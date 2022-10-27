Read full article on original website
Two in hospital after Halloween Dolores Park stabbing: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two are in the hospital “for unknown medical conditions” after a stabbing near Mission Dolores Park on Monday evening, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 20th and Dolores Streets at approximately 6:30 p.m. “Officers arrived on scene and located a male […]
Stabbing, fighting at Dolores Park Halloween ‘Hill Bomb’
A man was stabbed during a confrontation near Dolores Park, where a crowd of Halloween skateboarders were hill-bombing down Dolores Street, according to both police sources and an eyewitness. At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing at 20th and Dolores streets, police said. Officers located a male victim...
Motorcyclist dead, struck by big rig on I-880; police looking for truck
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a big rig truck on I-880 on Monday, California Highway Patrol confirmed to KRON4. CHP is still searching for the truck involved in the crash. CHP officers responded to southbound I-880 just north of A Street in Fremont at 11:55 a.m. for the […]
NBC Bay Area
Suspect in Slaying of Oakland Dentist in Alleged Murder-for-Hire Due in Court
A suspected hitman in an alleged murder-for-hire plot with a $12 million motive in Oakland was expected in court Tuesday. On Aug. 21, 60-year-old Lili Xu was shot and killed while getting out of her car in the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood. Last week, police arrested her longtime boyfriend, Nelson Chia, and an alleged hitman in connection with the slaying.
L.A. Weekly
Man Injured in Suspected DUI on Blossom Hill Road [San Jose, CA]
Male Driver Hospitalized after DUI Rollover Accident on Walnut Blossom Drive. Police responded to the scene near the intersection of Walnut Blossom Drive and Blossom Hill Road on October 23rd. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that medics located one man...
Security guard shot by Safeway shoplifter in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The man who was shot at a San Francisco Safeway on Saturday was a security guard trying to stop a shoplifter, the San Francisco Police Department said on Monday. The victim suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police were called to the store, located at 4950 Mission Street, just after 6:00 p.m. for […]
rwcpulse.com
Atherton: Criminal details emerge about man who owned home with buried car
As forensic experts examine a car found late last week buried on the grounds of a $15 million property in Atherton that may contain human remains, more details are emerging about the man who owned the home when the car was likely buried. Johnny Bocktune Lew, who owned the home...
vallejosun.com
Vallejo police officer failed to report crash during pursuit in 2017
VALLEJO – A Vallejo police officer crashed into another car while driving through a red light during a 2017 pursuit, but did not stop to assess the other driver and did not report the crash to the police department for 47 minutes, according to a notice of discipline recently obtained by the Vallejo Sun.
Contra Costa Herald
Man convicted of throwing objects at vehicles receives 22-year prison sentence
On Friday October 21, 2022, Mark Navone was sentenced in Contra Costa County Superior Court to a 22-year prison sentence after being found guilty of numerous charges relating to throwing objects at vehicles. Navone, 38-years-old was arrested after a California Highway Patrol (CHP) investigation identified him as the suspect in...
Person attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down […]
Courthouse News Service
Alameda County suburb sued over death of police captain by suicide
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — The family of a former police captain who died by suicide this year sued the city of Fremont, claiming its mayor, city manager and police chief caused him “severe emotional distress" that led to his death. Annabel Bobbitt and her two children sued in...
eastcountytoday.net
Former Santa Rita Jail Inmate Sentenced To 7 Years For Distributing Fentanyl That Killed Fellow Inmate
OAKLAND – A federal judge today sentenced Kameron Patricia Reid to 84 months in prison for distributing fentanyl that killed an inmate at the Santa Rita Jail, announced United States Attorney Stephane M. Hinds, FBI San Francisco Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp, and Drug Enforcement Administration Acting Special Agent in Charge Bob P. Beris. The sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Jon S. Tigar.
SFist
A Person Jumped Onto Tracks at SF's Balboa Park Station Friday
BART's Balboa Park Station in San Francisco temporarily closed on Friday after a man reportedly jumped underneath a train — which brought multiple police officers and firefighters to the scene. On Saturday, we reported that a "major medical emergency" caused system-wide delays on BART and prompted one train to...
2 wounded while interrupting Oakland catalytic converter theft
OAKLAND -- Two people were wounded on Friday night in Oakland amid a soaring level of violence across the San Francisco Bay Area related to catalytic converter thefts.Over the last two months, there have been shootings linked to catalytic converter thefts in Castro Valley, Berkeley, East Oakland, Pacifica and San Leandro.The latest incident took place at 9 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of 42nd Ave. in Oakland. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city's gunshot detection system.Once on the scene, officers located a man and a woman with shooting injuries. According to a preliminary police investigation, the...
AOL Corp
Suspect in girlfriend's murder kills himself in Northern California jail hours after arrest, authorities say
A 73-year-old man who was arrested Friday on suspicion of orchestrating his girlfriend's murder killed himself in a Northern California jail, authorities said. Nelson Chia of Oakland was arrested more than two months after Lili Xu, 60, was shot and killed in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood. Chia was booked...
South San Francisco Police halt catalytic converter theft in progress
Police stopped an alleged catalytic converter thief in his tracks on Friday night, according to a statement from the South San Francisco Police Department.
Update: Boyfriend arrested in murder-for-hire slaying of Oakland dentist Lili Xu kills self in jail
OAKLAND -- Law enforcement sources have confirmed that Nelson Chia, the boyfriend arrested in the August murder-for-hire slaying of Dr. Lili Xu in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, fatally hanged himself at Santa Rita Jail Friday afternoon.The source told KPIX 5 that Chia hung himself in his cell at around 2 p.m. on Friday. There was no word whether authorities had the suspect under a suicide watch.In a press release issued by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office Friday evening, authorities said Chia was being booked into Santa Rita for the murder of Xu Friday afternoon. Chia had been assigned to a...
Man stabbed to death in broad daylight
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Fairfield are searching for a man who fatally stabbed another man Saturday afternoon. Police received notification at approximately 2:45 p.m. that a man was stabbed in the 300 block of Jefferson Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police investigators took […]
Catalytic converter thief arrested after suspect tries to run away in Belmont
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a catalytic converter on Saturday, the Belmont Police Department (BPD) announced on Twitter. Police said the theft happened on Davey Glen Road. When officers arrived at the scene, the unidentified man tried to run away. However, the man was then arrested then […]
Update: Oakland police say 73-year-old hired gunman in Little Saigon slaying of dentist Lili Xu
OAKLAND -- Oakland Police Chief LaRonne Armstrong on Friday afternoon announced that the August fatal shooting of Lili Xu was a case of murder for hire that lead to the arrest of her reported boyfriend and the gunman he paid to kill her."This is not a case about race. This is a case about greed," Armstrong said at one point during the press conference.He identified the two suspects arrested as 73-year-old Oakland resident Nelson Chia, reportedly Xu's longtime boyfriend, for orchestrating the slaying and 33-year-old Stockton resident Hasheem Bason, who was the gunman in the fatal shooting. Police had announced the...
