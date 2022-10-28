Read full article on original website
CCC-L missing inmate arrested by Omaha Police
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate from Community Corrections Center - Lincoln was arrested Sunday after failing to return at from her job at the end of September. CCC-L said that Tabitha Viktora was arrested by the Omaha Police Department on Oct. 27 and was booked into the Douglas County Correctional Center.
Omaha Police officer-involved shootings update
The Omaha Police Department provided photos Tuesday from an officer-involved shooting that happened during a Halloween event Monday night, Oct. 31, 2022. Wildfires in southern Lancaster County Sunday evening. WOWT Pedestrian hit by car near 62nd & Dodge. Updated: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:33 AM UTC. Pedestrian hit by a...
Omaha police identify driver shot by officer after attempting to hit Halloween trick-or-treaters
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have identified the driver who nearly hit a crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters and then was shot by an officer on Monday night. Around 7 p.m., officers were alerted to a reckless driver traveling southbound on Minne Lusa Boulevard near Newport Avenue, according to authorities.
Two Missing Inmates Back in Custody
Two inmates missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) have been arrested taken back into custody. Tabitha Viktora, who went missing on Sept. 30 when she failed to return from her job in the community, was contacted by the Omaha Police Department and booked into the Douglas County Correctional Center. Meanwhile, Krista Foley was arrested by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 28. She disappeared on Sept. 25 during a pre-approved visit to a community church.
Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man faces up to 43 years in prison in connection with a fatal crash in March. Zachary Paulison, 22, pleaded “no contest” in Douglas County District Court on Wednesday morning to two counts of motor-vehicle homicide, DUI, and one count of death of an unborn child.
Omaha officer shoots driver at annual Halloween block party
OMAHA, Nebraska — (AP) — A Halloween celebration turned frantic after a man drove through a barricaded area and was shot by an Omaha police officer Monday night, police said. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the shooting occurred during the popular annual "Halloween on the Boulevard" block party...
Omaha man accused of driving drunk and killing 2 women, one of whom was pregnant, pleads 'no contest'
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The Omaha man accused of driving drunk and killing two women, one of whom was pregnant, pleaded "no contest" Wednesday during an appearance in Douglas County court. Zachary Paulison, who was charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide — DUI and one count of...
Omaha Police chief shares new details on officer-involved shootings
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police Chief Todd Schmaderer held a news conference Tuesday to share additional information about two recent officer-involved shootings that have occurred in the last three days. Schmaderer said Sunday’s incident is still under investigation but might be a “suicide-by-cop” event. Police said that at some point...
Two People Arrested on Drug Charges in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) A man and a woman from Mills County face drug possession charges in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Highway 34 and A Avenue late Tuesday night. During the investigation, K-9 Bane alerted on the vehicle, which led to the arrest of 42-year-old Angela Kay Rolling of Glenwood and 47-year-old Brent William Michael of Malvern.
Video shows driver nearly hitting Halloween trick-or-treaters before being shot by Omaha police
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police has confirmed an officer shot a driver who nearly hit a huge crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters near Minne Lusa Boulevard and Newport Avenue on Monday night. Officers said they first received a report of a reckless driver in the area. Then, moments later, around...
Omaha Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Continues
Omaha Police say the two officers in an officer-involved shooting are now on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure, as the Omaha Police Department’s Officer Involved Investigations Team looks into a weekend shooting death. The Nebraska State Patrol and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the...
Omaha activist calls for release of man convicted in 1970 police officer’s death
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A north Omaha activist says “enough is enough” regarding the imprisonment of Edward Poindexter. Tuesday, activist Preston Love Jr. called for Poindexter’s release from prison for the killing of Omaha Police Officer Larry Minard in 1970. Poindexter and David Rice were sentenced to...
Man Faces Additional Charges Following Traffic Stop in Red Oak
(Red Oak) A Red Oak man faces charges following a traffic stop on Monday. Police arrested 47-year-old Terry J. Aherns of Red Oak near Highway 34 and 4th Street for driving with a suspended license through Iowa. Officers transported Aherns to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a...
Man Sentenced On Drug and Firearms Charges
(Council Bluffs, IA) A Council Bluffs man is headed to prison for drug and firearms charges. Thirty-nine-year-old Theodore Snow was sentenced to more than ten years in prison last Friday. Council Bluffs police pulled Snow’s vehicle over in March 2021 and found meth and shotgun shells in the car and a loaded pistol in Snow’s waistband. Prosecutors say Snow distributed a large amount of meth in Council Bluffs between the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021.
Cause of fire at abandoned Omaha school under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an abandoned school’s gymnasium is under investigation. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of South 32nd and S Streets Monday at 6:58 p.m. for a building fire. The fire was at the abandoned St. Anthony’s School....
Police: Driver in Nebraska crash that killed 6 was drunk
Police in Nebraska say an investigation into a crash that killed six people last month shows the driver of the car was drunk.
Man and woman held at gunpoint in Lincoln robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man and woman were reportedly robbed in Lincoln after two men pointed guns at them. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 700 block of Belmont on Monday around 9:20 p.m. for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to a man and...
Omaha police shoot and kill man they say wouldn’t drop gun
Omaha police shot and killed a man who authorities say refused to drop a gun during a confrontation with officers early Sunday.
Papillion woman sentenced to 40 to 50 years in slaying of her husband
OMAHA — A Papillion woman was sentenced Monday to 40 to 50 years in prison after pleading no contest to reduced charges of first-degree assault and evidence tampering. Anne M. Valgora, 53, previously was charged in Sarpy County District Court with first-degree murder in the killing of her husband, Steven Olson, in June 2019. Olson, 55, was found dead in a house southwest of 84th Street and Lincoln Road that he shared with Valgora. He had been shot in the head through a pillow.
Witnesses describe Halloween night chaos on Minne Lusa Boulevard
OMAHA, Neb. — Buffy Bush saw a vehicle barreling toward her family. They stepped onto the sidewalk just in time. She scooped up her 5-year-old granddaughter and ran. The driver of that car was identified by Omaha police as 31-year-old Dontavius Levering. He went around barricades and drove towards the crowd, according to witnesses and police. He was shot five times by an officer and is expected to survive.
