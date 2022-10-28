Read full article on original website
Battery, Dynamic Island And Lockscreen Problems Reported By iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Buyers
10/11 Update beneath. This put up was initially printed on October 8. The checklist of points for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro patrons retains getting longer. Following iMessage and FaceTime activation errors, CarPlay and data migration bugs and random reboots, homeowners at the moment are reporting an array of latest issues.
Apple Stops Signing iOS 16.0.3, Downgrading From iOS 16.1 No Longer Possible
Following the launch of iOS 16.1 on October 24, Apple has stopped signing iOS 16.0.3, the beforehand accessible model of iOS that launched on October 10. As iOS 16.0.3 is not being signed, it’s not doable to downgrade to that model of iOS after putting in iOS 16.1. Apple...
Four incredible iPhone tricks just added to your mobile – don’t miss them
APPLE just lately added 4 neat new options to iPhones throughout the globe. The handful of helpful new tips rolled out in a software program replace earlier this month. One of the massive adjustments is that Fitness+ works on iPhone even with out an Apple WatchCredit: Apple. However, if you...
Heart rate zones on Apple Watch and iPhone
A useful new well being and health function comes with watchOS 9 and iOS 16 that’s accessible each throughout and after exercises. Follow alongside for learn how to see coronary heart charge zones on Apple Watch and iPhone, what they imply, learn how to see your max coronary heart charge, manually edit your zones, and extra.
Even Cheaper Apple TV on the Way for Less Than $100
Despite the most recent Apple TV 4K mannequin coming in $50 cheaper than the earlier mannequin and with double the storage, Apple is reportedly planning to launch an much more reasonably priced Apple TV mannequin. The new Apple TV 4K already has a decrease beginning worth of $129,...
Updated Google logo for the Android phone’s home screen
Google has overhauled the look of its Phone, Contacts, and Messages apps. Users have seen the New Google Phone brand showing on their dwelling screens. Web customers will see the brand new brand animation as a splash display earlier than being directed to threads. The human thoughts is stressed and...
Spotify is going to war with Apple after the App Store rejected its big new feature – Erie News Now
Here’s the backstory: Spotify merely refuses to fork over the whopping 30% minimize of its enterprise to Apple. That signifies that the corporate can not promote audiobooks, a enterprise it’s making an attempt to interrupt into, inside its iOS app. Spotify, as an alternative, got here up with three workarounds, which it believed had been according to Apple’s insurance policies. But they had been all finally rejected after present process evaluations for the App Store, forcing the corporate to primarily abandon providing its clients an avenue for audiobook purchases in its iOS app.
Google Decides To Discontinue Street View On Android: What It Means
Google has confirmed its plans to finish assist for the Street View Android app from subsequent 12 months. As talked about by 9To5Google in its report, Google is getting ready for the shutdown by releasing a number of messages that can be proven on the Street View app. In the...
Metaverse ETFs only make sense in fantasyland
A determined gamble by a social media firm quick on new concepts isn’t an funding case. The metaverse has develop into the ‘must-have’ fixture for each issuer with pores and skin in thematic ETFs, nonetheless, this enterprise into digital plains comes at a time of vanishing investor enthusiasm for imprecise, sci-fi and unprofitable ideas.
Personal profiles are coming to Tidal
Being in a position to share user-generated playlists is a vital a part of utilizing music streaming companies. This is one thing that music streaming service Tidal lacked. However, that’s about to vary, as private profiles are coming to Tidal. Tidal won’t be a lot of a family title...
The Google Assistant dark mode bug is not a bug after all
After Android 13 launched, individuals began to report that Google Assistant was switched to darkish mode. Everyone wrote it off as a bug, but it surely seems that that’s not the case. It seems that that is really intentional, and the corporate has no plans on altering this within the close to future, in response to Android Central.
With Twitter’s command in Musk’s hands, here are three remarkable turnarounds tech companies have seen
Ever since Elon Musk closed the $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter, he has taken a slew of selections daily—from firing prime executives together with CEO Parag Agrawal to proposing new methods to extend income streams. The self-anointed ‘Chief Twit’ is a relentless taskmaster but additionally a visionary who has a observe document of reviving electrical car maker Tesla below his wings. While his critics could not totally agree with Musk’s ideology and imaginative and prescient of Twitter, the tech billionaire reassures his bankers, Tesla shareholders, and Twitter advertisers of an entire turnaround of the social platform that’s solely been worthwhile for 2 years since its inception.
Early Black Friday Amazon deals: big bucks discounts are live
As with most Amazon units, it’s best to by no means, ever pay full worth for them as you are by no means that far-off from a sale. $19.99 is an actual steal for the most cost effective Lite model too. The primary caveat right here is you may solely be capable to stream in HD, not 4K. But when you’ve got an older TV (you may nonetheless want an HDMI slot), then it is a excellent approach to get a contemporary set of streaming apps with out forking out for a brand new TV.
The iPhone trick offering ‘extreme protection’ against ‘the most sophisticated’ cyberattacks
A new iOS update will allow iPhone users to activate a setting to guard themselves towards “the most sophisticated digital threats”, Apple has announced. At the press of a button, device capabilities shrink to a fraction of their range to keep at bay hackers. The new cyber safety...
