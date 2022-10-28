ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

News Channel Nebraska

CCC-L missing inmate arrested by Omaha Police

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate from Community Corrections Center - Lincoln was arrested Sunday after failing to return at from her job at the end of September. CCC-L said that Tabitha Viktora was arrested by the Omaha Police Department on Oct. 27 and was booked into the Douglas County Correctional Center.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police officer-involved shootings update

The Omaha Police Department provided photos Tuesday from an officer-involved shooting that happened during a Halloween event Monday night, Oct. 31, 2022. Wildfires in southern Lancaster County Sunday evening. WOWT Pedestrian hit by car near 62nd & Dodge. Updated: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:33 AM UTC. Pedestrian hit by a...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Two Missing Inmates Back in Custody

Two inmates missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) have been arrested taken back into custody. Tabitha Viktora, who went missing on Sept. 30 when she failed to return from her job in the community, was contacted by the Omaha Police Department and booked into the Douglas County Correctional Center. Meanwhile, Krista Foley was arrested by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 28. She disappeared on Sept. 25 during a pre-approved visit to a community church.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police chief shares new details on officer-involved shootings

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police Chief Todd Schmaderer held a news conference Tuesday to share additional information about two recent officer-involved shootings that have occurred in the last three days. Schmaderer said Sunday’s incident is still under investigation but might be a “suicide-by-cop” event. Police said that at some point...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Two People Arrested on Drug Charges in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) A man and a woman from Mills County face drug possession charges in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Highway 34 and A Avenue late Tuesday night. During the investigation, K-9 Bane alerted on the vehicle, which led to the arrest of 42-year-old Angela Kay Rolling of Glenwood and 47-year-old Brent William Michael of Malvern.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Omaha Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Continues

Omaha Police say the two officers in an officer-involved shooting are now on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure, as the Omaha Police Department’s Officer Involved Investigations Team looks into a weekend shooting death. The Nebraska State Patrol and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Man Sentenced On Drug and Firearms Charges

(Council Bluffs, IA) A Council Bluffs man is headed to prison for drug and firearms charges. Thirty-nine-year-old Theodore Snow was sentenced to more than ten years in prison last Friday. Council Bluffs police pulled Snow’s vehicle over in March 2021 and found meth and shotgun shells in the car and a loaded pistol in Snow’s waistband. Prosecutors say Snow distributed a large amount of meth in Council Bluffs between the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Cause of fire at abandoned Omaha school under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an abandoned school’s gymnasium is under investigation. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of South 32nd and S Streets Monday at 6:58 p.m. for a building fire. The fire was at the abandoned St. Anthony’s School....
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man and woman held at gunpoint in Lincoln robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man and woman were reportedly robbed in Lincoln after two men pointed guns at them. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 700 block of Belmont on Monday around 9:20 p.m. for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to a man and...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Papillion woman sentenced to 40 to 50 years in slaying of her husband

OMAHA — A Papillion woman was sentenced Monday to 40 to 50 years in prison after pleading no contest to reduced charges of first-degree assault and evidence tampering. Anne M. Valgora, 53, previously was charged in Sarpy County District Court with first-degree murder in the killing of her husband, Steven Olson, in June 2019. Olson, 55, was found dead in a house southwest of 84th Street and Lincoln Road that he shared with Valgora. He had been shot in the head through a pillow.
PAPILLION, NE
KETV.com

Witnesses describe Halloween night chaos on Minne Lusa Boulevard

OMAHA, Neb. — Buffy Bush saw a vehicle barreling toward her family. They stepped onto the sidewalk just in time. She scooped up her 5-year-old granddaughter and ran. The driver of that car was identified by Omaha police as 31-year-old Dontavius Levering. He went around barricades and drove towards the crowd, according to witnesses and police. He was shot five times by an officer and is expected to survive.
OMAHA, NE

