored on all three of their first-half possessions — on runs by Trey Rutan, Taron Sanders and Joe Scott — and held onto the ball with a steady rushing attack that kept the chains moving.

When Booker had the ball, the Mantas ensured it didn’t last long.

The Tornadoes’ three first-half drives ended with a touchdown pass from Will Carter Jr. to Omarion Patterson, an interception of Carter Jr. by Tucker and a fumble pried away from Josiah Booker.

“I’m super proud of them,” Southwell said. “They knew we were short-handed because it affected them. ‘What? I’m starting on D-line and O-line now? And all that stuff.

“To come out here and throw punches from the beginning, pretty good first half, I thought.”

That trend looked as if it would continue when Clayton Donahue leapt up for an easy interception to get the ball back in the opening minutes of the third quarter.

However, Scott, who had 90 all-purpose yards, would soon exit the game with what appeared to be a left shoulder injury and remained on the sidelines, severely limiting Lemon Bay’s offense.

Though Sanders shouldered the load well – finishing with nine rushes for 67 yards – he was in and out of the game with cramps. Lemon Bay had few other options on offense. Rutan, typically a frequent ball-carrier, was often under duress behind the line of scrimmage. He finished with 14 rushes for minus-11 yards while completing 7-of-19 passes for 67 yards and an interception.

With Lemon Bay unable to sustain second-half drives, Booker gained momentum.

Carter Jr. and the Tornadoes took advantage of a Lemon Bay defense run ragged — throwing touchdown passes to Booker and Patterson to get back into the game.

Once Booker took a lead, 26-22, with 8:56 to play on a 12-yard scoring run by Ahmad Hunter, all it needed to do was lean on its bell-cow running back the rest of the way. Hunter finished with 22 rushes for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

Key plays: Losing Booker and Patterson in coverage made the Mantas pay. Both Tornado receivers scored twice, including a 35-yard catch-and-run by Patterson in the second half that pulled the Tornadoes closer in third quarter.

Key stats: Booker dominated the second half on offense. The rushing attack finished with a combined 32 rushes for 217 yards and two scores.

Lemon Bay, on the other hand, struggled when Scott went down. Sanders picked up chunk gains of 21, 17 and 11 yards, but otherwise, Lemon Bay lacked explosiveness with the ball.

What it means: Lemon Bay desperately needed a win to keep its hopes for a district title — and the regional playoffs — alive. Now, it looks like a mathematical impossibility for the Mantas to advance past the regular season.

Quote: “At this point, it was playoffs. You have to win to keep going.” — Southwell